HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL BOXSCORES
CENTRALIA 62, WABAUNSEE 0
Wabaunsee;0;0;0;0;—;0
Centralia;32;24;6;0;—;62
Centralia — Feldkamp (2) 17 run, 28 run, Becker 5 run, K. Haverkamp (2) 7 run, 82 run, Quigley 5 run, Floord 9, run, Bowers 5 run. PAT — K. Haverkamp run, Feldkamp 3 runs, Heinen pass from K. Haverkamp, Flood 2 runs, Becker run.
CHASE COUNTY 60, VALLEY FALLS 14
Valley Falls;6;8;X;X;—;14
Chase County;20;40;X;X;—;60
Valley Falls — Cervantes 15 pass from Pickerell, Pickerell 29 run. PAT — Run.
Chase County — Rogers (3) 43 run, 60 run, 19 run, C. Budke (4) 22 run, 17 run, 37 run, 25 run, Eidman 10 pass from C. Budke. PAT — Rogers 2 runs, Holloway run, C. Budke 3 runs.
FRANKFORT 24, AXTELL 20
Frankfort;12;0;6;6;—;24
Axtell;8;6;0;6;—;20
Frankfort — G. Dalinghaus (2) 50 run, 67 run, Cornelison 14 run, Bussmann 32 pass from Cornelison.
Axtell — D. Buessing (2) 24 pass from Detweiler, 6 pass from Detweiler, M. Buessing 1 run. PAT — Detweiler run.
HESSTON 43, CHAPMAN 32
Chapman;0;12;6;14;—;32
Hesston;14;14;0;15;—;43
Chapman — Liebau 38 pass from Erickson, Litzinger (2) 8 pass from Erickson, 40 pass from Erickson, Erickson (2) 1 run, 51 run. PAT — Erickson run.
Hesston — Cox 37 pass from Eilert, Eilert (2) 3 run, 1 run, Arnold (2) 1 run, 11 run, Bollinger 35 pass from Eilert. PAT — Nelson 6 kicks.
HOLTON 30, MARYSVILLE 8
Marysville;0;0;8;0;—;8
Holton;0;14;0;16;—;30
Marysville — Crome 44 pass from Schroeld. PAT — Run.
Holton — Tannahill (3) 7 run, 1 run, 1 run, Fletcher 10 run, Team safety. PAAT — 2 kicks, run.
JACKSON HEIGHTS 36, JEFFERSON NORTH 8
Jackson Heights;6;8;6;16;—;36
Jefferson North;0;8;0;0;—;8
Jackson Heights — Williams (2) 35 run, 44 run, Thompson 9 run, Amon 4 run, Dohl 10 run. PAT — Amon 2 runs.
Jefferson North — Feldkamp 14 pass from Tweed. PAT — Noll pass from Tweed.
LEBO 62, MARANATHA 36
Maranath;8;14;8;6;—;36
Lebo;30;12;14;6;—;62
Maranatha — Utech 20 pass from Burdette, 6 pass from Burdette, Burdette 5 run, West (2) 1 pass from Burdette, 3 run. PAT — Utech 2 pass from Burdette, West pass from Burdette.
Lebo — Reese (2) 60 pass from McEwen, 69 pass from McEwen, Bailey (2) 17 pass from McEwen, 9 pass from McEwen, Ott 19 pass from McEwen, McEwen (2) 1 run, 1 run, Davies (2) 6 pass from McEwen, 26 pass from McEwen. PAT — McEwen 3 runs, Davies pass from McEwen.
LYNDON 36, TROY 16
Lyndon;7;14;8;7;—;36
Troy;0;8;0;8—;16
Lyndon — Detwiler (2) 14 run, 6 pass from Massey, Edington 50 pass from Massey, Wells 6 pass from Massey, Hinck 6 run. PAT — Edington 2 kicks, Detweiler pass from Massey, Massey run.
Troy — Moore 2 run, Shallenberger 33 pass from Jasper. PAT — Jasper run, Smith pass from Jasper.
MADISON 56, BURLINGAME 6
Burlingame;0;6;X;X;—;6
Madison;28;28;X;X;—;56
Burlingame — Robison 8 pass from Young.
Madison — Fife (2) 33 kickoff return, 50 punt return, Rayburn (2) 27 run, interception return, Engle 61 run, Wolgram interception return, Turner 18 run. PAT — Fife run.
MDCV 82, WAKEFIELD 34
Wakefield;12;16;6;X;—;34
MdCV;30;38;14;X;—;82
Wakefield — Vann (4) 27 run, 45 kickoff return, 25 run, 6 run, Krueger 8 pass from Vann. PAT — Vann run, Krueger pass from Vann.
Marais des Cygnes Valley — Baker (4) 4 run, 1 run, 5 run, 33 interception return, Lingenfelter 16 pass from Lacey, Lacey (2) 26 run, 65 run, Holloway (2) 11 pass from Lacey, 15 pass from Lacey, Vanderpool (2) 35 pass from Lacey, 6 pass from Lacey, PAT — Lacey 2 runs, Baker 2 runs, Vanderpool 2 pass from Lacey, Baker pass from Lacey.
MAUR HILL 49, PLEASANT RIDGE 14
Pleasant Ridge;7;0;0;7;;14
Maur Hill;14;20;15;0;—;49
Pleasant Ridge — Heckman (2) 6 run, 17 pass from Gibson. PAT — Battle 2 kicks.
Maur Hill — Schwinn 15 run, 16 run, 49 pass from J. Caudle, D. Caudle 16 pass from J. Caudle, Kocour 55 pass from J. Caudle, Smith 4 run, Siebenmorgen 11 pass from J. Caudle. PAt — Folsom 5 kicks, Caudle pass.
NEMAHA CENTRAL 57, ATCHISON COUNTY 18
Atchison County;6;0;0;2;—;18
Nemaha Central;22;8;27;0;—;57
Atchison County — Courter 7 run, Smith 11 run, Myers 3 run.
Nemaha Central — Schultejans (2) 10 run, 11 run, Gerety 13 pass from Schultejans, Huerter 45 pass from Schultejans, McWilliams 11 pass from Schultejans, Leonard 21 pass from Schultejans, Ahlquist 36 interception return, Kramer 72 run. PAT — 2 runs, 3 kicks, pass.
OLPE 48, MARION 6
Olpe;7;27;7;7;—;48
Marion;6;0;0;0;—;6
Olpe — Robert (5) 9 run, 18 run, 1 run, 3 run, 7 run, W. Redeker 6 blocked punt return, Barnard 18 pass from Hoelting. PAT — Castillo 6 kicks.
Marion — Tracy 17 pass from Lanning.
OSKALOOSA 38, WEST FRANKLIN 16
West Franklin;0;8;8;0;—;16
Oskaloosa;8;6;8;16;—;38
West Franklin — Wise 12 pass from Birzer, Birzer 3 run. PAT — Birzer 2 runs.
Oskaloosa — King 6 run, Perry (2) 2 run, 20 run, Henry 20 run, Freed 3 pass from Perry. PAT — Danford 2 pass from Perry, King run, Hast pass from Perry.
RILEY COUNTY 33, SE-SALINE 29
Riley County;15;6;6;6;—;33
SE-Saline;8;14;7;0;—;29
Riley County — T. Harmison (2) 24 pass from G. Harmison, 15 pass from G. Harmison, Barnes (2) 38 run, 5 run, Brokenicky 25 pass from G. Harmison. PAT — Brokenicky run, Abernathy kick.
Southeast-Saline Wamego flips script, out-muscles Sabetha in big 28-15 win Banks 1 run, Gebhardt (2) 7 run, 4 run, Poague 5 run. PAT — Eklund run, Kitchener 3 kicks.
RIVERSIDE 55, HORTON 0
Riverside;14;27;0;14;—;55
Horton;0;0;0;0;—;0
Riverside — Barron (4) 7 run, 14 run, 16 run, 44 run, Grable 4 run, Webb 43 pass from Davis, Libel 43 pass from Davis, Chalfant 31 run. PAT — Dittemore 5 kicks, Hayes run.
ROCK CREEK 54, CLAY CENTER 14
Rock Creek;14;19;21;0;—;54
Clay Center;0;8;6;0;—;14
Rock Creek — Killingsworth (3) 7 run, 15 run, 7 run, Whaley 45 pass from Killingsworth, 6 pass from Killingsworth, Plummer 80 kickoff return, Forge 2 run, Golden 5 run. PAT — Golden 4 kicks, Killingsworth run.
Clay Center — Ferguson 4 run, Mullin 3 run. PAT — Glavan run.
ROSSVILLE 62, COUNCIL GROVE 13
Rossville;20;13;22;7;—;62
Council Grove;0;7;6;0;—;13
Rossville — Horak (3) 12 run, 54 run, 7 run, Rezac 9 run, Sowers (2) 5 pass from Horak, 19 run, Brown 15 pass from Horak, Reeves 30 pass from Horak, Perine 1 run. PAT — Sowers 2 runs, Reeves 4 kicks, Giacoma kick.
Council Grove — Bieling 60 run, King 44 pass from Bieling. PAT — Bieling kick.
ROYAL VALLEY 53, HIAWATHA 20
Hiawatha;7;13;0;0;—;20
Royal Valley;14;12;21;6;—;53
SANTA FE TRAIL 55, KC WARD 8
KC Ward;0;0;0;8;—;8
Santa Fe Trail;20;14;21;0;—;55
KC Ward — Galloway 723 pass from Stein. PAT — Clendenin pass from Stein.
Santa Fe Trail — Baker (3) 45 run, 41 run, 5 run, Schallock (3) 62 pass from Berckefeldt, 10 pass from Berckefeldt, 15 pass from Langley, Weekley 36 run, Duncan 10 pass from Berckefeldt. PAT — Buessing 7 kicks.
ST. MARYS 44, MISSION VALLEY 43
St. Marys;6;22;8;8;—;44
Mission Valley;13;10;7;13;—;43
St. Marys — Fox 57 pass from C. Hurla, J. Hurla 36 pass from C. Hurla, Holz (2) 68 pass from C. Hurla, 9 run, King (2) 65 pass from C. Hurla, 50 pass from C. Hurla. PAT — G. King pass from C. Hurla, Holz pass from C. Hurla, C. Hurla run, C. King pass from C. Hurla.
Mission Valley — Dunbar 3 run, Deters 46 pass from Phillips, Rubio 33 field goal, Stowe (2) 35 pass from Phillips, 4 pass from Phillips, Benortham 22 pass from Phillips, Phillips 2 run. PAT — Rubio 4 kicks.
VALLEY HEIGHTS 28, NORTHERN HEIGHTS 13
Valley Heights;16;12;0;0;—;28
Northern Heights;0;7;6;0;—;13
Valley Heights — Beardsley (2) 44 run, 1 run, Coggins 11 run, L’Ecuyer 52 run. PAT — Coggins run, House run.
Northern Heights — Preisner 18 pass from Heiman, Floyd 38 run. PAT — Bergasa Marton kick.
WAVERLY 68, HARTFORD 20
Hartford;6;0;8;6;—;20
Waverly;24;16;14;14;—;60
Hartford — Sull (2) 55 pass from Smith, 16 run, Navarro 8 pass from Sull. PAT — Sull run.
Waverly — Foster (5) 12 run, 10 run, 70 run, 41 run, 10 run, Wilson (3) 1 run, 43 run, 7 run, Bartley 54 pass from Foster. PAT — Wilson 2 runs, Foster run, Pope 2 pass from Foster, Rodriguez pass from Foster, Wallace run.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
CITY
DeSoto 59, Shawnee Heights 14
Junction City 34, Seaman 7
Manhattan 62, Topeka West 0
Perry-Lecompton 21, Hayden 20 OT
Topeka High 27, Emporia 0
Washburn Rural 64, Highland Park 8
AREA
Augusta 37, Abilene 14
Basehor-Linwood 39, Atchison 20
Beloit-St. John’s 54, Lakeside 0
Bennington 54, Herington 8
Burlington 42, Osawatomie 28
Central Heights 32, McLouth 0
Centralia 62, Wabaunsee 0
Centre 56, Rural Vista 0
Chase County 60, Valley Falls 14
Clifton-Clyde 48, Washington County 0
Colony-Crest 40, Southern Coffey 16
Concordia 34, Beloit 24
Doniphan West 54, Blue Valley-Randolph 6
Frankfort 24, Axtell 20
Free State 41, SM East 14
Hanover 54, Wetmore 7
Hesston 43, Chapman 32
Holton 30, Marysville 8
Jackson Heights 36, Jefferson North 8
Jefferson West 29, Wellsville 23
Lawrence 35, Olathe North 10
Lebo 62, Maranatha 36
Louisburg 49, Ottawa 7
Lyndon 36, Troy 16
Madison 56, Burlingame 6
Marais des Cygnes Valley 82, Wakefield 34
Maur Hill 49, Pleasant Ridge 14
Nemaha Central 57, Atchison County 18
Olpe 48, Marion 6
Onaga 56, Tescott 0
Oskaloosa 38, West Franklin 16
Riley County 33, Southeast-Saline 29
Riverside 55, Horton 0
Rock Creek 54, Clay Center 14
Rossville 62, Council Grove 13
Royal Valley 53, Hiawatha 20
Santa Fe Trail 55, KC Ward 8
Silver Lake 57, Osage City 0
St. Marys 44, Mission Valley 43
Tonganoxie 55, Baldwin 0
Valley Heights 28, Northern Heights 13
Wamego 28, Sabetha 15
Waverly 62, Hartford 20
STATE
Altoona-Midway 36, Marmaton Valley 20
Andover Central 31, Andover 13
Aquinas 45, Miege 32
Arkansas City 13, Valley Center 7
Ashland 57, Rolla 7
Blue Valley Northwest 33, Blue Valley North 28
Blue Valley West 44, Blue Valley Southwest 10 (Thurs.)
Bolivar, Mo. 52, Fort Scott 0
Bonner Springs 40, Leavenworth 35
Caney Valley 48, Parsons 34
Canton-Galva 60, Solomon 0
Carroll 47, Wichita North 6 (Thurs.)
Cedar Vale-Dexter 56, Oswego 8
Chanute 14, Coffeyville 13
Cheney 55, Wichita Trinity 14
Cherryvale 49, Neodesha 16
Cheylin at Natoma
Chillicothe, Mo. 35, KC Wyandotte 7
Cimarron 48, Lyons 14
Colby 28, Scott City 20 2OT
Colgan 33, Pleasanton 16
Columbus 21, Galena 0
Conway Springs 41, Chaparral 7
Deerfeild 72, Fowler 54
Derby 54, Campus 27
Dodge City 17, Garden City 7
Douglass 32, Fredonia 21
Elkhart 49, Stanton County 8
Ell-Saline 42, Sacred Heart 18
Eureka 33, Belle Plaine 14
Frontenac 55, Baxter Springs 6
Garden Plain 64, Wichita Independent 8
Gardner-Edgerton 56, SM Northwest 14
Girard 14, Iola 12
Goessel 56, Peabody 8
Golden Plains 68, Cunningham 19
Great Bend 49, Liberal 20
Halstead 49, Smoky Valley 0
Hays 17, Buhler 7 (Thurs.)
Hill City 30, Victoria22
Hillsboro 72, Bluestem 0
Hodgeman County 46, Spearville 28
Hoisington 56, Phillipsburg 28
Holcomb 13, Pratt 6
Hoxie 42, Oberlin 20
Hugoton 39, Larned 15
Humboldt 74, Northeast-Arma 6
Hutchinson 44, Salina South 21
Hutchinson Central Christian 62, Stafford 14
Hutchinson Trinity 36, Remington 14
Independence 40, Circle 6
Inman 19, Meade 0
Jayhawk-Linn 20, Erie 16
KC Sumner 29, KC Harmon 12
KC Washington 42, KC Schlagle 6 (Thurs.)
Lakin 18, Sterlin 13
Lansing 56, KC Turner 14
Leoti 58, Atwood 8
Little River 60, St. John 0
Maize 26, Salina Central 8 (Thurs.)
Maize South 7, Goddard 0 OT
McPherson 31, Rose Hill 7
Medicine Lodge 36, Argonia-Attica 16
Mill Valley 24, Blue Valley 20
Minneapolis 34, TMP-Marian 8
Minneola 58, Ingalls 14
Moscow 51, Pawnee Heights 0
Moundridge 56, Central Plains 8
Mulvane 41, El Dorado 6
Newton 14, Eisenhower 13
Ness City 24, Kiowa County 0
Nickerson 32, Kingman 0
Norton at Ellsworth
Norwich 46, Pretty Prairie 0
Oakley 47, LaCrosse 34
Olathe East 49, Pittsburg 14
Olathe Northwest 26, SM South 20
Olathe West 14, Olathe South 7
Osborne 48, Northern Valley 0
Otis-Bison 54, Chase 6
Paola 56, Eudora 3
Plainville at Ellis
Prairie View 41, Anderson County 0
Pratt-Skyline 52, Macksville 22
Quinter 1, Dighton 0 (forfeit)
Riverton 40, Southeast-Cherokee 6
Rock Hills 48, Pike Valley 12
Russell 25, Goodland 0
Satanta at Bucklin
Sedan 50, Central-Burden 48
Sedgwick 48, Sublette 8
Sharon Springs 1, Tribune 0 (forfeit)
SM West 35, SM North 0
Smith Center 41, Republic County 12
South Barber 1, Burrton 0 (forfeit)
South Central 56, Oxford 6
South Gray 51, Kinsley 6
South Haven 46, Fairfield 0
Southern Cloud 1, Linn 0 (forfeit)
Southwestern Heights 22, Ellinwood 0
Spring Hill 7, KC Piper 6
St. Francis 60, WaKeeney 12
St. James Academy 21, Kapaun 7
St. Paul 71, Chetopa 0
Stockton 53, Lincoln 8
Sylvan-Lucas 42, Logan-Palco 26
Thunder Ridge 56, Wilson 8
Udall 31, Caldwell 16
Ulysses 17, Labette County 13
Uniontown 54, Yates Center 6
Wellington 14, Winfield 13
Weskan 58, Western Plains 13
West Elk at Flinthills
Wheatland-Grinnell 42, Triplains-Brewster 34 2OT
Wichita Collegiate 49, Haven 0
Wichita East 32, Wichita Southeast 7
Wichita Northwest 79, Wichita Heights 0
Wichita West 43, Wichita South 6