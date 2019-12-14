A few weeks ago, Rick Bloomquist clarified that he not only likes his Topeka West boys basketball team, but he in fact loves this Charger squad.

With a thrilling season opener now in the books, West’s players and its head coach can look forward to at least a few more days of that honeymoon period.

“I’m still in love with ’em,” Bloomquist said. “I’m not going to divorce ’em anytime soon.”

The Chargers downed rival Highland Park 74-69 on Friday night at Topeka West, holding off a furious rally from the Scots that turned what was an 11-point halftime deficit into a tie game in the final minutes. Sophomore Elijah Brooks (24 points), senior Dre Durall (23) and junior Trevion Alexander (19) proved a three-headed scoring monster for West in its season debut.

“It was their first game. My biggest fear now is going 1-20. I don’t want to do that,” Bloomquist quipped. “You know, we want to enjoy it, just the fact that we had a lot of heartaches last year with winning down the stretch. I don’t know if we would’ve won that game last year, so we think we took a step up.”

West (1-0, 1-0 Centennial League) showed moxie in turning away Highland Park’s late push.

Scot sophomore Juan’Tario Roberts’ 3-pointer and junior CJ Powell’s midrange jumper completed what was a double-digit comeback for the visitors, locking the score at 63 with 3:35 remaining. But Brooks’ driving layup seized the lead back for West, and from there, Alexander went to work at the line — the 6-foot-3 forward hit all eight of his free-throw attempts in the game’s final quarter, the last two sealing the outcome with 3.6 seconds left.

“Just hit ’em down and go home,” Alexander said of his late-game mentality. “You’ve got to hit your free throws. Just stay calm, hit ’em, end the game and don’t let ’em score.”

Alexander finished 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.

“You know, Trevion is a pretty special player. He’s a hard match for teams,” Bloomquist said. “Very tough-minded kid. ... He’s very calm, cool. Sometimes he’s a little bit too unselfish, and I’ve been trying ever since last year to get him to take over a game. He’s slowly working on that, but he’s so team-oriented. He’s such a team-oriented guy, he’d be the first to give up the pass and all that good stuff.”

Brooks went 10-for-11 from the floor, with a pair of electrifying second-quarter dunks highlighting his night.

On the first, Brooks drew a technical foul after posterizing a Highland Park defender with a one-handed finish. On the second, a more traditional dunk on a fastbreak play, the 6-2 forward offered a subdued reaction.

“Elijah’s a very nice player for a sophomore. Now, he has to learn how to handle those dunks,” Bloomquist said. “It was as good a dunk as I’ve seen on the high school level for a while, but he doesn’t need to let everybody know. So I was impressed with his finish, but I wasn’t impressed with his antics after. That’s a learning lesson for him.”

Finally there was Durall, who went 8-for-10 from the field and 6-for-8 from the free-throw line. Bloomquist said the 6-3 forward has been in his dog house of late, but Friday’s efforts were at least a step in the right direction.

“He’s got a foot outside the dog house right now. And he’s wagging his tail — I can hear the tail wagging in the dog house,” Bloomquist said with a laugh. “And it’s for different reasons. But he’s responding like a true athlete. He’s responding like a true competitor. When he plays like he did tonight, he’s going to be a very hard matchup.”

Roberts (29 points) and Powell (20) paced the Scots (2-1, 0-1), with the latter’s put-back with 11.4 seconds left bringing Highland Park within one point, 70-69. But Alexander hit two ensuing free-throw attempts, and Scot junior Jahi Peppers (12 points) missed his pair of tries from the stripe with 5.3 seconds left, leading to Alexander’s final makes.

“Highland Park, (coach) Michael (Williams) did a great job getting those kids to still fight and believe,” Bloomquist said. “We came out the second half and I told them in the locker room, ‘The most important part of this game is going to be the first two minutes of the second half,’ and we were just as lethargic as they come. A lot of that is how we play. We have to learn to play with fatigue. We have to learn how to recover and take ourselves out of our comfort zone. Once they learn that I think they’ll be able to take it to another notch.”

West continues its season with a home game against Ottawa, while Highland Park will play host to Seaman. Both are Tuesday night matchups.

“This is not the kind of opener I want — a rivalry against a team that everybody knows, you know each other and all that good stuff,” Bloomquist said “There was a lot that went into this game, just winning and what we had to do to win, if that makes sense.”

TOPEKA WEST BOYS 74, HIGHLAND PARK 69

Highland Park;13;12;21;23;—69

Topeka West;15;21;18;20;—74

Highland Park (2-1, 0-1) — Peppers 5-9 1-3 12, Powell 8-13 2-2 20, Jeremy Kendrick 0-4 0-0 0, Curry 1-1 1-3 3, Roberts 12-20 2-2 29, Daniels 0-3 0-2 0, Jeremya. Kendrick 1-2 0-1 2, Prosper 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 28-53 7-15 69.

Topeka West (1-0, 1-0) — Harrison 1-6 1-3 3, Brooks 10-11 3-5 24, Alexander 4-8 10-10 19, Durall 8-10 6-8 23, Lowery 1-4 1-2 3, Bitler 0-1 0-0 0, Wilkerson 1-1 0-0 2, Hargreaves 0-1 0-0 0, Lira 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-43 21-28 74.

3-point goals — Highland Park 6 (Roberts 3, Powell 2, Peppers), Topeka West 3 (Brooks, Alexander, Durall). Technical fouls — Topeka West: Brooks. Fouled out — Highland Park: Curry. Total fouls — Highland Park 24, Topeka West 17.