FRIDAY'S CITY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL GAMES

(All kickoffs at 7 p.m.)

SABETHA (6-2) at HAYDEN (7-1)

Hayden, the Class 3A District 3 champion, will host two-time defending 3A state champion Sabetha, which was the No. 4 qualifier in District 4. Hayden ended its regular season with a 50-6 win over Wellsville while Sabetha is coming off a 56-21 victory over Royal Valley. Junior Jack Konrade leads Hayden with 531 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 57 carries while junior Johnny Holloway has completed 48 of 63 passes for 529 yards and nine TDs. Juniors Will DeVader and Diego Carr have 68 and 66 tackles for the Wildcats. The Hayden-Sabetha winner will move on to the second round of the playoffs to face the winner between Marysville (7-1) and Jefferson West (7-1).

GARDEN CITY (2-6) at TOPEKA HIGH (7-1)

Topeka High, the 6A No. 3 west seed, will host Garden City, the No. 14 seed. Topeka High, which has won four straight games, is coming off a 60-13 Centennial League win over Topeka West in its regular-season finale while Garden is coming off a 27-7 loss to Great Bend, the Buffaloes' third straight loss. High senior Ky Thomas has rushed for 1,796 yards on 148 carries (12.1 average) and scored 24 touchdowns while senior Da'Vonshai Harden has accumulated 1,531 yards of total offense and has had a hand in 23 touchdowns. The Topeka High-Garden City winner will advance to play the winner of the first-round game between Lawrence (7-1) and Washburn Rural (3-5).

LANSING (4-4) at SHAWNEE HEIGHTS (4-4)

Shawnee Heights will host Lansing for the second straight week after the T-Birds posted a 35-17 win over its United Kansas Conference rival last week. Heights is the 5A No. 8 east seed with Lansing the No. 9 seed. Heights senior Antonio Ruiz has rushed for 450 yards and three touchdowns on 112 carries while senior Davion Gardenhire has rushed for 426 yards and three TDs on 91 attempts. Junior quarterback Hunter Wohler has compiled 1,343 yards of total offense and has had a hand in 18 touchdowns.The Heights-Lansing winner will advance to play the winner of the game between DeSoto (8-0) and Kansas City-Turner (0-8).

TOPEKA WEST (1-7) at MILL VALLEY (5-3)

Topeka West, the No. 13 5A east seed, is coming off a 60-13 Centennial League loss to Topeka High while Mill Valley, the No. 4 east seed, beat Blue Valley Southwest 56-14 last week, the Jaguars' fourth straight victory. Freshman Malachi Berg threw for a Topeka West touchdown against High while freshman Xavier Alexander had the Chargers' other TD. The winner of Friday night's game will moved on to take on the winner of Thursday night's first-round game between Olathe West (5-3) and Seaman (2-6).

HIGHLAND PARK (0-9) at AQUINAS (7-0)

Highland Park finished its regular season with a 68-0 Centennial League loss to Manhattan while Aquinas was off last week after a 45-32 win over Miege. Aquinas, the defending 5A state champion, is the No. 2 5A east seed while Highland Park is the No. 15 seed. Highland Park junior quarterback Tre Prosper completed 14 of 27 passes for 112 yards against Manhattan. The winner will advance to take on the first-round winner between St. James Academy (4-4) and Leavenworth (3-5).

WASHBURN RURAL (3-5) at LAWRENCE (7-1)

Washburn Rural is the No. 11 6A west seed and has won two straight games and three of its last four, including a 35-10 Centennial League victory over Seaman last week. The Junior Blues will be facing a Lawrence team that is coming off its first loss of the season, a 31-30 setback against Free State. The Lions are the No. 6 west seed. Rural senior Joey Blakesley had a big game against Seaman, picking off three passes, including a 66-yard pick-six and also caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from junior Cooper Carlgren. The Rural-Lawrence winner will advance to face the first-round winner between Topeka High (7-1) and Garden City (2-6).

RICK'S PICKS

Hayden 26, Sabetha 24

Topeka High 42, Garden City 14

Shawnee Heights 21, Lansing 20

Mill Valley 49, Topeka West 6

Aquinas 59, Highland Park 8

Lawrence 31, Washburn Rural 14

Last week: 5-0 (1.000 pct.). Season: 36-6 (.857 pct.).