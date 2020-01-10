A total of three deer were harvested by the six youths who participated in the recent 2020 Dave Hollond Memorial Youth Hunt, which ran from Jan. 4-5 and kicked off at Dry Creek Sporting Clays, located south of Emporia.

The event was originally called the Clint Bowyer Youth Deer Management Hunt, but was renamed in organizer Dave Hollond's memory after his sudden death five years ago.

Topeka youngster David Kopp Jr. and his little sister, Avri, were among the participants, though Avri didn't hunt — instead, she participated in the target shooting competition. Her big brother, David, took home the second-place prize in the event. He was guided during his hunt by Emporia State graduate Megan Hilbish.

Jonathan Morton, a young man who is autistic, was able to shoot his first deer — a nice doe — during his guided hunt with Emporia's Cody Thurston.

Other youths to bag their first deer were Walker Redeker, who was guided by Shawn Coble, and Kael Wagaman. Redeker also placed third in the shooting competition.

Logan Hammond came away with a new .22 rifle for winning the shooting competition, and Jared Johnson won a brand new Zebco 33 fishing pole.