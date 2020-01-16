Kale Pick is out at Fort Scott Community College as the head football coach.

He posted to his Twitter account on his resignation after three seasons.

“With there being a new vision for the football program, I have made the decision to part ways with Fort Scott Community College,” Pick said on Twitter.

In his three seasons at Fort Scott, Pick went 8-22 but the record is not indicative of how good the Greyhounds actually were. In his last season, Fort Scott started the season 2-0 with wins over Coffeyville and Highland. It was their best start in 12 years. They also beat Independence in a game where the Pirates completed a hail mary but could not convert on the point after try to tie the game.

However, those games were forfeited by the Jayhawk and the NJCAA after hearing of an illegal player participating in those games.

"My utmost priority was always the well-being of the players and coaches," Pick said. "I leave with no regrets."

According to Fort Scott, a non-conference school had contacted the NJCAA in regard to the use of ineligible player, who remains unknown at this point, and on Oct. 15 the NJCAA told Fort Scott of the allegations.

Fort Scott had confirmed it had obtained the release and transfer tracking form of said student-athlete. However, they did not have the transfer waiver form, which resulted in the violation.

Fort Scott obtained the form on Oct. 18, making said player eligible for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Fort Scott appealed the initial ruling of forfeiture but was denied through the appeal process. The only sanctions issued is the forfeit of said games.

According to Fort Scott, coaches and the player had no knowledge of the missing document.

Those forfeits forced a potential winning season down the drain and left them at only 2-8 this season.

Pick should be remembered for as a quarterback guru. From his first quarterback in Nathan Roarke to Ohio University and has become arguably one of the best quarterbacks in the country, setting all sorts of school records not only at Fort Scott but at Ohio as well.

Pick also sent Dalton Sneed to FCS Montana where he led the Grizzlies to the FCS quarterfinals and set numerous records at Montana.

In all, Pick coached seven quarterbacks to Division I schools. Including Justin Agner to Florida Atlantic and Gunner Sea to Indiana State. Jared Lewis (Delaware State) and Eli Odom (Texas Southern) also went DI.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all of the player and former players who helped build something special at Fort Scott CC over the last 3 years,” Pick said.

Pick was named the head coach in November 2016 after he served as the offensive coordinator for the Greyhounds.

In his first season, Fort Scott beat KJCCC teams twice in the same seasons for the first time since 2008.

The Kansas native played at Dodge City High School before playing at the University of Kansas. He then served as a graduate assistant coach at Kansas and Texas A&M.

Pick is the fourth Jayhawk head coach to change positions this school year. First, Aaron Arnold of Highland stepped down. Aaron Flores of Coffeyville was fired and Rion Rhoades of Hutch took a coaching job at the University of Arkansas.

After Rhoades departure, Butler's Tim Schaffner is now the longest tenured head coach in the Jayhawk Conference.

Fort Scott has not released any time frame for finding a replacement.