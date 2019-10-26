Canton-Galva runs regular season table

CANTON — Canton-Galva hasn’t allowed a touchdown since September. The Eagles have scored at least 46 points in every game. Most importantly, Canton-Galva is 8-0 heading into the playoffs.

The dream season continues fro the Eagles, who dominated Herington 70-0 Friday night. The Eagles put up an incredible 58 points in the first quarter. With the backups playing the second quarter, Canton-Galva outscored Herington 12-0 in the second quarter.

Herington had -1 yard of total offense on 29 plays. The Eagles gained 212 of their 247 total yards on the ground. Landon Everett and Garrett Maltbie threw just two passes a piece.

Andre Patton led the way for the Eagles in a big way. On just four carries, Patton had 134 yards and three touchdowns. Everett, Kinser Colgin , and Cyler Johnson all had a rushing touchdown as well.

Colgin caught two touchdowns - one from Everett and one from Maltbie. On defense, Ryder Norstorm had a pick-six.

Canton-Galva is the winner of 8-Man Division I District 4 and will play host to the fourth-place team from Distrct 3 next week. The opponent has not been determined, but will likely either be Lebo or Burlingame.

Inman falls in district championship

INMAN — After losing their first two games of the season, the Inman High School football team rebounded by winning four of its next five before running into Sedgwick in Friday night’s district championship.

Perennial power Sedgwick is now 8-0 after defeating Inman 42-7. The Teutons are now 4-4 and finished second in 1A District 7.

Inman will face the third-ranked team from District 8. The Teutons will host either Stanton County (1-6) or Syracuse (0-7) next week.

Smoky Valley beats Rock Creek at home

LINDSBORG—The Smoky Valley High School football team went out with a bang after beating Rock Creek 42-21 on Friday.

The Vikings rushed 357 yards on Rock Creek. Both Trey Kennedy rushed for 145 yards, and Raleigh Wilson had 133. Both averaged at least six yards a carry.

The game went back-and-forth until the second half when the Vikings got two-touchdown lead. Rock Creek stay alive and tried to catch up , but a 34-yard run by Wilson late in fourth quarter put the nail in the coffin.

The Vikings end the regular season with a 2-6 record.