The Bethany College women's soccer team could not find the game winner in a 1-1 tie against the University of Saint Mary on Saturday at Anderson Stadium.

After a slow start to the game for both teams, the Spires got on the board first with a goal in the 71st minute. It did not take long for the Swedes to respond with one of their own. In the 74th minute, Juliana Lopez, freshman forward, struck the ball and converted to make the game 1-1. The Swedes' offensive front came up with a season high 33 shots, but could not find the needed goal in order to come away with a victory on Saturday after two overtime periods.

After the match, Swedes' head coach, Justin Olson had this to say, "We were very happy to earn the point today to secure a home game for the first round of playoffs tonight. Offensively, we need to clean a few things up and finish our chances. We gave up a goal late in the game but tied things up a few minutes later. Defensively, we made some big plays in overtime to keep our team in the game. We will learn for this game and will now get ready for Bethel on Tuesday at home."

As a team, the Swedes got off 33 shots against the Saint Mary defense with 12 of them on frame. Saint Mary was able to get 13 shots in the game. Destinee Wells, senior goalkeeper, was credited with four saves. This tie brings the Swedes overall season record to 8-8-1 and 6-4-1 in KCAC competition.

Up Next…

The Bethany College women's soccer team will host Bethel College on Tuesday for a tough KCAC match. The Swedes and Threshers will kick off at 5 p.m. on Nov. 5th in Lindsborg.



Tough loss for Swedes in Senior Day Match

LINDSBORG—The Bethany College men's soccer team fell 4-1 against the University of Saint Mary on Saturday at Anderson Stadium. Prior to the game, the men's program celebrated the accomplishments and legacy left by the 2019 senior class.

The Spires took an early 2-0 led in the game with goals in the fourth and 12th minutes. The Swedes did not go away and kept the pressure on the Spires defense. Eventually in the 26th minute Lisandro Nunez, junior forward, converted a shot to bring the Swedes within one heading into halftime. While both teams had their fair share of shots in the match, the Spires were able to take advantage of their opportunities. With goals in the 62nd and 87th minutes, the Spires were able to come away with a 4-1 victory over the Swedes.

As a team, the Swedes had a total of 17 shots in the match compared to the 15 for the Bulldogs. For the Swedes Juan Saldivar, senior goalkeeper, made four saves in net.

Up Next…

The Bethany College men's soccer team looks to get back on the winning track when they host the Bethel College Threshers on Tuesday in a tough KCAC match-up to close out the 2019 season. The Swedes and Threshers will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5th.