Udoka Azubuike has thrown down his fair share of dunks at Kansas, obviously.

It was the senior center’s role as facilitator Wednesday, however, that seemed to astonish his head coach.

“Doke, how about Doke passing out of the traps today? I mean, he threw David (McCormack) two lobs. Lobs! Unbelievable,” said Bill Self, speaking in a radio interview after the No. 3-ranked Jayhawks’ 79-53 victory over Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. “The guys did well.”

Truthfully, Azubuike was just one in a litany of contributors against the Cyclones.

But the 7-footer is as good a place to start as anywhere.

Azubuike scored 10 points and brought in seven rebounds in the outcome, also collecting a pair of assists on dishes to his fellow frontcourt starter McCormack. The Delta, Nigeria, native collected an offensive rebound and found McCormack for a second-chance dunk shortly after tipoff, then connected with the sophomore forward again in the opening minutes of the second half.

And then there’s this: A career 39.9% shooter from the free-throw line, Azubuike hit 4 of 5 against the Cyclones, including three in the final minute of the opening period that capped a 21-3 run for the Jayhawks (12-2, 2-0 Big 12) and established a 20-point lead at the intermission.

Azubuike's last two makes came after hard contact knocked him to the hardwood with just 0.2 seconds left before halftime.

“I told Doke, I think he shoots free throws better when he’s exhausted,” Self joked. “It took three big humans to pick him up off the floor when he fell down there because he was so tired and then he goes to the line and makes them like there’s nothing to it. Yeah, that was good.

“I thought Doke played well. I really did.”

Azubuike wasn’t alone assisting in what was arguably KU’s most complete game to date.

McCormack, who entered averaging 8.2 points and had a two-point, three-rebound effort in a victory Saturday over West Virginia, proved to be more of a handful for the Cyclones. He finished with 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting and seven rebounds in 18 minutes, also pitching in a steal and an assist and a 4-for-4 mark at the free-throw line.

KU, which hit just 19 of 30 tries from the stripe against the Mountaineers, went 13 of 17 there Wednesday.

“David was great. He was UMKC-good,” said Self, referencing McCormack’s breakout 28-point, seven-rebound performance in a 98-57 victory over Kansas City on Dec. 14. “... I thought everybody stepped up and played well.”

The list goes on.

Point guard Devon Dotson scored a game-high 20 points with 6 assists and 3 steals, putting together what Self referred to as a “great floor game.” Fellow sophomore Ochai Agbaji connected on 6 of 7 field goal attempts and 4 of 5 tries from 3-point range to finish with 16 points, pitching in two of the Jayhawks' 10 steals.

Christian Braun, a true freshman guard, continued his recent uptick. The 6-6, 205-pound Burlington native entered the game after junior Marcus Garrett briefly exited with an ankle injury midway through the first half, and KU didn’t miss a beat — Braun hit a pair of 3s in the Jayhawks’ 21-3 run, including an answer make following a Zion Griffin trey that had cut the deficit to 11.

Griffin’s 3 ended a 12-0 stretch, but Braun’s conversion kick-started a new 9-0 rally.

“He may have made the two biggest shots of the game,” Self said. “I mean, it was a close game and he knocks down those two 3s. And if I’m not mistaken, I think they were both shot off the bounce ... and little crossovers. And his third one was off the bounce, too.”

Braun finished with nine points on 3-for-4 shooting from 3-point range and is now converting at a 40.7% clip from beyond the arc.

“Christian is the guy that’s kind of separating himself right now. I mean, he looks good,” Self said. “He’s active, gets five rebounds. He makes shots and just doesn’t turn it over. Sometimes conservative play, if you’re the fourth or fifth option out there, is not an awful thing, and he’s going to grow into being more aggressive.”

And, despite just a 19-minute appearance, Garrett also pitched in. He served as the Jayhawks' primary defender on Cyclone standout Tyrese Haliburton, who entered averaging 17.7 points but left with just five points on 2-for-7 shooting.

“I think he’s going to be OK,” Self said of Garrett. “You know, he didn’t want to go back in, so obviously he was hurting bad enough he didn’t want to go back in. But I can’t imagine that he won’t make a speedy recovery with Baylor on Saturday.”

A showdown with the No. 4-ranked Bears (12-1, 2-0) indeed awaits the Jayhawks at noon Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. Despite Wednesday’s lopsided final score, at least one player believes KU enters that high-stakes showdown on the heels of a mixed-bag performance.

“I think we had some shortcomings on defense early on. I felt like there were other games that we were probably more sound defensively and executed our plan and paid attention to scout more,” McCormack said. “I think after we made our mistakes early on in this game, we rallied together and made sure that we did what we needed to do in order for us to be successful.

“Offensively I think we definitely (had) one of our better games as far as everybody getting a touch, everybody getting a feel. And that’s just my opinion.”