CURRENT

Coyote — Year-round

Dove — Mourning, whitewing: Sept. 1-Nov. 29; Eurasian collared and ringed turtle, year-round

Deer, statewide — Archery, Sept. 16-Dec. 31

Ducks — Low Plains Early Zone, first segment: Oct. 12-Dec. 8; High Plains Zone, first segment: Oct. 12-Jan. 5, 2020; Low Plains Late Zone, first segment: Oct. 26-Dec. 29; Low Plains Southeast Zone, youth: Nov. 2-3

Elk — Statewide: Archery, Sept. 16-Dec. 31; Fort Riley: regular firearm, Oct. 1-Dec. 31

Pheasant — Youth: Nov. 2-3

Quail — Youth: Nov. 2-3

Rabbit — Year-round

Rail — Sept. 1-Nov. 9

Snipe — Sept. 1-Dec. 16

Squirrel — June 1-Feb. 28, 2020

Trout — Nov. 1-April 15, 2020

Turkey — Fall: first segment, Oct. 1-Dec. 3

White-Fronted Goose — First segment: Oct. 26-Dec. 29

Woodcock — Oct. 12-Nov. 25

UPCOMING

Canada Goose — Second segment: Nov. 6-Feb. 16, 2020

Crow — Nov. 10-March 10, 2020

Deer, statewide — Firearm regular season: Dec. 4-15

Ducks — Low Plains Southeast Zone, first segment: Nov. 9-Jan. 5, 2020; Low Plains Early Zone, second segment: Dec. 14-29

Elk — Statewide: Firearm, second segment: Dec. 4-15, 2019

Greater Prairie Chicken — regular season: Nov. 16-Jan. 31, 2020

Light Goose — Second segment: Nov. 6-Feb. 16, 2020

Pheasant — Regular season: Nov. 9-Jan. 31, 2020

Quail — Regular season: Nov. 9-Jan. 31, 2020

Sandhill Crane — Nov. 6-Jan. 2, 2020

Turkey — Fall, second segment: Dec. 16-Jan. 31, 2020

OTHER 2019-20 SEASONS

Deer, statewide — Extended firearm, Units 6, 8, 9, 10, and 17: Jan. 1-3, 2020; extended firearm, Units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 14, and 16: Jan. 1-5, 2020; extended firearm, Units 10A, 12, 13, 15, and 19: Jan. 1-12, 2020; extended archery, Units 10A and 19: Jan. 13-31, 2020.

Deer, Fort Riley — Regular firearm, first segment: Nov. 29-Dec. 1; regular firearm, second segment: Dec. 14-22; archery, second segment: Jan. 4-31, 2020.

Deer, Fort Leavenworth — Regular firearm: Nov. 16-17, Nov. 21-24, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, Dec. 7-8, Dec. 14-15; extended firearm: Jan. 1-12, 2020; extended archery: Jan. 13-31, 2020.

Deer, Smokey Hill Air National Guard Subunit — Regular firearm: Nov. 26-Dec. 7.

Ducks — Low Plains Southeast Zone, second segment: Jan. 11-26, 2020; High Plains Zone, second segment: Jan. 17-26, 2020; Low Plains Late Zone, second segment: Jan. 18-26, 2020

Elk — Statewide: Firearm, third segment: Jan. 1-March 15, 2020.

Light Goose — Extended season: Feb. 17-April 30, 2020

Turkey — Spring, youth/disability: April 1-14, 2020; archery-only: April 6-14, 2020; regular season: April 15-May 31, 2020

White-Fronted Goose — Second segment: Jan. 25-Feb. 16, 2020