GYPSUM — After leading by as many as 19 points in the third quarter and by 10 with five minutes to play, the Sacred Heart boys had to fight like mad to hold off Southeast of Saline down the stretch.

But when it comes to league wins on the road against an in-county rival, the Knights will gladly take it any way they can.

The Trojans had an opportunity to make it a one-possession game in the final 10 seconds before Sacred Heart closed out its 59-53 North Central Activities Association victory at the Southeast gym.

"They were just knocking down their shots," Sacred Heart senior Ethan Buckner said of the Trojans' late rally. "They did what they needed to do and at the end, we did what we needed to do to win."

It didn't come easy.

"Up 19 points, you would like to finish this one a little more comfortably," Sacred Heart coach Brian Gormley said. "But we made enough plays to close out the game."

It was the seventh consecutive victory for the Knights (7-1), who are now the only unbeaten team in league play after improving to 3-0. Southeast lost for only the second time this season, dropping to 4-2 and 1-1.

Sacred Heart never trailed, scoring on nine of its first 11 possessions to take an 18-4 lead. Buckner had 10 first-quarter points, but Southeast opened the second quarter with eight straight to cut the lead to six (20-14).

Sacred Heart answered with a 9-0 run of its own to end the half, then got a two Caleb Gilliland free throws and five straight points from Tate Herrenbruck to lead 36-17 less than two minutes into the second half.

"I thought we came out with a lot of energy," Buckner said. "Coach said to be physical and match their intensity."

It was the second game of the new year for Sacred Heart, while Southeast made its return from the holiday break.

"We were really inconsistent," Southeast coach Bryson Flax said. "Maybe it was because it was our first game back from break. Hopefully that had something to do with it.

"We had stretches where we struggled to score and struggled on defense, and then we did a complete 180 and played really well for a while. We just have to work on that consistency."

After being held scoreless in the first half, junior Bryant Banks had nine third-quarter points to get the Trojans' comeback started. Southeast was down 44-39 after 6-foot-4 freshman Eli Sawyers banked in 3-pointer from the top of the key with 4:21 to play, starting an impressive stretch for both teams.

Southeast scored on six consecutive possessions and Sacred Heart answered on all six. Herrenbruck attacked the basket and had three field goals in that stretch, with Jacob Gormley driving the left baseline and scoring on another for the Knights.

Southeast got second-chance buckets from Eli Harris and Nakari Morrical-Palmer, and another basket from Sawyers made it 55-50 with 1:25 remining.

The Trojans never had the ball with a chance to tie. Sacred Heart made 4 of 6 free throws in the final 1:06, including two from Mason Richards with three seconds remaining.

"The back half of the third quarter, Bryant Banks decided to assert himself," coach Gormley said. "He's one of the leading scorers in the league for a reason and he was the key to their comeback.

"And how good is that Sawyers kid going to be? Hats off to Southeast for continuing to play hard."

Herrenbruck had 15 of his 22 points in the second half. Buckner finished with a double-double, scoring 13 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Sawyers led Southeast with 13 points, Harris had 11 and Banks contributed nine points and nine rebounds.

Sacred Heart girls 50, SE Saline 38

Ella Gotti had six points and Amber Palen five in a 12-2 Sacred Heart run to open the second half, turning what had been a one-point lead into the Knights' first double-digit advantage of the game.

Southeast couldn't close the gap, never getting closer than eight points in the final quarter.

It was the sixth consecutive win for Sacred Heart, now 6-2 overall and 3-0 in the NCAA.

"It feels really nice," Gotti said. "We've got it going and we're on a roller coaster that's only going up right now."

The Knights played without senior point guard Hannah Goetz, who missed the game due to illness. Southeast (3-3, 0-2) took advantage, forcing 20 first-half turnovers. Senior Madison Fear had 10 points and sophomore Karsyn Schlesener eight in the first half, as the Trojans trailed 25-24 at the break.

"We knew Southeast would pressure us with the run-and-jump and play man-to-man defense," Sacred Heart coach Keenan Thompson said. "All we talked about at halftime was taking care of the ball and being confident. I'm super proud of the way they came out and showed what Sacred Heart girls basketball is all about."

Palen had the first five points of the third quarter, including a 3-pointer to make it 30-26. After an Ally Cochran free throw, Gotti followed with back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the lead to 37-26.

"I think we played more as a team and played with no fear," Gotti said. "Everyone can dribble the ball and we are all successful enough that we can relax when the ball is in our hands."

"They opened the third quarter with back-to-back threes and we couldn't recover," Southeast coach Shauna Smith said. "Scoring came hard for us in the second half.

"Our defense didn't hurt us. But rebounding has been an issue for us all year and we've got to get more kids to score."

Schlesener had 12 of Southeast's 14 points in the second half and finished with 20.

Gotti added another 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and led Sacred Heart with 13 points. Emilee Everett and Cochran had nine points each, and Kelsie Gack had eight. Cochran had 10 rebounds to lead the Knights, with Keely Orr grabbing 10 for Southeast.