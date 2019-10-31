Hayden volleyball coach Jesica Farmer-Walter is happy with how far her team has progressed over a somewhat up and down 2019 campaign.

Now Farmer-Walter will be looking for the Wildcats, the No. 7 lead with a 25-14 record, to cap off things off with a bang in the Class 4A state tournament Friday and Saturday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

"Right now I feel like our team is playing the best they've played all season,'' Farmer-Walter said. "With that said, going into the state tournament it's a whole different level of emotions and a whole different ballgame. But if we keep playing the way we've been playing I'm excited about what we can do at the end of it all.''

Hayden placed third in 4A a year ago after winning three straight state titles in the former 4A Division II. The Wildcats added talented newcomers Dejah Miller and Halle Jackson this season to go with top returners like Sydney Hillmer, Kyra Bauer, McKenna Ellis and Alyssa Dinkel.

"Sure, we had our ups and downs, just trying to mesh together as a team and figuring each other out,'' Farmer-Walter said. "I feel like we're starting to come together and our focus is we take one game at a time.

"We have fun, we play hard. What I've always talked about is attitude and effort and have fun and enjoy the atmosphere. It's just a great experience.''

The Wildcats will open their state bid at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Pool II against No. 2 seed Independence (35-3) and will also play No. 3 seed Circle (33-6) at 5:30 and No. 6 Eudora (26-13) at 7:30.

Andale (35-2) is the No. 1 seed in 4A and is in Pool I along with No. 4 Holton (30-11), No. 5 Nickerson (27-13) and No. 8 Louisburg (21-15).

The top two finishers in both pools will advance to 1 p.m. semifinals on Saturday, followed by the championship and consolation matches.

Conspicuous by its absence is perennial championship contender Miege, which was eliminated at sub-state by Louisburg, and Farmer-Walter said she feels like the Wildcats are one of several teams in the field that can challenge for the state title.

"I think when you get to a state tournament it's always open,'' she said. "It's definitely different with Miege not there, but every team that's there is going to be working hard and we can't under-estimate anybody. We've got to take care of what we can do and play our game.''

CLASS 4A

At Sports Arena, Hutchinson

Friday

Pool I (Court A)

3:30 p.m. — Holton (4: 30-11) vs. Nickerson (5: 27-13); 4:30 — Andale (1: 35-2) vs. Louisburg (8: 21-15; 5:30 — Holton vs. Louisburg; 6:30 — Andale vs. Nickerson; 7:30 — Nickerson vs. Louisburg; 8:30 — Andale vs. Holton.

Pool II (Court B)

3:30 p.m. — Circle (3: 33-6) vs. Eudora (6: 26-13); 4:30 — Independence (2: 35-3) vs. Hayden (7: 25-14); 5:30 — Circle vs. Hayden; 6:30 — Independence vs. Eudora; 7:30 — Eudora vs. Hayden; 8:30 — Independence vs. Circle.

Saturday

1 p.m. — Semifinals.

Consolation, championship matches 15 minutes after conclusion of last semifinal