EL DORADO – It was a successful AVCTL Championship for the McPherson High School cross country team as four runners medaled and received second-team all-league honors on Thursday.

"I couldn't be more proud of the team's efforts today. The majority of our team got PRs, and we earned a few medals as well," Bullpups coach Aspen Lott said. "They all had great finishes and passed multiple people at the end. This team's drive will continue to roll this week as we prep for regionals at Great Bend."

On the boys, Cody Achilles had to take one home before h rushed back to join his soccer teammates on the same night. He finished 10th with a time of 17:38.49. Achilles also received second-team all-league honors after his performance. The boys took fifth as a team. Courtney Eickbush (10th) and Evie Elder (14th) were also the Bullpups' top performers after finishing in the top 15.

Regionals will take place next Saturday at the Great Bend Lake Barton Golf Course. The first race will begin at 10 a.m.

Results:

Boys:

Cody Achilles 10th, 17:38.49

Justus Hampton 23rd, 18:31.49

Tito Mendez 27th, 18:50.02

Matthew Powers 32nd, 19:30.37

Brock Burgess 33rd, 20:02.49

Riley Shelton 36th, 20:21.52

Roman Mai 37th, 20:31.43

Girls

Courtney Eickbush 10th, 21:53.30

Evie Elder 14th, 22:20.99

Emily Heskett 20th, 23:52.37

Marissa Pearcy 23rd, 24:28.18

JV Boys

Skyler Lockard 10th, 21:31.24

Ethan Pickerell 15th, 22:38.49

Dalton Weir 16th, 22:44.40

Sam Boese 24th, 23:42.05

