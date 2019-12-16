Eric King's Kansas City-Washington boys basketball teams were a perennial contender in the Kansas City Atchison League, winning league titles seven of the past nine seasons.

Now in his first season at Topeka High, King is ready to embark on a new challenge, with the Trojans set to open Centennial League play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with a home contest against Hayden.

"I am anxious about it, I can't lie, just because there's just so many good schools,'' King said. "I'm the new kid on the block, so I'm just trying to sit back and take everything in.

"There's a lot of good schools and good programs and I'm just trying to get my guys up so they can be ready for it.''

King's Washington teams played High, Highland Park and Topeka West over his 15 seasons at Washington, primarily in the Topeka Invitational Tournament, but he knows it's going to take awhile to get familiar with the Centennial League as a whole.

For the time being, however, King said he is more concerned with getting his Topeka High team up to speed.

"I'm not really worried about everybody else,'' he said. "I've just got to make sure we can do our stuff right, on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor.''

King felt like the Trojans got off to a good start in that regard last week, posting a 2-1 record in the Leavenworth Shootout.

Topeka High sandwiched wins over Leavenworth (56-47) and Washington (67-58) around a 63-49 Thursday loss to Liberty, Mo.

"If you can go two for three down there, that's OK,'' King said. "We lost to a good Liberty team that's undefeated, but our defense is getting better and we're starting to play together. That's the biggest thing.

"Our last game we had a kid (junior Jalen Smith) with 10 assists and we had three in double figures, so we're starting to share the ball. We're starting to play together and we're starting to grow together. I really think we're growing up.''

Smith is averaging 13.3 points for the Trojans while senior King Sutton is averaging 12.7 points and senior Da'Vonshai Harden 10. Sutton led High with 21 points against Washington.

The Trojans will be facing a Hayden team that is 0-2 overall and in the league after a 54-33 loss at Washburn Rural on Friday night.

Senior John Roeder is Hayden's leading scorer, averaging 12.5 points.

The High-Hayden boys game will follow a 6 p.m. girls contest between Topeka High (3-0, 1-0) and Hayden (0-2, 0-2).

Topeka High, top-ranked in Class 6A, opened its Centennial League schedule with a 79-23 romp at Junction City on Friday wile Hayden dropped a 55-25 league contest at Washburn Rural.

Freshman Kiki Smith is averaging 22 points for Topeka High and had 24 points against Junction City while sophomore NiJaree Canady had 16 points against Junction City and is averaging 17.7 points.

Senior Sophia Purcell leads Hayden with a 13.5-point scoring average and scored 16 points with three 3-pointers against Washburn Rural.

CITY POSTPONEMENT

Topeka West's non-league home girls and boys basketball games scheduled for Tuesday against Ottawa have been postponed.

West athletic director Richard Mariani confirmed the postponement and said that a makeup date has not yet been set.

Because of continuing snow in the area, school will not be in session for Ottawa on Tuesday and the Cyclone teams will not be permitted to travel to Topeka.

TUESDAY'S OTHER CITY GAMES

GIRLS

SEAMAN (2-0, 1-0) at HIGHLAND PARK (2-2, 0-1)

Seaman opened Centennial League competition with a 58-28 romp past Manhattan on Friday night while Highland Park dropped a 51-46 league contest at Topeka West. Junior Camryn Turner leads Seaman with a 16.5 scoring average while senior Chloe Carter averages 12.5 points. Sophomore Aisya Taylor is scoring 15.2 points for Highland Park while senior Dariauna Carter is averaging 14.2 points. Game time: 6 p.m.

EMPORIA (2-2, 1-0) at WASHBURN RURAL (1-1, 1-0)

Washburn Rural bounced back from a season-opening 52-46 non-league loss at Shawnee Mission Northwest with a 55-25 Centennial League win over Hayden on Friday while Emporia is coming off a 40-34 loss to Hesston. Senior Kasey Hamilton is scoring 14.5 points a game for Rural while sophomore Emma Krueger averages 11.5 and freshman Brooklyn DeLeye 10.5 points. Game time: 6 p.m.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS (2-1, 0-1) at LANSING (1-1, 0-0)

Shawnee Heights returns to United Kansas Conference competition Tuesday after posting a pair of non-league victories. The T-Birds are coming off a 44-32 win at Ottawa on Friday night. Senior Alie Fulks leads Heights with a 12.3 scoring average while junior Adysen Burghart is averaging 9.7 points. Lansing beat Spring Hill 59-45 Friday. Game time: 5:45 p.m.

BOYS

SEAMAN (0-2, 0-1) at HIGHLAND PARK (2-1, 0-1)

Both teams are coming off Centennial League losses Friday night, with Highland Park falling at Topeka West, 74-69, and Seaman dropping a 70-49 decision to Manhattan. Sophomore Juan'Tario Roberts leads Highland Park with a 21.3 scoring average while junior CJ Powell is averaging 17.7 points. Sophomore Dagen Brewer averages 11.5 points for Seaman while senior Eric Patterson averages 10 points. Game time: 7:30 p.m.

EMPORIA (3-1, 1-0) at WASHBURN RURAL (2-0, 1-0)

Washburn Rural opened Centennial League play with a 54-33 win over Hayden on Friday while Emporia is coming off its first loss of the year, dropping a 63-55 decision to Hesston. Washburn Rural junior Joe Berry is averaging 23.5 points on the season while junior Matt Hutchinson is averaging 9.5 points. Game time: 7:30 p.m.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS (0-2, 0-1) at LANSING (2-0, 0-0)

Shawnee Heights will be looking for its first win of the season after falling to Ottawa, 64-52, in a non-league road game Friday night. Lansing improved to 2-0 with a 62-37 non-league romp past Spring Hill on Friday. Tuesday will be the Lions' United Kansas Conference opener. Game time: 7:15 p.m.