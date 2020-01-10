LAWRENCE — Bill Self expected this kind of a start from Baylor, and that’s on the record.

At least, the Kansas basketball coach is pretty sure it is.

Riding an 11-game winning streak into their noon Saturday showdown with the No. 3-ranked Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse, the No. 4 Bears have firmly positioned themselves as the biggest threat to the Big 12 regular-season championship aspirations for KU, which topped the league’s preseason poll.

KU received eight of the 10 first-place votes in that survey of the conference’s head coaches, and since the voters are not allowed to select their own teams, Self cast his for one of the other two vote-getters — BU, picked second, or Texas Tech, projected third.

Speaking Friday, Self stated his vote went to the Bears ... or, he’s pretty certain it did.

“I really don’t remember, but I’m sure I did. I’ll say I did even if I didn’t,” Self joked. “But I actually did.”

BU has certainly shown it's worthy of such an accolade.

The Bears (12-2, 2-0) have recorded four top-25 wins this season, including a 57-52 victory at No. 22 Texas Tech on Tuesday in a high-energy clash in Lubbock, Texas. BU also defeated then-No. 17 Villanova by nine on Nov. 24, then-No. 12 Arizona by five on Dec. 7 and then-No. 18 Butler by one on Dec. 10.

Self appears most impressed by Tuesday’s outcome — the Bears' new-look defense held Texas Tech to a 37% shooting clip and stifled sharpshooter Davide Moretti to a 3-for-11 performance and an 0-for-6 clip from 3-point range.

“It was a war,” Self said. “Every free throw, the importance is magnified. Every possession is magnified. You miss a layup and wonder if you can get it back as far as an easy shot.”

The site of that win also wasn’t lost on Self, who said BU is in the best position in the league race through two games “... because they’ve already won at a place few people are going to win at."

"I watched that game and I told the person I was watching it with, I can’t remember which assistant it was: Tech’s fans never sat down. I mean, you’ve got 17,000 people, they never sat down," Self said. "To go into an environment like that and control it from start to finish, that showed a lot of poise.”

So why did Self pick Scott Drew’s crew in the preseason poll? It’s about who was returning for the Bears as much as anything, he said.

“I think (Jared) Butler at the end of the season was as good as any guard in our league,” Self said. “They’re playing without a 100-percent healthy (Tristan) Clark right now, and he’s starting to play more and he’s obviously getting his health back, and you hope that for the guy. But he’s good. I mean, he was arguably as good a big as we had in our league last year when he got hurt.

“But I’m a fan of their personnel. Their guard out front from Auburn (Davion Mitchell) has certainly made it different for them from a defensive standpoint. I think he’s probably the personality of the team defensively every bit as much as Marcus (Garrett) is for us.”

Mitchell and Butler are just two of the playmaking guards in what's become a four-pronged attack for the Bears.

"The strength of their team are their four guards," Self said. "Those four guards playing those three spots, that’ll be the best group of guards collectively we play against this year, I think, regardless of who we play or when we play ’em. I don’t think we’ll go against a quartet of guards like those that can go and get their own off the bounce and can all score the ball.”

Even with the familiar faces, some KU fans may not entirely recognize this particular BU squad.

The Bears, who for the vast majority of Drew’s 17-year stint in Waco, Texas, deployed a zone defense, have switched to a more traditional man-to-man approach this year. Without his usual stable of players blessed with NBA-caliber wingspans, Drew has this season mostly leaned on heady play from his guards and strong offensive rebounding from his bigs.

Still, BU did go zone in the final minutes of its victory at Texas Tech, a point Self noted.

“It is unique to see (less zone), but it’s still something you’ve got to prepare for,” Self said. “You look at it, they’ve always had unbelievable length on the wings. And this year when (Mark) Vital, who’s probably the best offensive rebounder in our league, he’s 6-(foot)-5. And then you’re playing with three guards the vast majority of the time that are all under 6-3, 6-4. It doesn’t have the same length, and I’m sure that’s the reason they haven’t done it as much."

While some things have changed, there has been one constant in this rivalry: BU has never won in Lawrence, sporting an all-time mark of 0-17.

Self’s thoughts on that statistic?

“Yeah, well,” he responded, “there’s a lot of teams that haven’t won at Allen Fieldhouse.”