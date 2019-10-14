Despite leading 9-0 early, Basehor-Linwood football was defeated by De Soto (6-0) 28-16 Friday at Bobcat Field on Homecoming.

The Bobcats received the opening kickoff and drove down the field and settled for a 25-yard field goal from Nate Parkison. Basehor-Linwood's defense held the Wildcat's potent offense on their first drive and forced a punt.

Upon taking over, the Bobcats drove the field again but got in the end zone this time on a 10-yard pass from Chase Torkelson to Ethan Huber.

The Bobcats' defense forced the Wildcats to punt again but it didn't matter because Torkelson's first pass of the drive was picked off and returned for a touchdown, cutting Basehor-Linwood's lead to 9-7.

A Bobcat fumble on the following kickoff gave the Wildcats the ball inside Basehor-Linwood’s 20-yard line. De Soto moved the ball to the six before being faced with fourth down.

The Wildcats elected to go for it and were stuffed in the backfield for a turnover on downs.

De Soto took the lead after forcing a Bobcat punt on an 11-yard touchdown pass to go up 14-9. Basehor-Linwood’s offense continued to stall in the second quarter as they punted back to the Wildcats with less than two minutes left in the half.

Starting with favorable field position, De Soto scored a touchdown to widen their lead to 21-9 with 26 seconds left in the half.

The Wildcats took their first drive of the third quarter to the Bobcats’ 10-yard line but turned it over on a fumble recovered by Cion Harris. The Bobcats went on a long drive to the one-yard line but fumbled on a bad snap and the Wildcats jumped on it.

De Soto tacked on its fourth touchdown of the night on a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter to lead 28-9.

In other action

Leavenworth was defeated by Shawnee Heights 10-7.

The Pioneers are 2-4 on the season/Lansing defeated Harmon 38-0 to move to 3- 3 on the season.

Pleasant Ridge defeated Horton 41-8 to move to 3-3 on the season.