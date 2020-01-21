BURRTON— The Berean Academy boys’ basketball team opened play in the Burrton Invitational with a 61-14 win over host Burrton Monday.

Berean led 40-7 at the half.

Zac Koontz led Berean Academy with 12 points. Zach Duggar added 11 points.

Dakota Woodworth led Burrton with four points.

Berean is 11-0 and plays Inman at 6 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals. Burrton is 1-8 and plays Hutchinson Central Christian at 3 p.m. Thursday in the consolation semifinals.

BURRTON (1-8) — Baughman 0 0-0 2, 0; Leis 0 0-0 0, 0; Perkins 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; McMurray 0 0-0 0, 0; Barron 1 0-0 1, 2; Rimbey 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Pettijohn 0 0-0 0, 0; Woodworth 2 0-4 2, 4; Hernandez 0 0-0 0, 0; Sorell 1 0-0 0, 2; Matlack 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 4 (2) 0-4 5, 14.

BEREAN ACADEMY (11-0) — Busenitz 0 0-0 0, 0; Landis 0 (1) 2-2 0, 5; Wiebe 2 2-2 0, 6; Hoover 2 0-0 0, 4; Koontz 3 (2) 0-0 1, 12; Duggar 5 1-1 0, 11; Timken 1 (1) 0-0 2, 5; Dove 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Snook 1 0-2 1, 2; Kukula 1 0-0 1, 2; Thiessen 3 1-2 0, 7; Templin 2 0-0 0, 4; TOTALS 20 (5) 6-9 5, 61.

Burrton;2;5;3;4;—14

Berean Ac.;23;17;13;8;—61

Inman 46, Hutch.Ct.Chr. 45

HUTCHINSON CENTRAL CHRISTIAN — Coon 6, Yoder 8, Urwiller 2, Losew 2, Hall 12, Ibarra 15.

INMAN — Doerksen 8, Johnson 14, Konrady 7, Blank 5, Carter 4, Brunk 8.

H.Ct.Chr.;5;6;16;14;—45

Inman;10;9;13;14;—46