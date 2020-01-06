The Fort Hays State women’s basketball team survived some tense moments in the closing seconds to pull out a 75-74 victory over Pittsburg State on Monday night at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

Trailing the Tigers by a point, Pittsburg State went to the foul line with 5.9 seconds left, but Athena Alvarado missed both free throws. FHSU's Kacey Kennett came down with the rebound and was fouled with 2.9 seconds. Kennett missed both free throws but Pitt State's desperation heave was well off the mark.

The No. 16 Tigers (11-2, 2-2 MIAA) were in control through the first three quarters, leading 43-32 at halftime and 65-55 at the end of the third quarter. Pitt State cut the lead down to two with 5:01 left and crept within a point twice in the last 2:48 but couldn't overtake the Tigers.

It was a huge win for the Tigers in their only meeting of the season with the Gorillas, who dropped to 7-5 overall and 3-1 in the MIAA.

Whitney Randall led the Tigers with 15 points and Jaden Hobbs added 14 points and dished out six assists while Cydney Bergmann delivered 13 big points off the bench, all in the first half.

Pittsburg State was led by Athena Alvardo's 21 points. She was joined in double figures by Tristan Gegg (12), Maya Williams (11) and Kaylee DeMitz (10).

The Gorillas finished 34 of 56 from the field but were held to 1 of 12 from 3-point range.

Fort Hays State went 27 of 56 from the field and 17 of 26 from the foul line while Pitt State was 5 of 8 from the stripe.

FHSU will play at Northeastern State on Thursday in Tahlequah, Okla., before facing Rogers State in Claremore, Okla., on Saturday.

Check hdnews.net and Wednesday's print edition for more on the Tigers' win.