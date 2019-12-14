CHENEY, KANSAS – The Pratt Lady Greenbacks hit a barrage of threes and held off a ferocious run from El Dorado win 43-27. Pratt finishes fifth place in the Cheney Classic on Saturday morning.

“We’ve been shooting poorly this week,” Pratt head coach Dustin Hildebrand said. “We have the shooters. We saw some go in and the team had confidence and came through.”

It was an 8-0 run for the first five minutes of the first quarter before El Dorado found the scoreboard. Danielle Staats hit two threes for the Lady Greenbacks as they came up with their big lead.

“It helps us get one [when threes go in],” Staats said. “It boosts our confidence to keep shooting.

Pratt (2-2) pushed harder as they got to the rim in the second quarter. This gave them free throw opportunities and put Lady Wildcats starters in foul trouble. Staats hit another of her first half onslaught of threes to give Pratt a 23-7 lead with 3:49 to go in the first half.

“If you get in foul trouble, you’re going to sit,” El Dorado head coach Jordon Crawford said. “We had some people come in and be aggressive after that.”

Madeline Drake carved her way into the paint, finding an old fashioned three-point opportunity putting the Lady Greenbacks up by 16.

Pratt led 26-10 at halftime.

The Lady Wildcats would not go quietly into the night. They would not go without a fight. They used a large 15-1 run to start the third quarter. Spurred on by Karley Faudere’s shooting at the nail, the El Dorado cut the deficit to 27-21 with 2:59 to go in the third.

Gabby Gatlin hit a three for Pratt, ending the 15-1 El Dorado run that spanned the entire third quarter. Kyra Johnson hit a corner three with 6:20 to go in the game pushed the Lady Greenbacks back in front 33-25.

“We’re one of those teams who are learning how to win and play in those situations,” Crawford said. “When you miss a layup and give up a three-pointer, there’s a five-point swing right there.”

Johnson and Staats hit threes, putting the lead back to a comfortable margin or Pratt despite the scare from the Wildcats. Pratt would continue to milk the clock, finding the right shot and forcing El Dorado to gamble on the defensive side, trying to get back into the game.

“It was like ‘oh no.” Staats said. “It was like the first couple of games. Gabby [Gatlin] came through for us.”

Staats led the Greenbacks with 21 points with four three-pointers. Faudere for El Dorado.

El Dorado (0-3) will head to Winfield on Tuesday and host Circle to round out the first semester. Pratt will host Thomas-More-Prep on Tuesday and travel to Nickerson.

“It’s good to get some a couple of wins,” Hildebrand said. “Hopefully we get a couple more next week.”

Pratt – 10; 16; 4; 13 – 43

El Dorado – 3; 7; 15; 2 – 27

Pratt: -- Staats 21; Walker 9, Johnson 6, Helfrich 4, Gatlin 3

El Dorado – Faudere 8, Mallory Parsons 8, George 4, Camien 3, Lattey 2, Matter 2