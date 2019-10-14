MARYVILLE, Mo. – Fort Hays State got off to a slow start but rallied late in regulation to leave Maryville with a 1-1 draw against Northwest Missouri State. FHSU is now 7-3-1 (6-2-1 MIAA), while Northwest Missouri now stands at 3-6-3 (1-2-2 MIAA).

The Tigers could not get much going in the first half. Northwest Missouri was able to capitalize on a penalty kick in the 14th minute by Bri Wawiorka. FHSU only mustered one shot throughout the half, but was only down one goal at halftime.

The second half was a different story as the Tigers came out fast and aggressive. They were able to put three shots on goal within the first five minutes of the half. In the 75th minute, Taryn Schnell found the back of the net in the lower right corner to level the score. She was in the right place at the right time after a crossing pass from Reilly Madden found the foot of Darby Hirsch near the far post. Hirsch's shot ricocheted off the cross bar right to Schnell who calmly tapped the ball past the keeper for the equalizer.

After two overtimes and a combined 31 shots from both teams, neither could find the golden goal and FHSU escaped with a 1-1 draw.

FHSU made up for the one shot in the first half by taking 13 in the second half and six in overtime. Chloe Montano led the team with seven shots, while Jenna Prince led in shots on goal with five. Megan Kneefel (6-2-1) kept her team in the game by tallying eight saves throughout the match. Northwest Missouri's Alexis Serna Castillo (2-3-3) stopped nine of ten FHSU shots on goal.

Fort Hays State comes home after two weekends away. They will begin a five-match home stretch on Friday night (Oct. 18) vs. nationally ranked Central Missouri. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at FHSU Soccer Stadium.