Vikings struggled in final home triangular

LINDSBORG – The way the season has been going for the Smoky Valley High School volleyball team, the Vikings hoped to finish the regular season on a high note before the postseason starts on Saturday. Unfortunately, it didn't happen that way for the Vikings as they fall in their home triangular to Chapman High School, 25-16, 22-25, 24-26, and Nickerson High School, 23-25, 14-25. According to Vikings coach Sharlene Ramsey, the Lady Vikings did not play to their potential that night.

"We struggled to play defense and had a difficult time with Nickerson's hitting game," Ramsey said. They move the ball around well, and they caught us out of the system on several occasions. Our serve-receive game wasn't as sharp as it needed to be, so it limited us on what sets we could run on offense."

The Vikings will now focus on sub-state on Saturday, which will be in Council Grove.

Redskins win home regional

LITTLE RIVER – In the Class 1A region, Little River High School volleyball took care of business in its triangular on Tuesday before sub-state.

After a first-round bye, the Lady Redskins won in two back-to-back sets against Chase High School (25-10, 25-10), and St. John (25-23, 25-15).

The Redskins will be at Greensburg for its sub-state match on Saturday.

Elyria's season ends in Goessel

GOESSEL – The season has come to an end for the Elyria Christian School volleyball team after going 1-1 in its Class 1A regional in Goessel.

The Eagles beat the Berean Academy (25-22, 25-23) in two close sets. Rylan Hawkinson recorded eight kills, while Merrick Robertson and Kylee Penner collected 30 digs combined.

The Eagles' season ended in a loss to Goessel High School (18-25, 19-25). Kilyn Starburg collected four blocks, and both Robertson and Alexus Swanson tied for seven digs.

