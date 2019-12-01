10 STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYERS TO WATCH

Aubree Dewey Plainville

Dewey averaged 16.1 points per game her freshman year at Plainville and has increased her production every year since. She uppped her scoring averaged to 22.3 points per game as a junior and last year, poured in 29.3 points per contest. She hit the 1,000-point mark for her career five games into her junior year and has 1,462 points (22.5 ppg) for her career. A three-time All-Mid-Continent League selection, Dewey has signed with Washburn.

Kade Hackerott, Goddard

Entering her fourth year as a starter for Goddard, Hackerott had led the Lions to two Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II titles and a state berth. She’s a three-time first-team all-leaguer and two-time league MVP who has increased her scoring output each season. After averaging 14.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game as a sophomore, Hackerott improved to 15.1 points per game as a junior. She also added 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.4 blocks. An Adidas All-American, Hackerott has signed with Central Missouri.

Katie Horyna, Liberal

The two-time Western Athletic Conference player of the year, Horyna was first-team All-Class 5A as a sophomore and second-team All-Class 6A last year as a junior. She’s led Liberal to a 62-8 record and two state berths in her three years as a starter, including a third-place finish in 5A in 2018. Last season Horyna averaged 14 points per game after averaging 13 points per game as a sophomore. She has signed with Abilene Christian.

Faith Paramore, Haven

Paramore has been a vital part of Haven’s success, leading the Wildcats to 52 wins the past three years. The 5-foot-11 forward has averaged double-figure scoring all three years, including 17.7 points per game last season. She also averaged 8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while also shooting 36% from 3-point range. A three-time All-Central Kansas League selection who earned first-team All-Class 3A honors last season, Paramore has signed with Oral Roberts.

Emily Ryan, Central Plains

Ryan will graduate as one of the best players in state history and goes into her senior season as one of just three players in state history to score more than 2,000 points before her senior year. The two-time Top 5 All-State selection has 2,292 career points, averaging 29 points per game for her career. Last year, she averaged a state-best 30.6 points per game and added 6.1 assists and 5.6 steals per game in leading Central Plains to its sixth straight state title and state-record for consecutive wins. The Iowa State signee owns every school scoring record.

Kylee Scheer, Cheney

Scheer led Cheney to a runner-up finish at the Class 3A state tournament with the Cardinals falling in overtime to Royal Valley in the title game. Averaging 18.1 points per game last year, Scheer doubled her scoring average from her freshman season. The guard earned first-team All-Class 3A and unanimous All-Central Plains League honors and set a school record with her 62 3-pointers she made. Her 38-point outing in the state semifinals set a 3A state-tournament single game scoring record and her 17 field goals is tied for eight all-time all classes.

Payton Verhulst, Miege

In just two years, Verhulst has established herself as one of the best players in the state and Miege’s rich history. Verhulst earned Top 5 All-State honors last season in leading the Stags to the Class 4A state title, averaging 15 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. She was named the Eastern Kansas League MVP and is a two-time all-league selection. Verhulst claimed a spot on the Team USA Under-16 national team and led the team to a gold medal at the FIBA Americas Tournament, earning MVP honors.

Ali Vigil, KC Piper

Vigil has been a driving force behind Piper’s three straight top-three finishes at the Class 4A state tournament the past three years, incuding a runner-up finish last season. A four-year starter and three-time all-league selection, Vigil averaged 13.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.2 assists per game last year. Piper is 69-4 during her career. Vigil enters the season with 945 career points looking to become the fifth player in school history to hit 1,000 points. After tearing her ACL in the state championship game last year, Vigil is set to return and has signed with Central Missouri.

Katie Wagner, Maize South

Maize South set a bunch of firsts last year — first league and sub-state championships, most wins in a season (22) — and Wagner was a huge reason why. The first-team All-Class 5A selection led the Mavericks with 15.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game while also throwingin 2.5 assists per contest. She set school records for assists and steals in a game. As a junior, Wagner averaged a double-double with 14.5 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. She’s signed with Fort Hays State.

Dani Winslow, Olathe South

After coming off the bench as a freshman, Winslow has been a fixture in the Falcon lineup the past two seasons. The forward has led South in scoring the past two seasons, averaging 12.9 points per game last year on her way to first-team All-Class 6A and All-Sunflower League honors. The Missouri State signee is on pace to finish in the top 10 in school history in scoring, rebounding and steals.