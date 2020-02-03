MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Travis Kelce caught six passes for 43 yards and a touchdown Sunday in Super Bowl LIV — and now he might catch some flack.

Less than an hour after the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl in 50 years, Kelce, the team’s star tight end, suggested the wait for yet another Super Bowl championship won’t be nearly as long.

“The dynasty is just starting, baby,’’ Kelce declared in front of a group of reporters. “It’s just starting. Motivated to do it again, for sure.’’

Was the Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers even sweeter after what transpired last year, a reporter wanted to know.

A year ago, the Chiefs’ season ended with an overtime loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC championship game.

“I don’t give a damn about last year,’’ Kelce said. “We’re the Super Bowl champs! You all can’t tell me nothing! Absolutely nothing!’’

And so Kelce continued to burnish his reputation as the all-purpose player — dynamic on the field and and highly quotable off the field. He looked as comfortable sitting in at a postgame podium as he did running routes for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Or as Kelce referred to the Super Bowl MVP, “Showtime Mahomes.’’

At the postgame affair, it was Showtime Kelce.

“Hey, Kelce,’’ a teammate shouted from across the room.

In mid-interview, Kelce hollered back, “Hey, how we doing over there, baby? I’m about to partaaaay!”

In fact, Kelce explained that he planned to consume generous amounts of Gatorade and water Sunday night.

“I’m probably going to get hydrated here for a little bit because I’m going to get dehyrdrated as soon as I get back home,’’ he said with a grin, and the show continued.

He saluted teammates such as wide receiver Sammy Watkins (“Sammy The Bull!”) and running back Damien Williams (“Damien Williams! Feed that man. Super Bowl champ Damien Williams.”)

He teared up when talking about his family. “When I look in my father’s eyes, I know that I made him proud,’’ he said.

He also lauded Chiefs head coach Andy Reid for his work ethic and with a smile said: “We’re married together now. He can’t get rid of me. I’ll be over at Thanksgiving. One of these days I’ll tell him how much I appreciate him.’’

But back to the moment. What were the party plans for the man predicting the Chiefs are a budding dynasty and his teammates?

“I couldn’t tell you,’’ Kelce said. “But we are gonna party.’’

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Josh Peter on Twitter @joshlpeter11.