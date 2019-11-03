WICHITA— The Swedes football team fell in an overtime heartbreaker at Friends University. Bethany fell 34-31 to the Falcons in the first overtime.

Bethany started things off in the first quarter when Austin Denson, junior quarterback, connected with Rodney Molette, senior receiver for a 24-yard touchdown. Friends evened things up at 7-7 early in the second quarter. However, Wyatt Townsend, freshman kicker, put a 24-yard field goal attempt through the uprights. Unfortunately, Friends was able to answer with a touchdown and field goal before the Swedes were able to add another touchdown when Denson carried it in for a two-yard touchdown to even things up at 17-17 going into halftime. Bethany once again started things off with another Denson to Molette connection. This time for a 16-yard touchdown. Friends once again answered to even things up at 24 each going into the fourth quarter. Bethany's Denson then connected with Darren Rittwage, freshman receiver, for a whopping 58-yard touchdown. However, with the clock winding down, the Falcons were able to score once more to force overtime. Friends was able to force a Swedes' fumble in overtime before scoring a field goal on their chance to take a 34-31 win.

Denson commanded the Swedes offense with 27 completions on 51 attempts for 314 yards and three touchdowns. Molette and Rittwage led the team with 103 and 101 yards on eight and four catches, respectively. Defensively, senior linebackers, Jeron Caraway and Oscar Scott led the team with 17 and 16 tackles, respectively. Scott also had a tackle for a loss of five yards. Jimmy Pitts, freshman defensive back, had 10 tackles. While, Michael Davis, junior defensive back, and Michael Moore, freshman linebacker, each had eight tackles. Davis also broke up two passes and had two interceptions for 39 yards. Moore also had one sack for a loss of 10 yards and another tackle for a loss of six yards.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes stay on the road next Saturday, Nov. 9 for another KCAC contest at McPherson College. This ESPN 3 contest is set to begin at 1:35 p.m. in McPherson.