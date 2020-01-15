High school girls box scores
RESULTS TUESDAY
ATCHISON 53, KC WASHINGTON 20
KC Washington;9;2;7;2;—;20
Atchison;17;13;13;10;—;53
KC Washington — Gamez 0 1-4 1, Kline 2 (1) 0-0 5, Brunson 2 (1) 0-0 5, Rodriguez 1 1-2 3, Saunders 2 0-0 4, Sloan 1 0-0 2.
Atchison — Herring 2 3-5 7, W. Harris 1 (1) 0-0 3, Rawls 0 2-4 2, K. Harris 9 10-13 28, Saunders 4 1-3 9, Dill 1 0-0 2, Booker 0 2-2 2.
BALDWIN 47, OTTAWA 31
Ottawa;6;13;2;10;—;31
Baldwin;13;16;2;16;—;47
Ottawa — Curtis 1 1-2 3, Spigle 0 3-4 3, Titus 1 0-0 2, Hadl 4 3-4 11, Evans 3 4-5 10, McGrath 1 0-0 2.
Baldwin — Neufeld 0 1-2 1, Boyle 4 (3) 3-4 14, Burnett 3 5-12 11, Russell 2 (1) 0-2 5, Harvey 4 1-2 9, Smith 1 (1) 2-3 5, Morgan 0 0-2 0, Fursman 1 0-2 2.
BURLINGTON 53, OSAWATOMIE 31
Osawatomie;13;5;7;6;—;31
Burlington;11;17;13;12;—;53
Osawatomie — Lagasse 4 (1) 0-3 9, Bose 2 (1) 0-0 5, Ballou 3 (1) 1-2 8, McGinnis 0 2-4 2, Stull 0 1-2 1, Johnson 3 0-0 6.
Burlington — Hernandez 1 1-2 3, Whitworth 0 1-2 1, Fejfar 0 2-4 2, Watkins 1 2-2 4, Doebele 3 2-3 8, Young 6 (5) 0-0 17, Coursen 1 0-0 2, Hess 2 1-2 5, Dunn 5 0-0 10, Allen 0 1-2 1.
CENTRALIA 51, DONIPHAN WEST 43
Doniphan West;13;3;7;20;—;43
Centralia;10;11;13;17;—;51
Doniphan West — M. Smith 8 6-6 22, Olson 5 (3) 0-0 13, Leach 1 1-2 3, Clevenger 1 (1) 0-0 3, S. Leach 1 0-0 2.
Centralia — Kuckelman 1 0-0 2, Becker 7 0-1 14, Haverkamp 2 0-0 4, Kramer 4 (2) 4-6 14, Deters 1 12-16 14, Koch 0 1-4 1, Flentie 0 2-4 2.
CHAPMAN 46, BELOIT 31
Beloit;12;11;4;4;—;31
Chapman;5;14;16;11;—;46
Beloit — Hewitt 1 1-2 3, Meier 2 (1) 3-4 8, Larson 4 (1) 2-3 11, Cooper 1 0-0 2, Ehlers 3 1-1 7.
Chapman — Mc. Kirkpatrick 4 4-6 12, Adams 3 0-2 6, Suther 1 3-4 5, Bledsoe 3 1-4 7, Anderson 2 (2) 1-2 7, Ma. Kirkpatrick 4 1-2 9.
FRANKFORT 57, WETMORE 33
Wetmore;12;8;4;9;—;33
Frankfort;6;12;18;21;—;57
Wetmore — Strathman 2 1-1 5, Osterhaus 5 1-2 11, Bloom 3 (2) 5-6 13, Brown 1 0-0 2, Mock 1 0-0 2.
Frankfort — Loiseau 1 (1) 1-2 4, Tommer 1 0-2 2, Cornelison 1 0-0 2, Shirley 2 (1) 0-0 5, Broxterman 8 2-5 18, Brandt 6 0-2 12, Fox 7 0-0 14.
HERINGTON 37, CENTRE 33
Centre;3;8;15;7;—;33
Herington;12;6;9;10;—;37
Centre — A. Espinoza 0 3-4 3, S. Espinoza 3 (1) 2-2 9, L. Espinoza 1 0-0 2, Deines 1 (1) 0-1 3, Hett 4 (3) 5-5 16.
Herington — Mortensen 1 0-0 2, Kremeier 3 (3) 0-0 9, Rutschman 2 (1) 3-6 8, Brott 2 0-0 4, Roe 7 0-4 14.
HIAWATHA 49, RIVERSIDE 36
Hiawatha;10;10;23;6;—;49
Riverside;5;9;7;15;—;36
Hiawatha — Leupold 1 0-1 2, Pierce 6 1-6 13, Lindstrom 1 2-2 4, B. Diller 0 0-2 0, Lierz 7 (2) 2-5 18, Pavlish 0 0-3 0, S. Madsen 5 0-2 10, K. Madsen 1 0-1 2.
Riverside — Murphy 1 0-0 2, Libel 1 1-1 3 En. Byrd 2 11-13 15, Eu. Byrd 3 0-2 6, Hayes 0 2-2 2, L. O’Grady 0 2-6 2, B. Miller 1 (1) 1-2 4, Juhl 1 0-2 2.
JACKSON HEIGHTS 69, VALLEY FALLS 5
Valley Falls;2;0;0;3;—;5
Jackson Heights;16;29;18;6;—;69
Valley Falls — Seymour 0 0-2 0, Branam 1 1-2 3, Darveaux 1 0-2 2.
Jackson Heights — White 1 0-2 2, Dohl 7 (2) 1-3 17, Brey 4 (1) 2-2 11, Marlatt 7 (1) 1-1 16, Roles 4 1-2 9, McMahon 1 0-0 2, Hutfles 1 0-0 2, Thompson 5 0-0 10.
JEFFERSON NORTH 53, PLEASANT RIDGE 22
Pleasant Ridge;3;7;6;6;—;22
Jefferson North;20;10;17;6;—;53
Pleasant Ridge — Theis 0 1-2 1, Watkins 1 (1) 0-0 3, Barnes 1 0-0 2, Nutsch 4 0-0 8, Herbig 2 (1) 0-0 5, Lansing 1 (1) 0-0 3.
Jefferson North — Robertson 2 0-0 4, Downing 2 0-0 4, Witsuba 2 0-0 4, Vaught 7 (5) 0-0 19, Easterday 2 0-0 4, Weishaar 6 (1) 0-0 13, Schneider 1 0-0 2, E. Tweed 1 1-4 3.
JEFFERSON WEST 26, HOLTON 24
Jefferson West;3;8;7;8;—;26
Holton;7;4;8;5;—;24
Jefferson West — Peck 2 0-0 4, Young 1 0-0 2, Kr. Biltoft 2 (2) 4-4 10, Osborn 1 0-0 2, Roenne 1 0-0 2, Ki. Biltoft 1 (1) 1-2 4, Kahler 1 0-2 2.
Holton — Haussler 1 0-0 2, Yingst 2 0-0 4, Tanking 4 (2) 2-2 12, Patch 2 2-4 6.
LINN 44, BV-RANDOLPH 41
Linn;7;13;9;15;—;44
BV-Randolph;16;9;6;10;—;41
Linn — S. Bott 0 2-2 2, Dittmer 6 1-2 13, L. Bott 3 (1) 4-5 11, Peters 0 1-2 1, Hansen 2 2-3 6, Oehmke 1 3-4 5, Beikman 3 0-0 6.
Blue Valley-Randolph — B. Zoeller 4 (1) 1-2 10, L. Zoeller 2 0-0 4, Al. Cassel 2 6-9 10, Marker 1 0-0 2, Young 1 5-7 9, Ab. Cassel 3 0-0 6.
LYNDON 49, WEST FRANKLIN 36
Lyndon;8;11;14;16;—;49
West Franklin;9;5;8;14;—;36
Lyndon — Criqui 7 (5) 3-4 22, Easter 3 1-2 7, Addleman 2 2-2 6, Ramey 2 1-2 5, Gross 0 5-8 5, Fisher 0 2-2 2, Stanley 0 1-2 1, Hielscher 0 1-2 1.
West Franklin — Hutchison 4 (1) 2-3 13, Flory 5 1-3 11, Judd 1 (1) 2-4 5, Swank 1 2-2 4, Bailey 1 1-2 3.
MAUR HILL 56, MCLOUTH 51
Maur Hill;13;11;15;17;—;56
McLouth;5;20;11;15;—;51
Maur Hill — Taylor 0 1-3 1, Dulac 9 (7) 4-4 29, Stec 1 (1) 2-3 5, Folsom 2 1-2 5, Domann 5 3-4 13, Heath 1 (1) 0-0 3.
McLouth — Holwick 5 (5) 2-4 17, Pope 3 (1) 0-0 7, Hill 3 7-10 13, Lackey 4 (4) 2-6 14.
NEMAHA CENTRAL 50, SABETHA 43
Nemaha Central;20;7;13;10;—;50
Sabetha;16;9;9;9;—;43
Nemaha Central — Corby 1 (1) 3-4 6, Ganstrom 0 0-1 0, Kramer 10 (3) 8-11 31, Elder 3 3-5 9, Rottinghaus 2 0-0 4.
Sabetha — Hughes 1 (1) 0-0 3, K. Schuette 1 0-0 2, M. Schuette 1 1-2 3, Wertenberger 3 1-1 7, Schumann 9 (4) 1-2 23, Renyer 1 0-2 2, Michael 1 (1) 0-0 3.
NORTHERN HEIGHTS 62, MISSION VALLEY 50
Northern Heights;12;21;13;16;—;62
Mission Valley;9;9;11;21;—;50
Northern Heights — Massey 10 8-8 28, Brecheisen 1 0-0 2, French 4 (2) 0-0 10, Hines 1 (1) 2-2 5, Schlimme 0 3-4 3, Smart 4 1-2 9, Boyce 2 1-1 5, Barnett 0 0-4 0.
Mission Valley — M. Deters 7 (2) 8-12 24, G. Deters 2 0-0 4, Halupa 0 3-7 3, P. Martin 2 2-2 6, Calvaruzo 3 (1) 0-0 7, H. Martin 2 (1) 0-0 5, Lang 0 1-2 1.
OLPE 77, BURLINGAME 39
Burlingame;15;6;9;9;—;39
Olpe;22;23;16;16;—;77
Burlingame — Punches 3 (1) 0-0 7, Thompson 1 0-0 2, Winters 5 (5) 0-0 15, Giffin 1 0-0 2, Simmons 0 1-2 1, Lewis 2 (2) 0-0 6, Crook 1 0-0 2, Shaffer 1 2-4 4.
Olpe — M. Smith 2 (2) 0-0 6, Steffes 1 0-0 2, Davis 4 (1) 0-1 9, Heins 5 (3) 1-3 14, Bishop 8 5-6 21, Fisher 5 (5) 0-0 15, Scheve 1 0-0 2, M. Broyles 1 0-0 2, L. Broyles 2 0-0 4, J. Smith 1 0-0 2.
OSAGE CITY 36, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 25
Osage City;9;9;8;10;—;36
Central Heights;2;10;5;8;—;25
Osage City — Devoll 1 0-0 2, Davis 0 2-2 2, Sage 2 (2) 0-1 6, Kirkpatrick 2 (1) 1-2 6, Mullins 1 0-0 2, Serna 1 4-4 6, Hamblin 1 0-0 2, Crawford 1 0-0 2, Kerns 4 0-3 8.
Central Heights — Riemer 1 2-4 4, Brown 3 1-1 7, Meyer 2 (1) 0-0 5, Brockus 0 2-2 2, Compton 1 (1) 2-2 5, Froggatte 1 0-0 2.
PERRY-LECOMPTON 59, ROYAL VALLEY 38
Perry-Lecompton;15;10;22;12;—;59
Royal Valley;10;4;9;15;—;38
Perry-Lecompton — Ball 6 (1) 0-2 13, J. Keller 3 3-5 9, C. Keller 2 0-0 4, Metcalfe 1 0-0 2, Hurd 7 (3) 8-11 25, Baker 0 2-2 2, Daniels 2 0-0 4.
Royal Valley — Michael 1 (1) 0-3 3, Saia 0 1-3 1, Elmer 0 1-2 1, Bryan 5 (2) 1-2 13, Joslin 0 0-2 0, Williamson 3 (2) 0-0 8, Poort 1 (1) 0-0 3, Neuner 3 0-2 6, Wabaunsee 1 0-1 2, Harman 0 1-2 1.
RILEY COUNTY 49, ST. MARYS 30
St. Marys;3;3;9;15;—;30
Riley County;20;9;20;0;—;49
St. Marys — M. Hurla 2 (2) 1-2 7, Hurd 2 (2) 0-0 6, K. Hurla 3 (1) 2-2 9, Mulligan 0 1-2 1, Layton 1 0-1 2, Schindler 0 0-3 0, Schoenfeld 2 (1) 0-0 5.
Riley County — Rignell 4 (3) 3-4 14, Brummett 1 3-4 5, Thomson 0 4-4 4, B. McGuire 3 1-3 7, K. McGuire 2 1-2 5, Kulp 0 0-2 0, Burton 5 4-5 14.
TROY 59, ONAGA 55
Onaga;7;13;18;17;—;55
Troy;13;13;17;16;—;59
Onaga — E. Krohn 0 1-2 1, Fischer 2 0-0 4, L. Krohn 4 1-3 9, R. Krohn 4 (2) 4-6 14, Schwartz 8 4-5 20, Figge 1 1-1 3, Owens 1 (1) 1-2 4.
Troy — Parks 1 0-0 2, Williams 1 (1) 0-0 3, Euler 4 (3) 2-2 13, Norris 3 4-4 10, Fleek 3 2-2 8, Engemann 4 (2) 3-6 13, Hill 4 (2) 0-0 10.
VALLEY HEIGHTS 47, MINNEAPOLIS 33
Minneapolis;12;8;10;3;—;33
Valley Heights;10;4;15;18;—;47
Minneapolis — Nelson 4 (3) 2-3 13, Shupe 3 (1) 0-0 7, Cleveland 2 1-2 5, Smith 1 0-0 2, Foltz 2 0-1 4, Lang 1 0-0 2.
Valley Heights — C. Toerber 6 (1) 1-4 14, M. Vermetten 1 2-6 4, E. Toerber 5 (1) 2-4 13, Yungeberg 3 3-4 9, S. Vermetten 3 1-3 7.
WASHINGTON COUNTY 52, CLIFTON-CLYDE 47
Washington County;13;8;10;21;—;52
Clifton-Clyde;10;13;13;11;—;47
Washington County — Chandler 0 1-2 1, C. Boykin 2 (1) 3-5 8, Romeiser 1 0-0 2, M. Metz 3 1-2 7, Dusin 3 (1) 0-2 7, Kern 1 (1) 3-5 6, Otott 4 (1) 3-3 12, B. Metz 1 2-2 4, Cardenas 2 1-2 5.
Clifton-Clyde — Bowser 1 0-0 2, Nobert 1 0-0 2, Douglas 1 0-0 2, P. Girard 5 (1) 2-2 13, A. Girard 2 (1) 1-2 6, Callihan 8 6-12 22.
WAVERLY 56, HARTFORD 24
Hartford;6;9;5;3;—;24
Waverly;14;10;18;14;—;56
Hartford — B. Darbyshire 4 (1) 3-5 12, Kelley 0 1-2 1, Heathman 1 0-1 2, Breshears 1 0-2 2, R. Darbyshire 1 3-3 5, Finnerty 1 0-0 2.
Waverly — McWilliams 8 (1) 6-8 23, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Lacey 1 0-0 2, Foster 6 2-6 14, Vogts 1 (1) 1-2 4, Patterson 2 4-6 8, Romig 1 1-4 3.
WELLSVILLE 52, SANTA FE TRAIL 23
Wellsville;25;8;11;8;—;52
Santa Fe Trail;6;7;3;7;—;23
Wellsville — Przybyla 0 1-2 1, Aamold 6 (1) 3-4 16, McCoy 2 (1) 1-2 6, Pearson 1 0-0 2, Troutman 4 0-0 8, McDaniel 1 1-5 3, Ball 5 (1) 5-7 11.
Santa Fe Trail — Mead 2 (1) 1-1 6, Banks 1 (1) 0-0 3, Stone 3 5-6 11, Myrick 0 0-1 0, Jacobs 0 1-4 1, Sisson 1 0-0 2.
LATE RESULTS MONDAY
NORTHERN HEIGHTS 54, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 27
Central Heights;15;5;3;4;—;27
Northern Heights;16;14;8;16;—;54
Central Heights — Riemer 1 1-2 3, Brown 5 (1) 2-5 13, Roehl 1 1-2 3, Meyer 0 2-3 2, Compton 1 (1) 2-4 5, Peel 0 1-2 1.
Northern Heights — Massey 5 (1) 2-4 13, Hinrichs 4 (2) 0-3 10, Brecheisen 1 1-3 3, French 3 (2) 0-0 8, Smart 3 (1) 0-2 7, Boyce 4 1-1 9, Barnett 1 2-4 4.
OSAGE CITY 44, LYNDON 39
Lyndon;7;7;9;16;—;39
Osage City;12;6;13;13;—;44
Lyndon — Sturdy 0 2-2 2, Criqui 4 (1) 1-2 10, Addleman 5 (1) 4-8 15, Ramey 2 2-4 6, Easter 1 4-8 6.
Osage City — Devoll 2 0-0 4, Davis 1 0-2 2, Sage 0 2-3 2, Kirkpatrick 3 (2) 1-2 9, Serna 7 (3) 2-5 19, Hamblin 2 0-0 4, Kerns 2 0-0 4.
High school boys box scores
RESULTS TUESDAY
AXTELL 60, HANOVER 57
Hanover;8;13;13;24;—;57
Axtell;23;11;15;11;—;60
Hanover — Dimler 2 (1) 0-0 5, E. Jueneman 7 (3) 2-2 19, Z. Zarybnicky 2 0-0 4, Doebele 1 2-2 4, Hynek 8 2-3 18, J. Jueneman 3 (1) 0-0 7.
Axtell — M. Buessing 2 (1) 0-0 5, Q. Buessing 6 (4) 10-12 26, Detweiler 6 4-4 16, D. Buessing 0 2-7 2, Werner 1 1-4 3, Volle 2 (2) 2-2 8.
BELOIT 45, CHAPMAN 43
Beloit;12;9;12;12;—;45
Chapman;6;14;13;10;—;43
Beloit — Palen 6 (4) 7-8 23, Gray 2 (1) 2-5 7, Cox 2 (1) 1-2 6, Arasmith 0 3-5 3, Mason 1 4-5 6.
Chapman — Adams 4 (2) 1-3 11, Erickson 1 0-0 2, Liebau 1 0-1 2, Jenkins 1 5-5 7, E. Riegel 1 (1) 0-0 3, N. Riegel 4 (2) 0-0 10, Stroud 3 (2) 0-0 8.
BV-RANDOLPH 49, LINN 36
Linn;8;10;8;10;—;36
BV-Randolph;12;10;15;12;—;49
Linn — Bargman 3 (1) 2-3 9, York 2 7-10 11, Beier 3 (1) 2-4 9, Turk 0 1-1 1, Cardenas 2 2-2 6.
Blue Valley-Randolph — Duncan 7 2-3 16, Brockman 4 (2) 3-4 13, B. Wichman 3 0-0 6, Barr 5 (4) 0-0 14.
BURLINGTON 42, OSAWATOMIE 40
Osawatomie;11;15;8;6;—;40
Burlington;5;18;12;7;—;42
Osawatomie — Smith 4 4-8 12, Pursley 0 3-4 3, Cole 1 (1) 4-6 7, Manning 0 4-4 4, Timblin 0 2-4 2, Carver 0 2-4 2, Jones 5 0-2 10.
Burlington — Bahr 4 (3) 2-10 7, Haselhuhn 1 3-3 5, Sloyer 1 0-0 2, N. Smith 0 1-3 1, Hegwald 1 0-2 2, Kuhlmann 1 3-4 5, S. Smith 0 1-2 1, Payer 2 (1) 0-2 5, Meats 5 (1) 3-5 14.
CENTRALIA 60, DONIPHAN WEST 30
Doniphan West;6;10;5;9;—;30
Centralia;11;23;19;7;—;60
Doniphan West — Spiker 3 2-2 8, Smith 0 1-2 1, Penny 1 3-4 5, Blevins 1 (1) 0-2 3, Johnson 2 (2) 1-2 7, Leatherman 0 0-1 0, Franken 0 2-2 2, Clark 2 0-2 4.
Centralia — Deters 4 (3) 0-0 11, Becker 2 1-2 5, Bowers 4 (2) 0-1 10, Quigley 2 (1) 0-0 5, Arnold 2 3-4 7, K. Haverkamp 5 (1) 1-1 12, Osterhaus 2 0-0 4, I. Haverkamp 2 0-0 4, Heinen 1 0-0 2.
COUNCIL GROVE 40, CHASE COUNTY 33
Council Grove;12;8;10;10;—;40
Chase County;10;8;4;11;—;33
Council Grove — Hula 4 4-6 12, K. Marshall 1 (1) 1-4 4, Bielen 6 (3) 2-3 17, Heath 1 (1) 2-2 5, Tischhauser 1 0-2 2.
Chase County — Holloway 2 2-2 6, Ybarra 0 0-1 0, Gilbreath 2 0-2 4, Johnson 2 (2) 0-0 6, O. Eidman 0 2-2 2, Schroer 2 0-0 4, A. Eidman 2 0-0 4, Reyer 3 1-1 7.
FRANKFORT 64, WETMORE 46
Wetmore;8;11;14;13;—;46
Frankfort;12;17;20;15;—;64
Wetmore — Hackler 2 3-5 7, Wommack 1 (1) 0-0 3, Bloom 2 2-3 6, McQueen 5 (2) 0-0 12, Henry 7 (2) 1-2 17, Hanzlicek 0 1-2 1.
Frankfort — Gerstner 4 (3) 0-0 11, Cornelison 2 3-8 7, Rogers 2 2-3 6, Armstrong 2 0-0 4, G. Dalinghaus 5 3-5 13, Gros 3 (2) 1-2 9, C. Dalinghaus 3 0-1 6, Schreiner 0 0-1 0, Stowell 1 (1) 0-0 3, Keller 1 0-0 2, Brandt 1 1-2 3.
HIAWATHA 70, RIVERSIDE 52
Hiawatha;24;15;14;17;—;70
Riverside;11;14;13;14;—;52
Hiawatha — Kolb 1 0-0 2, Rockey 0 1-3 1, Moreno 3 2-4 8, Brockhoff 3 9-12 15, Lierz 4 (1) 1-1 10, Winters 5 1-2 11, Meyer 8 (3) 0-0 19, J. Bryan 0 0-2 0, Coffelt 2 0-0 4.
Riverside — Davies 2 2-4 6, Edwards 1 2-5 4, Webb 6 (2) 4-6 18, Chalfant 2 (1) 0-0 5, Dittemore 4 1-1 9, Grable 2 (1) 0-0 5, Davis 1 0-0 2, Stillman 1 1-2 3.
JEFFERSON WEST 57, HOLTON 38
Jefferson West;11;10;19;17;—;57
Holton;7;7;14;10;—;38
Jefferson West — Neuenswander 5 (1) 3-4 14, Anderson 2 0-0 4, Uhler 0 0-2 0, Cruz 1 1-2 3, Clements 7 6-6 20, Barnett 1 (1) 0-0 3, Athon 3 (1) 6-10 13.
Holton — Wright 0 1-2 1, B. Mulroy 1 (1) 3-4 6, Purcell 4 2-4 10, C. Mulroy 1 0-0 2, Lierz 2 2-2 6, Prine 3 (2) 0-0 8, Holaday 3 (1) 1-2 5.
KC WASHINGTON 85, ATCHISON 52
KC Washington;18;25;17;25;—;85
Atchison;9;16;18;9;—;52
KC Washington — Easley 11 (4) 2-3 28, Muturi 1 1-2 3, Angelo 4 (2) 0-0 10, Grant 1 0-0 2, Foster 4 0-0 8, Brown 3 0-0 6, Alexander 3 2-3 8, Johnson 8 (2) 2-2 20.
Atchison — Simpson 2 6-8 10, Arnold 1 4-6 6, Cushinberry 7 3-9 17, Greenly 1 2-2 4, Johnson 3 0-0 6, Hernandez 4 1-3 9.
LEBO 69, MDCV 31
Lebo;25;15;14;15;—;69
MdCV;4;9;12;6;—;31
Lebo — Grimmett 2 (2) 0-0 6, Peek 2 0-3 4, Reese 4 (2) 0-0 10, McEwen 12 (4) 1-2 29, Bailey 2 (1) 0-0 5, Ott 6 0-0 12, Ferguson 1 1-4 3.
Marais des Cygnes Valley — Lingenfelter 2 (1) 0-0 5, Lacey 3 4-6 10, Vanderpool 3 (1) 2-2 8, Holloway 3 0-1 6, Woodson 0 0-2 0, Anschutz 1 0-0 2.
LYNDON 73, WEST FRANKLIN 39
Lyndon;19;21;19;14;—;73
West Franklin;3;9;19;8;—;39
Lyndon — Biggs 4 3-4 11, Bazil 2 1-3 5, Detwiler 7 (1) 4-5 19, Bones 0 2-2 2, Miller 4 (2) 1-2 11, Kitselman 9 (1) 0-1 19, Massey 1 2-2 4, Addleman 1 0-0 2.
West Franklin — Hower 0 0-1 0, Gilkey 7 (3) 0-0 17, Conway 2 0-1 4, Johnson 3 (2) 3-5 11, Burns 1 0-0 2, Rogers 1 0-2 4, Birzer 0 1-2 1.
MADISON 57, SOUTHERN COFFEY 26
Southern Coffey;11;0;7;8;—;26
Madison;20;16;17;4;—;57
Southern Coffey — Bontrager 5 (3) 0-1 13, Gleue 2 0-0 4, Voorhees 2 0-0 4, Lind 1 (1) 0-0 3, Walters 1 0-0 2.
Madison — Stutesman 9 0-2 18, Buettner 6 0-0 12, Rayburn 5 0-0 10, Miser 1 4-6 6, Engle 1 2-2 4, Foltz 1 0-2 2, Turner 1 0-0 2.
MINNEAPOLIS 73, VALLEY HEIGHTS 51
Minneapolis;14;14;25;20;—;73
Valley Heights;13;5;12;21;—;51
Minneapolis — Griffin 6 (1) 1-1 14, Ausherman 4 4-4 12, Moeckel 3 1-2 7, Freel 0 2-2 2, Nelson 0 2-2 2, Pieschl 1 0-1 2, Watson 1 0-0 2, White 6 (2) 2-2 16, Rice 1 0-0 2, Davidson 6 2-2 14.
Valley Heights — Beardsley 6 (2) 2-7 16, Zidek 2 (2) 0-0 6, T. Claycamp 0 0-1 0, O’Toole 1 (1) 0-0 3, Haines 3 0-0 6, L’Ecuyer 1 0-1 2, Wagner 1 0-0 2, Yungeberg 0 2-8 2, K. Claycamp 1 2-2 4, Kenworthy 5 0-0 10.
NEMAHA CENTRAL 45, SABETHA 35
Nemaha Central;6;12;15;12;—;45
Sabetha;8;9;11;9;—;35
Nemaha Central — Kramer 4 (2) 0-0 10, Schultejans 1 (1) 0-0 3, K. Beck 3 2-5 8, M. Beck 2 09-0 4, Leonard 3 (1) 2-4 9, Uphaus 3 (1) 1-4 8, Hammes 1 1-2 3.
Sabetha — Bradbury 0 1-2 1, Argabright 4 (2) 0-1 10, Grimm 3 1-2 7, Garber 4 (1) 0-2 9, Schmelzle 2 0-0 4, Evans 2 0-0 4.
NORTHERN HEIGHTS 56, MISSION VALLEY 53
Northern Heights;15;13;11;15;—;56
Mission Valley;11;15;11;16;—;53
Northern Heights — Heins 5 (1) 0-1 11, Heiman 6 (2) 0-0 14, Orender 1 0-0 2, Preisner 7 5-9 19, Arb 2 3-4 7.
Mission Valley — Daw. Logan 3 (1) 4-5 11, Benortham 3 1-6 7, Deters 2 0-0 4, Blythe 3 1-4 7, Marcotte 2 0-0 4, Rudeen 2 0-0 4, Day. Logan 7 (1) 1-3 16.
OLPE 51, BURLINGAME 37
Burlingame;6;16;11;4;—;37
Olpe;11;10;16;14;—;51
Burlingame — Noonan 4 2-4 10, Thomas 3 (1) 0-0 7, Robison 1 (1) 2-2 5, Briggs 2 1-4 5, Quaney 4 2-2 10.
Olpe — Robert 0 1-2 1, Barnard 7 3-4 17, D. Hoelting 2 0-0 4, D. Redeker 6 0-0 12, Soyez 6 1-2 13, C. Hoelting 0 0-2 0, W. Redeker 1 0-0 2, Skalsky 1 0-0 2.
OSAGE CITY 56, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 47
Osage City;19;7;11;19;—;56
Central Heights;7;9;15;16;—;47
Osage City — Stromgren 1 2-4 4, Sage 0 4-4 4, Crawford 1 3-4 5, Smith 1 0-1 2, Shaffer 2 2-4 6, Boss 3 1-2 7, Kirkpatrick 3 0-0 6, Kerns 1 (1) 0-0 3, Orender 7 (5) 0-0 19.
Central Heights — Crawford 6 6-7 18, Cannady 1 (1) 0-0 3, Bowker 5 (2) 1-3 13, Burson 2 0-2 4, Bones 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 1-2 1, Coffman 2 2-2 6.
PLEASANT RIDGE 55, JEFFERSON NORTH 47
Pleasant Ridge;15;13;12;15;—;55
Jefferson North;11;12;12;12;—;47
Pleasant Ridge — Adams 1 (1) 0-0 3, Wohlgemuth 0 0-1 0, Douthitt 1 0-0 2, Gibson 8 (3) 3-6 22, Stuts 1 (1) 0-0 3, Johnston 7 (1) 0-0 15, VanDyke 4 2-4 10.
Jefferson North — Jobbins 5 (1) 0-0 11, T. Fowler 2 (1) 2-3 7, Pentlin 2 0-0 4, Kramer 2 4-4 8, Feldkamp 8 (1) 0-0 17.
RILEY COUNTY 64, ST. MARYS 59
St. Marys;13;10;21;15;—;59
Riley County;23;8;11;22;—;64
St. Marys — Moylan 3 (3) 0-0 9, C. Hurla 4 (1) 4-4 13, Murray 5 (3) 4-6 17, Schoemann 3 (1) 2-2 9, Holz 2 2-2 6, Criqui 2 1-2 5.
Riley County — T. Harmison 2 6-8 10, A. Holle 5 (1) 1-1 12, Fleschman 1 2-3 4, G. Harmison 5 0-4 10, Williams 1 (1) 1-2 4, J. Holle 2 (1) 0-0 5, Uphoff 6 (3) 4-5 19.
ROYAL VALLEY 53, PERRY-LECOMPTON 44
Perry-Lecompton;12;14;10;8;—;44
Royal Valley;12;8;22;11;—;53
Perry-Lecompton — Stone 2 (1) 4-6 9, Welch 1 2-5 4, Robb 1 0-1 2, Doleman 1 (1) 1-2 4, Williams 3 1-2 7, Farmer 7 (1) 0-0 15, Ratzlaff 1 1-1 3.
Royal Valley — Canady 6 (3) 1-3 16, Thomas 6 0-3 12, Wahwassuck 2 6-10 10, Klotz 3 0-0 6, Miller 1 (1) 0-0 3, Spoonhunter 3 0-0 6.
VALLEY FALLS 47, JACKSON HEIGHTS 34
Valley Falls;8;16;7;16;—;47
Jackson Heights;4;13;5;12;—;34
Valley Falls — Cervantez 1 0-0 2, Jepson 1 2-3 4, Hawk 3 0-1 6, Lockhart 5 5-9 15, Kraxner 4 0-0 8, Gatzemeyer 4 (3) 1-2 12.
Jackson Heights — S. Holliday 2 (1) 0-2 5, Wareham 1 0-0 2, Bosley 3 (2) 1-2 9, Kennedy 2 3-6 7, Thompson 4 3-6 11.
WASHINGTON COUNTY 56, CLIFTON-CLYDE 42
Washington County;12;10;15;19;—;56
Clifton-Clyde;6;8;10;18;—;42
Washington County — Hoover 8 (4) 10-12 30, Buhrman 1 6-9 8, Nelson 3 0-5 6, Grace 0 1-2 1, Otott 3 5-6 11.
Clifton-Clyde — Lawson 1 (1) 0-0 3, T. Koch 5 (2) 0-0 12, Weiche 4 0-4 8, Rudolph 4 (1) 0-4 9, Coffman 1 2-2 4, Lange 3 0-0 6.
WAVERLY 45, HARTFORD 32
Hartford;8;10;9;5;—;32
Waverly;12;9;11;13;—;45
Hartford — Thomas 5 (4) 0-0 14, A. Smith 2 0-1 4, McDiffett 1 0-0 2, Sull 1 1-2 3, D. Smith 1 0-0 2, Pohl 1 (1) 2-2 5.
Waverly — Patterson 9 (4) 0-0 22, Bartley 0 0-2 0, Lacey 3 0-1 6, Foster 2 (1) 6-12 11.
LATE RESULTS MONDAY
COUNCIL GROVE 61, WEST FRANKLIN 26
West Franklin;4;14;5;3;—;26
Council Grove;27;16;26;2;—;61
West Franklin — Hower 2 (1) 0-0 5, Gilkey 2 (1) 0-1 5, Conway 0 2-4 2, Swank 0 4-4 4, Johnson 3 0-2 6, Burns 0 1-3 1, Birzer 1 1-2 3.
Council Grove — Hula 6 1-1 13, Nelson 1 0-0 2, K. Marshall 4 (2) 1-2 11, Bieling 3 0-1 6, T. Marshall 0 4-4 4, Brintle 0 3-3 3, Miller 0 1-3 1, Heath 7 (2) 1-4 17, Tischhauser 2 (1) 0-0 5.
LYNDON 55, OSAGE CITY 46
Lyndon;13;13;14;15;—;55
Osage City;9;12;14;11;—;46
Lyndon — Biggs 3 (2) 4-5 12, Detwiler 2 3-5 7, Miller 2 0-0 4, Kitselman 8 1-4 17, Massey 3 9-15 15.
Osage City — Stromgren 2 0-0 4, Sage 1 (1) 2-4 5, Smith 0 4-8 4, Shaffer 1 1-3 3, Boss 5 (2) 1-2 13, Brenner 3 (2) 0-0 8, ORender 3 (1) 2-2 9.
NORTHERN HEIGHTS 55, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 41
Central Heights;7;17;4;13;—;41
Northern Heights;12;16;18;9;—;55
Central Heights — Crawford 4 (2) 2-2 12, Cannady 2 2-2 6, Compton 0 0-1 0, Bowker 1 1-2 3, Burson 3 0-0 6, Bones 4
0-0 8, Coffman 3 0-0 6.
Northern Heights — Campbell 2 0-0 4, Heins 4 (2) 1-1 11, Heiman 7 (1) 3-4 19, Arb 6 1-2 13, Preisner 3 1-2 7.