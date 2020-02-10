Scott City claimed the team title in the Great Western Athletic Conference league wrestling tournament Saturday at Goodland.

The Beavers went 5-0 in the round-robin duals tournament for the championship. Colby finished in second place with a 4-1 duals record.

Scott City defeated Hugoton in its opening round dual, 69-9. The Beavers then defeated Goodland, 55-24; Holcomb, 78-6; Ulysses, 53-24; and Colby, 40-30.

Ulysses finished in third place with a 3-2 record. The Tigers opened with a loss to Colby, 51-21, but bounced back in the second round with a 54-21 victory over Holcomb. Ulysses then defeated Hugoton, 57-9; lost to Scott City; then defeated Goodland, 39-28.

Hugoton finished in fifth as a team, with a 1-4 record. The Eagles’ lone win came against Holcomb, 30-24.

Holcomb finished in sixth place as a team with a 0-5 record.

Scott City, Colby and Ulysses claimed the individual championships at the various weight classes.

The champions in the weight divisions for the GWAC are:

106 — Quentin Pauda, Ulysses.

113 — Aiden Cook, Colby.

120 — Tyler Voss, Colby.

126 — Zach Rohrbough, Scott City.

132 — Dylan Fulton, Scott City.

138 — Jagger Reese, Ulysses.

145 — Justus McDaniel, Scott City.

152 — Noah Kliesen, Scott City.

160 — Kale Wheeler, Scott City.

170 — Caleb Vandergrift, Scott City.

182 — Cale Goodman, Scott City.

195 — Hagen Booi, Colby.

220 — Jace Garrison, Ulysses.

285 — Gabrial Bowers, Scott City.