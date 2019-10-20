It’s no secret that Class 3A is the deepest class in Kansas.

Friday night was simply a shining example why.

Three of the top-five team in the Best of Kansas Preps Class 3A rankings lost, including two suffering their first defeats of the season.

Holton took it to No. 2 Marysville, riding a big night from Konnor Tannahill to a stunning 30-8 victory. The Wildcats’ Big Seven League counterpart Perry-Lecompton pulled just as big of an upset, denying No. 3 Hayden on a two-point conversion attempt in overtime to seal a 21-20 upset victory.

The Big Seven also felt the sting as two-time reigning 3A champion and No. 4 Sabetha was out-muscled by Wamego in a 28-15 Red Raider win.

The Wamego and Holton wins set up a wild scenario in District 4, where Holton, Wamego and Marysville all go into the finale with 3-1 district marks. Holton can win the district if it beats Wamego this Friday. Lose the game and the Wildcats could finish fourth in the district while Marysville would win the district via its head-to-head win over Wamego.

Hayden likely will still win its district with a victory over 3-4 Wellsville on Friday. But the Eagles can’t be taken lightly after nearly upsetting Jefferson West in a 29-23 loss on Friday.

Frontenac, Columbus and Prairie View remain the only 3A unbeatens on the east half though Frontenac and Columbus meet this week for the District 1 crown.

Things aren’t any less jumbled out west.

Colby won an epic 28-20 double-overtime game against Scott City to wrap up the District 8 crown. The Eagles have lived on the edge on their way to the district title, beating Beloit by 1 and Concordia by 7.

Concordia upset Beloit on Friday after the Trojans had upset Scott City last week.

In District 7, Hugoton’s 39-15 win over Larned created a three-way tie atop the district standings with both joined by Holcomb at 3-1 in district play. Holcomb and Hugoton play this week and a Hugoton win gives the Eagles the distrit title, but a Holcomb win gives Larned the title if the Indians win.

Halstead wrapped up the District 5 title and has won big of late, but barely escaped Rock Creek to start district play.

The only team in 3A that’s had the look of invincibility this year? No. 1 Andale, which has now outscored its foes 367-32 this season.

But if this season has shown anything in 3A, no one should feel comfortable.

It’s going to make for a great postseason.

BEST OF KANSAS PREPS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS

SUPER 10

Team ... record

1. Derby (1) ... 7-0

Panthers cruise into clash with fellow unbeaten Maize

2. Aquinas (2) ... 7-0

Young runs for 303 yards, 3 TDs in win over rival Miege

3. Wichita Northwest (3) ... 7-0

Grizzly D slams door with shutout of hot Heights offense

4. Lawrence (4) ... 7-0

Lions score 35 unanswered points to rout Olathe North 35-10

5. Gardner-Edgerton (6) ... 6-1

Trailblazers run wild in big 56-14 win over SM Northwest

6. DeSoto (7) ... 7-0

Wildcats clinch United Kansas Conference title with rout of Heights

7. Dodge City (8) ... 7-0

Red Demons avoid upset in rivalry win over Garden City

8. Topeka High (9) ... 6-1

Trojan defense shows big in 27-0 shutout of Emporia

9. Maize (10) ... 7-0

Eagles fight off Salina Central, now get Derby

10. Free State (NR) ... 6-1

Bowden continues big season as Firebird roll past SM East

CLASS 6A

Team ... record

1. Derby (1) ... 7-0

2. Lawrence (2) ... 7-0

3. Gardner-Edgerton (4) ... 6-1

4. Dodge City (5) ... 7-0

5. Topeka High (NR) ... 6-1

Others — Blue Valley West 5-2, Free State 6-1, Junction City 6-1, Manhattan 6-1, Olathe East 5-2, Olathe North 5-2, SM Northwest 5-2.

Notes — No. 3 Olathe North was coming off a 77-point explosion against Shawnee Mission East and got off to a fast start in Friday’s showdown with No. 2 Lawrence. But after falling down 10-0, Lawrence took control. A defensive stand at their own one sparked a comeback that saw the Lions score 35 straight points to take a huge 35-10 win. Devin Neal ran for 154 yards and two touchdowns and also caught two TD passes as the Lions set up a big season finale against cross-town rival Free State.

CLASS 5A

Team ... record

1. Aquinas (1) ... 7-0

2. Wichita Northwest (2) ... 7-0

3. DeSoto (3) ... 7-0

4. Maize (4) ... 7-0

5. Maize South (5) ... 7-0

Others — Carroll 5-2, Eisenhower 4-3, Emporia 4-3, Mill Valley 4-3, St. James Academy 4-3.

Notes — Top-ranked Aquinas looked like it might be trouble as Class 4A No. 1 Miege jumped out to a 13-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Instead, the Saints responded with three straight touchdowns, two coming from Tank Young. Young finished with 303 yards rushing and three scores and the Saints outscored Miege 45-19 the rest of the way to take a 45-32 victory.

CLASS 4A

Team ... record

1. Miege (1) ... 5-2

2. McPherson (2) ... 7-0

3. Paola (3) ... 7-0

4. Tonganoxie (4) ... 7-0

5. Andover Central (5) ... 6-1

Others — Bonner Springs 5-2, Buhler 5-2, Chanute 6-1, Louisburg 5-2, Pittsburg 4-3, Winfield 5-2.

Notes — When Lousiburg started the season 0-2, many wondered if the Wildcats were in for a down season. Instead, Louisburg has reeled off five straight wins and again look like a contender. They’ve got plenty of company in the Frontier League, which boasts four teams 5-2 or better. Tonganoxie and Paola have been dominating in 7-0 starts, while Bonner Springs joins Louisburg at 5-2 behind tailback Bryce Krone, who posted his second straight 300-yard game and now has rushed for 1,586 yards and 20 TDs this season.

CLASS 3A

Team ... record

1. Andale (1) ... 7-0

2. Frontenac (5) ... 7-0

3. Halstead (NR) ... 7-0

4. Colby (NR) ... 7-0

5. Marysville (2) ... 6-1

Others — Cheney 6-1, Clearwater 5-2, Columbus 7-0, Hayden 6-1, Hesston 6-1, Holton 5-2, Jefferson West 6-1, Prairie View 7-0, Sabetha 5-2, Scott City 5-2, Wamego 6-1, Wichita Collegiate 5-2.

Notes — Wamego came up short in its bid to upset Marysville earlier this season, falling 20-17. The Red Raiders didn’t miss their mark on Friday against two-time defending 3A champion Sabetha. After falling behind 7-0, Wamego dominated the line of scrimmage both ways the rest of the way and out-muscled the Bluejays for a 28-15 win.

CLASS 2A

Team ... record

1. Hoisington (1) ... 7-0

2. Humboldt (2) ... 7-0

3. Garden Plain (3) ... 7-0

4. Silver Lake (4) ... 7-0

5. Conway Springs (5) ... 6-1

Others — Belle Plaine 6-1, Cimarron 7-0, Ellsworth 5-2, Eureka 5-2, Lakin 6-1, Maur Hill 6-1, Nemaha Central 5-2, Norton 5-2, Riley County 5-2, Rossville 5-2, Southeast-Saline 5-2.

Notes — Belle Plaine’s fairy-tale run at an undefeated regular season faced one last big hurdle with Friday’s trip to Eureka. It proved to be too big of one for the Dragons to hurdle as the host Tornadoes led start to finish in a 33-14 victory. Garden Plain and Conway Springs roll into their huge Week 8 showdown.

CLASS 1A

Team ... record

1. Smith Center (1) ... 7-0

2. Olpe (2) ... 7-0

3. Sedgwick (3) ... 7-0

4. Plainville (4) ... 6-1

5. Centralia (5) ... 6-1

Others — Elkhart 6-1, Ell-Saline 6-1, Hillsboro 5-2, Jackson Heights 5-2, LaCrosse 5-2, Lyndon 7-0, Valley Heights 6-1.

Notes — Valley Heights and Jackson Heights figured to have the biggest tests of the week among 1A teams, but both handled them relatively handily. Jackson Heights turned a tight 14-8 halftime lead into a 36-8 win over Jefferson North, while Valley Heights got out fast for a 28-0 lead on Northern Heights and settled for a 28-13 victory.

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION I

Team ... record

1. Canton-Galva (1) ... 7-0

2. St. Francis (2) ... 7-0

3. South Central (3) ... 7-0

4. Madison (4) ... 7-0

5. Clifton-Clyde (5) ... 7-0

Others — Cedar Vale-Dexter 6-1, Goessel 5-2, Hodgeman County 6-1, Leoti 6-1, Little River 6-1, Ness City 7-0, Pratt-Skyline 6-1, Sedan 5-2, Victoria 5-2.

Notes — If not for a 56-28 hiccup loss to Caldwell in Week 3, Cedar Vale-Dexter could be undefeated. Since the loss, CVD has been impressive, taking lopsided wins over West Elk and Oswego the past two weeks. Lebo picked up the biggest win of the week, upsetting Maranatha 62-36 behind 383 yards and seven touchdowns passing from Devan McEwen, who also ran for two scores.

EIGHT-MAN DIVISION II

Team ... record

1. Osborne (2) ... 7-0

2. Frankfort (5) ... 7-0

3. Axtell (1) ... 6-1

4. Hanover (3) ... 6-1

5. St. Paul (4) ... 7-0

Others — Beloit-St. John’s 5-2, Centre 5-2, Hutch Central Christian 6-1, Minneola 6-1, Rock Hills 6-1, South Barber 6-1, Thunder Ridge 7-0, Wheatland-Grinnell 6-1.

Notes — A week after knocking off Hanover 28-26 and taking over the No. 1 ranking, Axtell saw the script flipped in its showdown with fellow Twin Valley League unbeaten Frankfort. The Eagles, playing without All-State QB Quinn Buessing, were in line for a 20-18 win, but Gavin Cornelison hit Branden Bussmann for a 32-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the game, lifting Frankfort to the 24-20 upset win.