BASKETBALL
High school girls box scores
RESULTS TUESDAY
BALDWIN 54, TONGANOXIE 23
Tonganoxie;7;5;4;7;—;23
Baldwin;20;19;10;5;—;54
Tonganoxie — Baldock 2 (1) 0-1 5, Pollard 0 1-2 1, Seba 2 1-3 5, Aaron 1 (1) 0-0 3, Gray 2 (1) 4-7 9.
Baldwin — Neufeld 1 (1) 0-0 3, Boyle 8 1-2 17, Burnett 2 0-0 4, Russell 1 0-0 2, Harvey 4 1-2 9, Smith 5 91) 2-2 13, Morgan 3 0-0 6.
BURLINGAME 46, CORNERSTONE 39
Cornerstone;8;16;6;9;—;39
Burlingame;13;14;5;14;—;46
Cornerstone — Gentry 1 0-0 2, Mullen 3 0-0 6, Holloway 4 0-2 8, Martin 2 (1) 1-2 6, Kramer 4 (3) 6-11 17.
Burlingame — Punches 3 10-14 16, Winters 5 (2) 1-2 13, Giffin 2 5-6 9, Simmons 0 1-2 1, Lewis 1 (1) 0-0 3, Shaffer 2 0-0 4.
CENTRALIA 52, ST. MARYS 44
Centralia;6;17;20;9;—;52
St. Marys;12;10;13;9;—;44
Centralila — Kuckelman 5 (5) 1-1 16, Becker 5 4-5 14, Haverkamp 1 (1) 0-0 3, Kramer 2 (1) 2-5 7, Deeters 4 0-1 8, Flentie 1 0-0 2.
St. Marys — M. Hurla 1 (1) 2-2 5, Martin 1 (1) 0-0 3, Hurd 3 (3) 0-0 9, K. Hurla 8 (3) 4-4 23, Layton 1 0-0 2, Schindler 0 0-1 0, Schoenfeld 1 0-0 2.
CHAPMAN 39, WAMEGO 37
Wamego;13;10;6;8;—;37
Chapman;2;23;7;7;—;39
Wamego — Donnelly 3 1-3 7, Alexander 4 (2) 5-6 15, Hoobler 1 0-0 2, Denney 2 (1) 0-0 5, Pierson 1 0-0 2, Alderson 1 (1) 0-0 3, Kueker 1 1-3 3.
Chapman — Mc. Kirkpatrick 6 (1) 3-5 16, Adams 2 3-3 7, Suther 1 1-2 3, Bledsoe 4 (1) 2-5 11, Ma. Kirpatrick 1 0-1 2.
CHASE COUNTY 71, MDCV 4
MdCV;2;0;0;2;—;4
Chase County;36;17;13;5;—;71
Marais des Cygnes Valley — Marsh 1 0-0 2, Barker 0 0-2 0, McGowin 1 0-0 2
Chase County — Simpson 9 1-3 19, Harshman 2 0-0 4, Tubach 1 1-2 3, Hinkson 1 0-0 2, Vandegrift 5 0-0 10, Higgs 8 3-3 19, Schroer 4 2-2 10, Hatcher 0 2-2 2, Zuniga 1 0-0 2.
CLAY CENTER 52, REPUBLIC COUNTY 33
Republic County;5;11;4;13;—;33
Clay Center;15;14;10;13;—;52
Republic County — Lewellen 1 0-0 2, I. Wheeler 1 (1) 0-0 3, Hansen 0 4-7 4, A. Wheeler 0 0-2 0, Morris 3 (2) 0-0 8, Wilber 1 4-6 6, Groves 3 (2) 2-5 10.
Clay Center — Brut 1 0-0 2, Siebold 4 (2) 2-3 12, Liby 5 (4) 0-0 14, Henry 3 (3) 0-0 9, Bloomdahl 0 0-3 0, Edwards 6 (2) 1-3 15.
COUNCIL GROVE 42, ABILENE 35
Abilene;14;6;3;12;—;35
Council Grove;9;9;10;14;—;42
Abilene — Holmes 7 (2) 3-7 19, Vopat 1 4-5 6, Lillard 0 1-3 1, Hayes 2 0-0 4, Snowball 1 0-0 2, Liby 0 3-5 3.
Council Grove — Good 7 5-9 19, Julian 1 0-0 2, Cannon 2 (1) 0-0 5, Armstrong 1 (1) 2-2 5, Butler 2 3-4 7, Allen 2 0-0 4.
DONIPHAN WEST 63, ONAGA 33
Doniphan West;20;16;19;8;—;63
Onaga;4;9;12;8;—;33
Doniphan West — M. Smith 3 1-1 7, Olson 2 (2) 0-0 6, H. Leach 1 3-4 5, Albers 2 (2) 0-0 6, Taylor 3 1-1 7, S. Smith 0 4-6 4, Clevenger 3 (1) 4-4 11, S. Leach 5 1-3 11, Whetstine 2 0-0 4, Clark 1 0-0 2, Murphy 0 0-1 0.
Onaga — Fischer 1 2-2 4, L. Krohn 1 0-0 2, R. Krohn 3 1-2 7, Schwartz 5 (2) 1-2 13, Figge 1 1-2 3, Owens 1 2-2 4.
FRANKFORT 47, AXTELL 35
Frankfort;15;15;;10;7;—;47
Axtell;4;16;5;10;—;35
Frankfort — Loiseau 2 2-6 6, Tommer 4 0-0 8, Cornelison 1 (1) 00 3, Shirley 3 (2) 0-0 8, Rose 1 1-4 3, Broxterman 3 1-4 7, Fox 5 2-3 12.
Axtell — B. Porting 2 0-0 4, Schmitz 3 (2) 0-0 8, Schmelzle 3 3-4 9, Feldkamp 2 (2) 2-2 8, Smith 2 0-1 4, McClellan 0 2-2 2.
HARTFORD 47, COLONY-CREST 28
Colony-Crest;2;7;8;11;—;28
Hartford;8;15;11;13;—;47
Colony-Crest — R. Beckmon 2 5-7 9, Noah 0 2-2 2, Holloran 3 (1) 2-3 9, Hammond 2 0-2 4, L. Godderz 1 0-2 2, Hermreck 1 0-0 2.
Hartford — B. Darbyshire 8 1-4 17, Breshears 4 (2) 2-3 12, R. Darbyshire 5 2-4 12, Finnerty 2 0-2 4, Sapp 1 0-0 2, Baker 0 0-3 0.
HORTON 54, MAUR HILL 28
Maur Hill;6;9;6;2;—;28
Horton;13;17;20;4;—;54
Maur Hill — Dulac 2 (2) 0-0 6, Mason 1 0-2 2, Kocour 1 (1) 0-0 3, Folsom 3 2-2 8, Domann 2 0-0 4.
Horton — Soto 3 1-2 7, Randall 7 (2) 5-10 21, Smith 5 0-2 10, Lockwood 5 4-8 14, Molt 0 2-2 2.
JACKSON HEIGHTS 44, ATCHISON COUNTY 15
Atchison County;0;0;9;6;—;15
Jackson Heights;15;17;8;4;—;44
Atchison County — Schletzbaum 3 (1) 0-0 7, Nitz 1 (1) 1-2 4, M. Pitts 1 0-0 2, Wallisch 1 0-0 2.
Jackson Heights — White 1 0-0 2, Kennedy 0 1-2 1, Dohl 9 (1) 2-4 21, Brey 3 (1) 0-0 7, Marlatt 3 1-3 7, Roles 2 0-3 4, McMahon 1 0-0 2.
JEFFERSON NORTH 67, MCLOUTH 23
McLouth;3;9;6;5;—;23
Jefferson North;22;21;13;11;—;67
McLouth — Holwick 3 4-5 10, Jolley 2 (1) 0-0 5, Pope 0 2-3 2, Dice 0 2-2 2, Lackey 1 (1) 0-3 3, Williams 0 1-2 1.
Jefferson North — Robertson 5 0-0 10, Downing 1 0-0 2, Wistuba 1 1-2 3, Vaught 5 3-4 13, Easterday 1 1-3 3, Weishaar 9 (1) 9-12 28, Jobbins 1 0-0 2, Thompson 2 2-6 6.
JEFFERSON WEST 41, ROYAL VALLEY 18
Jefferson West;8;8;14;11;—;41
Royal Valle;7;5;2;4;—;18
Jefferson West — M. Roenne 1 1-3 3, Young 1 0-0 2, Kr. Biltoft 1 6-8 8, N. Roenne 2 1-1 5, Ki. Biltoft 1 (1) 2-2 5, Kahler 8 (2) 0-0 18.
Royal Valley — Michael 1 (1) 1-3 4, Price 1 1-2 3, Williamson 4 (1) 0-0 9, Neuner 1 0-0 2.
LYNDON 35, LEBO 25
Lebo;3;5;5;12;—;25
Lyndon;5;7;10;13;—;35
Lebo — Peek 4 (1) 3-6 12, Moore 1 (1) 7-8 10, Schrader 1 0-0 2, Charboneau 0 1-2 1, Tollefson 0 0-2 0, Tackitt 0 0-1 0.
Lyndon — Criqui 3 7-9 13, Addleman 3 1-6 7, Easter 2 (1) 2-2 6, Ramey 1 (1) 1-5 4, Gross 1 (1) 0-0 3, Sturdy 1 0-2 2.
NEMAHA CENTRAL 86, RIVERSIDE 24
Nemaha Central;31;19;30;6;—;86
Riverside;2;3;11;8;—;24
Nemaha Central — Macke 5 (1) 0-0 11, Corby 5 (1) 1-1 12, Henry 0 0-2 0, Ganstrom 4 (1) 2-3 11, Kramer 9 (1) 2-2 21, Elder 4 2-4 10, Heideman 1 (1) 0-0 3, Lortscher 2 (1) 3-4 8, Rethman 1 0-0 2, Rottinghaus 3 2-2 8.
Riverside — Jones 2 1-3 5, Murphy 1 (1) 4-7 7, En. Byrd 1 1-2 3, Eu. Byrd 1 0-2 2, Hayes 0 1-2 1, L. O’Grady 1 1-2 3, Juhl 0 1-2 1, M. Miller 1 0-0 2.
OLPE 51, SUNRISE CHRISTIAN 50
Sunrise;11;17;14;8;—;50
Olpe;14;22;11;4;—;51
Sunrise Christian — Manroe 2 (1) 2-2 7, Galijunatie 4 (1) 0-0 9, Bahener 3 (1) 2-2 9, Nworie 1 4-4 6, Juresiute 3 0-0 6, Stachowska 5 (3) 0-0 13.
Olpe — Smith 3 (1) 0-1 7, Davis 7 (3) 2-2 19, Heins 1 4-6 6, Bishop 3 1-3 7, Fischer 4 (4) 0-0 12.
OSKALOOSA 61, PLEASANT RIDGE 54
Oskaloosa;11;14;21;15;—;61
Pleasant Ridge;11;12;10;21;—;54
Oskaloosa — Rockhold 22, Pfau 19, Reg. Curry 12, Ree. Curry 6, Johnson 2.
Pleasant Ridge — Herbig 20, K. Nutsch 16, Watkins 8, Barnes 6, Schwinn 4.
PERRY-LECOMPTON 45, HOLTON 42
Holton;12;10;11;9;—;42
Perry-Lecompton;15;5;16;9;—;45
Holton — Haussler 2 (1) 0-0 5, Tanking 9 (2) 2-2 22, Crouch 0 5-8 5, Patch 3 1-2 7, Moore 1 1-1 3.
Perry-Lecompton — Ball 3 (20 5-7 13, J. Keller 4 (3) 2-2 13, C. Keller 4 (2) 0-0 10, Metcalfe 0 3-4 3, Hurd 2 0-2 4, Baker 1 0-0 2.
RILEY COUNTY 56, CONCORDIA 19
Riley County;17;22;13;4;—;56
Concordia;6;9;0;4;—;19
Riley County — Rignell 5 (1) 1-3 12, Brummett 4 2-5 10, Thomson 8 (3) 4-6 23, B. McGuire 1 (1) 0-1 3, K. McGuire 1 2-2 4, Burton 2 0-0 4.
Concordia — Bechard 2 (1) 0-0 5, Strait 0 2-4 2, Wahlmeier 3 0-2 6, Rundus 2 2-4 6.
ROCK CREEK 41, MARYSVILLE 30
Marysville;1;9;12;8;—;30
Rock Creek;6;7;15;13;—;41
Marysville — Peschel 0 1-2 1, Schaefer 1 (1) 0-0 3, Minneman 1 (1) 0-2 3, Bartels 6 (1) 2-6 15, Lauer 1 0-0 2, Ronnebaum 1 0-0 2, Dressman 2 0-0 4.
Rock Creek — McFall 0 2-2 2, Goehring 5 (4) 2-4 16, E. Gill 3 3-5 9, Ebert 1 2-4 4, L. Gill 2 (2) 0-0 6, Gehl 2 0-0 4.
ROSSVILLE 50, OSAGE CITY 36
Rossville;17;4;19;10;—;50
Osage City;11;3;7;15;—;36
Rossville — Streit 3 (1) 0-0 7, Bergstresser 4 1-2 9, Rabe 3 2-3 8, Morelli 9 1-2 19, Rodehorst 3 1-2 7.
Osage City — Devoll 3 (3) 0-0 9, Davis 2 1-3 5, Kirkpatrik 2 (1) 0-1 5, Serna 3 0-1 6, Hamblin 0 1-2 1, Crawford 2 (1) 0-0 5, Kerns 3 0-1 6.
RURAL VISTA 53, HERINGTON 33
Rural Vista;18;10;18;7;—;53
Herington;4;7;10;12;—;33
Rural Vista — Johnson 1 (1) 0-0 3, Jacobson 1 0-0 2, Riedy 5 (1) 1-2 12, Sly 8 5-5 21, M. Brockmeier 3 (2) 0-0 8, H. Brockmeier 3 1-1 7.
Herington — Kremeier 2 (1) 0-1 5, Becker 0 1-2 1, Rutschman 0 2-2 2, Swader 1 0-0 2, Batt 0 1-2 1, Roe 8 5-6 21, Stiles 0 1-2 1.
SABETHA 38, HIAWATHA 21
Hiawatha;5;3;6;7;—;21
Sabetha;3;6;14;15;—;38
Hiawatha — Leupold 0 1-2 1, Pierce 2 0-0 4, Lindstrom 1 (1) 1-2 4, Hrencher 2 4-6 8, Lierz 1 0-0 2, Pavlish 0 2-2 2.
Sabetha — Hughes 2 (2) 0-0 6, K. Schuette 1 (1) 0-0 3, M. Schuette 1 0-2 2, Wertenberger 0 0-1 0, Kuenzi 1 0-0 2 Schumann 5 (1) 5-5 16, Renyer 3 1-7 7, Michael 1 0-0 2.
SOUTHEAST-SALINE 40, BELOIT 38
SE-Saline;8;12;11;9;—;40
Beloit;10;15;6;7;—;38
Southeast-Saline — Tillberg 2 (1) 1-2 6, Fear 1 2-3 4, Orr 1 2-2 4, Yianakopulos 1 1-2 3, Schlesener 11 (1) 0-2 23.
Beloit — Boeve 1 0-0 2, Eilert 2 (1) 1-2 6, Hewitt 1 0-0 2, Meier 2 (1) 2-2 7, Larson 5 (1) 2-4 13, Cooper 2 2-2 6, Ehlers 1 0-0 2.
SOUTHERN COFFEY 50, ALTOONA-MIDWAY 28
Altoona-Midway;7;9;3;9;—;28
Southern Coffey;14;10;14;12;—;50
Altoona-Midway — O’Connor 1 (1) 0-0 3, Martin 2 0-0 4, Stackhouse 6 3-3 15, Davis 2 (1) 1-3 6.
Southern Coffey — Walters 1 0-0 2, Hall 1 (1) 0-0 3, Copeland 3 (1) 0-0 7, Weers 4 0-1 8, Ohl 2 0-0 4, Szambecki 12 2-3 26.
VALLEY HEIGHTS 63, LINN 30
Valley Heights;15;23;15;10;—;63
Linn;3;12;12;3;—;30
Valley Heights — C. Toerver 3 (1) 1-2 8, Stevenson 1 2-2 4, M. Vermetten 5 92) 3-3 15, Murk 0 1-2 1, E. Toerber 5 (1) 0-2 11, Yungeberg 3 4-7 10, Smith 0 2-2 2, Waterman 1 0-0 2, S. Vermetten 3 2-2 8, Hardin 1 0-0 2.
Linn — Thalman 1 2-2 4, Damman 0 2-2 2, M. Bott 0 1-2 1, C. Boykin 1 0-0 2, L. Bott 1 (1) 1-2 4, Peters 3 (1) 1-1 8, Hansen 1 0-0 2, Oehmke 2 2-2 6, Beikman 0 1-2 1.
WABAUNSEE 42, MISSION VALLEY 38
Mission Valley;12;6;13;7;—;38
Wabaunsee;17;11;9;5;—;42
Mission Valley — M. Deters 2 5-7 9, G. Deters 1 0-0 2, Halupa 1 3-4 5, P. Martin 4 (3) 0-0 11, Calvaruzo 1 1-1 3, H. Martin 3 (1) 1-5 8.
Wabaunsee — Schreiner 1 3-7 5, Barber 4 0-0 8, K. Hafenstine 1 0-1 2, A. Hafenstine 4 (1) 0-0 9, Strait 2 4-7 8, Schutter 4 2-3 10.
WASHINGTON COUNTY 47, BV-RANDOLPH 40
Washington County;13;7;11;16;—;47
BV-Randolph;12;9;8;11;—;40
Washington County — Chandler 0 0-2 0, C. Boykin 2 3-6 7, Romeiser 0 0-2 0, M. Metz 4 0-0 8, Dusin 1 0-0 2, Kern 3 (1) 3-3 10, Otott 4 (1) 5-7 14, Cardenas 2 2-2 6.
Blue Valley-Randolph — B. Zoeller 4 0-0 8, L. Zoeller 2 1-3 5, Al. Cassel 7 (2) 4-6 20, Gough 0 1-2 1, Young 3 0-0 6.
WAVERLY 50, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 27
Waverly;29;8;5;8;—;50
Central Heights;6;9;7;5;—;27
Waverly — McWilliams 7 (4) 3-4 21, Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Foster 8 (2) 1-1 19, Vogts 1 (1) 0-0 3, Patterson 2 1-2 5.
Central Heights — Riemer 1 1-2 3, Brown 2 4-4 8, Compton 4 (2) 0-0 10, Criqui 0 0-1 0, Froggatte 1 0-0 2, Chrisjohn 1 2-2 4.
WELLSVILLE 53, BURLINGTON 32
Burlington;8;3;8;13;—;32
Wellsville;14;12;21;6;—;53
Burlington — Whitworth 2 0-0 4, Watkins 0 3-4 3, Doebele 2 0-0 4, Young 7 (3) 2-4 19, Coursen 0 0-2 0, Hess 1 0-4 2, Dunn 0 0-2 0.
Wellsville — Overman 3 (3) 0-0 9, Clancy 0 2-4 2, Aamold 7 (5) 1-4 20, Troutman 4 2-2 10, McDaniel 1 1-2 3, Ball 4 (1) 0-0 9.
High school boys box scores
RESULTS TUESDAY
ABILENE 65, COUNCIL GROVE 54
Abilene;15;18;23;9;—;65
Council Grove;11;12;8;23;—;54
Abilene — Stuber 6 (2) 1-2 15, McVan 1 (1) 0-0 3, Bryan 0 2-2 2, Beetch 7 (1) 2-4 17, Becker 7 4-4 18, Davis 2 0-0 4, Heintz 3 0-0 6.
Council Grove — Hula 6 2-3 14, Nelson 3 0-0 6, K. Marshall 1 (1) 0-0 3, Bieling 5 (2) 2-2 14, T. Marshall 2 2-2 6, Heath 3 (2) 3-5 11.
ATCHISON COUNTY 31, JACKSON HEIGHTS 29
Atchison County;3;12;4;12;—;31
Jackson Heights;14;4;7;4;—;29
Atchison County — Courter 2 (1) 1-2 6, Smith 5 8-12 18, Caudle 1 0-0 2, Myers 0 1-2 1, Hetherington 1 2-4 4.
Jackson Heights — Wareham 1 2-2 4, Bosley 5 (3) 2-2 15, Kennedy 4 0-0 8, Thompson 1 0-0 2, D. Holliday 0 0-1 0.
BELOIT 60, SOUTHEAST-SALINE 56
SE-Saline;20;15;11;10;—;56
Beloit;14;13;14;19;—;60
Southeast-Saline — Eklund 4 (2) 0-0 10, Gebhardt 3 (1) 4-4 11, Banks 6 (1) 1-2 14, Kitchener 2 (1) 0-2 5, Harris 1 0-2 2, Morrical 1 0-0 2, Sawyers 5 (2) 0-0 12.
Beloit — Palen 5 (1) 7-9 18, Eilert 2 (1) 0-0 5, Gray 4 (1) 0-0 9, Cox 2 2-3 6, Arasmith 2 2-4 6, Mason 8 0-2 16.
BV-RANDOLPH 59, WASHINGTON COUNTY 53
Washington County;8;12;12;21;—;53
BV-Randolph;12;12;14;21;—;59
Washington County — Buhrman 10 (2) 10-14 32, Gauby 1 (1) 2-2 5, Nelson 2 1-2 5, Grace 0 1-4 1, Otott 4 1-4 9.
Blue Valley-Randolph — Bylkas 0 4-4 4, W. Wichman 0 1-2 1, Irvine 5 (2) 0-0 12, Brockman 11 (3) 2-5 27, B. Wichman 3 1-3 7, Dille 3 (1) 0-0 7.
BURLINGAME 45, CORNERSTONE 31
Cornerstone;3;10;8;10;—;31
Burlingame;11;13;10;11;—;45
Cornerstone — Brownlee 2 0-0 4, N. Schwensen 3 2-4 8, Steinlage 2 2-7 6, Frank 1 0-0 2, Mullen 3 (2) 0-0 8, Webb 1 (1) 0-0 3.
Burlingame — Noonan 7 0-2 14, Tyson 1 (1) 0-1 3, Robison 1 0-0 2, Briggs 1 1-4 3, Young 1 (1) 0-0 3, Quaney 9 2-2 20.
BURLINGTON 75, WELLSVILLE 70 OT
Burlington;13;20;9;18;15;—;75
Wellsville;12;14;15;19;10;—;70
Burlington — Bahr 3 0-0 6, Brown 6 4-9 16, Haselhuhn 9 4-6 22, N. Smith 3 (1) 2-3 9, Hegwald 1 2-2 4, Payer 2 (1) 4-8 9, Meats 4 (1) 0-0 9.
Wellsville — Richards 2 7-8 11, Kearney 1 0-0 2, Dorsey 2 0-0 4, Aamold 4 (1) 6-10 15, O’Neil 6 (3) 0-0 15, Swanson 5 2-2 12, Showalter 4 (3) 0-0 11.
CHASE COUNTY 60, MDCV 48
MdCV;5;6;6;31;—;48
Chase County;12;10;15;23;—;60
Marais des Cygnes Valley — Lingenfelter 3 0-1 6, Lacey 6 (2) 3-5 17, Vanderpool 5 (1) 7-11 18, Holloway 2 0-0 4, Woodson 1 1-2 3.
Chase County — Holloway 4 12-17 20, Gilbreath 3 0-0 6, Johnson 2 (1) 2-2 7, O. Eidman 9 5-6 23, Schreoer 2 0-0 4.
CLAY CENTER 47, REPUBLIC COUNTY 32
Clay Center;6;11;22;8;—;47
Republic County;5;15;6;6;—;32
Clay Center — Floersch 2 0-0 4, Glavan 7 2-4 16, Frederick 4 (2) 0-1 10, Demars 3 (1) 1-2 8.
Republic County — Callaway 4 (2) 0-0 10, Lewellyn 1 0-0 2, Thumann 1 (1) 2-2 5, Svoboda 1 0-0 2, Lapo 1 2-2 4, Allen 2 0-0 4, Aurand 1 3-5 5.
CLIFTON-CLYDE 61, HANOVER 47
Clifton-Clyde;7;18;17;19;—;61
Hanover;12;12;12;11;—;47
Clifton-Clyde — Lawson 1 (1) 0-0 3, LeDuc-Pierce 3 (2) 2-2 10, T. Koch 4 2-2 10, Weiche 4 1-3 9, Rudolph 3 (1) 2-2 9, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Lange 8 2-2 18.
Hanover — Schwartz 1 2-2 4, Dimler 3 (2) 1-1 9, E. Jueneman 6 (2) 0-0 14, Zarybnicky 1 5-6 7, Doebele 0 1-2 1, Hynek 2 0-0 4, J. Jueneman 3 2-3 8.
COLONY-CREST 44, HARTFORD 35
Hartford;7;5;5;18;—;35
Colony-Crest;7;9;13;15;—;44
Hartford — Thomas 4 (3) 2-2 13, A. Smith 2 (1) 0-0 5, A. McDiffett 2 0-0 4, Highley 1 (1) 0-0 3, Sull 2 4-8 8, D. Smith 0 1-2 1, Goodman 0 1-3 1.
Colony-Crest — Godderz 3 0-0 6, Hermreck 1 2-6 4, Setter 1 0-0 2, Miller 4 (2) 1-2 11, Beckmon 7 (2) 6-10 22.
DONIPHAN WEST 57, ONAGA 34
Doniphan West;18;12;12;15;—;57
Onaga;10;8;5;11;—;34
Doniphan West — Jescke 1 0-0 2, Blanton 1 0-0 2, Spiker 3 2-3 8, Smith 0 2-2 2, Penny 2 (2) 4-4 10, Blevins 8 (4) 1-2 21, Leatherman 0 0-1 0, Clark 4 4-7 12.
Onaga — Myers 3 1-1 7, Fordham 2 1-1 5, Fisher 3 0-0 6, Kufahl 0 0-2 0, Henneberg 3 (2) 1-1 9, Abitz 2 3-8 7.
EUREKA 57, MADISON 54
Madison;16;12;12;14;—;54
Eureka;13;12;19;13;—;57
Madison — Bro. Rayburn 6 1-2 13, Harrison 4 (3) 2-2 13, Stutesman 5 2-4 12, Buettner 4 2-6 10, Wolgram 2 (2) 0-1 6, Engle 0 0-1 0.
Eureka — Valentine 13 4-5 30, Criswell 7 2-4 16, Koehler 0 4-6 4, Smith 1 (1) 0-0 3, Zimmers 1 0-0 2, Larcom 0 2-4 2.
FRANKFORT 68, AXTELL 65
Frankfort;12;22;13;21;—;68
Axtell;24;10;17;14;—;65
Frankfort — Gerstner 4 (4) 0-0 12, Cornelison 8 (3) 5-10 24, Armstrong 6 1-2 13, G. Dalinghaus 3 0-0 6, Gros 2 3-3 7, Stowell 2 (2) 0-0 6.
Axtell — Hart 2 (1) 2-2 7, M. Buessing 4 0-0 8, Q. Buessing 6 (1) 3-4 16, Detweiler 3 (1) 3-4 10, D. Buessing 6 (2) 0-0 14, Werner 2 (1) 0-0 5, Volle 0 1-2 1, Talbot 2 0-1 4.
JEFFERSON NORTH 48, MCLOUTH 44
McLouth;10;11;11;12;—;44
Jefferson North;19;4;11;14;—;48
McLouth — Willits 1 2-2 4, Pope 7 2-2 16, Kuglin 1 0-0 2, Begaye 0 2-2 2, Barfield 8 (4) 0-0 20.
Jefferson North — Jobbins 5 (4) 1-2 15, T. Fowler 1 2-2 4, Pentlin 0 1-2 1, Kramer 2 0-1 4, K. Worthington 1 0-0 2, Tweed 4 0-0 8, Feldkamp 5 4-6 14.
LYNDON 42, LEBO 38
Lebo;12;9;11;6;—;38
Lyndon;15;9;6;12;—;42
Lebo — Grimmett 1 0-0 2, Konrade 1 (1) 0-0 3, McEwen 7 (5) 2-4 21, Ott 5 2-9 12.
Lyndon — Biggs 3 0-1 6, Detwiler 6 0-0 12, Miller 5 (2) 2-2 14, Kitselman 4 0-0 8, Massey 1 0-0 2.
MANHATTAN 46, JUNCTION CITY 44
Junction City;10;8;9;17;—;44
Manhattan;9;11;13;13;—;46
Junction City — Dixon 2 (1) 4-5 9, Johnson 3 (2) 0-0 8, Ruffin 1 1-1 3, Humphreys 5 (1) 2-2 13, Moret 2 0-0 4, Battiste 2 (1) 2-3 7.
Manhattan — Weixelman 1 (1) 1-2 4, Munson 3 0-0 6, Marks 3 0-1 6, Braxmeyer 5 3-5 13, Sullivan 2 (1) 0-0 5, Riddick 4 (1) 1-2 10, Hoover 1 0-0 2.
MAUR HILL 63, HORTON 30
Horton;4;8;11;7;—;30
Maur Hill;21;19;16;7;—;63
Horton — Isaacs 8 2-3 18, Miller 1 (1) 0-0 3, Keo 1 1-2 3, Mathias 0 0-1 0, Lockwood 2 (1) 1-3 6.
Maur Hill — J. Caudle 6 (1) 0-0 13, D. Caudle 3 2-3 8, Kramer 2 4-6 8, Folsom 2 3-4 7, Siebenmorgen 4 3-5 11, Sachse 5 0-0 10, Kocour 1 (1) 0-0 3, Clemons 1 (1) 0-0 3.
OLPE 71, SUNRISE CHRISTIAN 44
Sunrise;17;8;9;10;—;44
Olpe;16;18;15;22;—;71
Sunrise Christian — Krumme 1 (1) 0-0 3, Green 5 (1) 0-2 11, Roab 1 0-0 2, Turner 2 (1) 4-7 9, Keller 3 3-4 9, Williams 2 0-2 4, Laird 2 (2) 0-0 6.
Olpe — Robert 2 (1) 2-2 7, Barnard 6 (1) 0-0 13, Clark 0 1-2 1, D. Hoelting 5 1-2 11, D. Redeker 4 0-0 8, Soyez 2 2-4 6, W. Redeker 4 0-2 8, Skalsky 2 0-0 4, Foraker 1 0-0 2, Olsson 5 1-1 11.
OSAGE CITY 50, ROSSVILLE 38
Rossville;5;14;13;6;—;38
Osage City;12;13;18;7;—;50
Rossville — Perine 1 0-0 2, Morelli 2 3-3 7, Reeves 4 6-7 14, Badura 2 4-6 8, Brown 1 1-3 3, Lietz 2 0-0 4.
Osage City — Stromgren 2 2-2 6, Smith 0 2-2 2, Shaffer 4 (1) 3-4 12, Boss 8 (2) 2-2 20, Karns 0 1-2 1, Orender 3 (3) 0-0 9.
PERRY-LECOMPTON 61, HOLTON 46
Holton;11;14;8;13;—;46
Perry-Lecompton;7;21;14;19;—;61
Holton — Mulroy 3 (3) 2-2 11, Purcell 2 4-8 8, Lierz 2 0-1 4, Prine 3 (3) 0-0 9, Holaday 2 (2) 0-0 6, Karn 3 (2) 0-0 8.
Perry-Lecompton — Stone 2 7-7 11, Welch 3 2-2 8, Robb 8 (7) 0-0 23, Williams 1 0-0 2, Farmer 7 3-4 17.
PLEASANT RIDGE 48, OSKALOOSA 28
Oskaloosa;9;6;9;4;—;28
Pleasant Ridge;16;8;10;14;—;48
Oskaloosa — Sharp 1 0-0 2, Wilits 1 0-0 2, Hamm 1 0-0 2, Tarwater 4 (1) 0-2 9, Kreutzer 1 (1) 0-0 3, Thayer 1 2-2 4, Hast 1 0-0 2, Jones 0 4-4 4.
Pleasant Ridge — Wohlgemuth 1 1-3 3, Adams 4 (4) 2-2 14, Gibson 3 (1) 2-4 9, Stutz 2 (10 0-0 5, Johnston 1 0-4 2, Beying 2 0-0 4, VanDyke 4 3-4 11.
RILEY COUNTY 61, CONCORDIA 42
Riley County;12;19;10;20;—;61
Concordia;18;7;7;10;—;42
Riley County — T. Harmison 1 0-0 2, A. Holle 2 (1) 0-0 5, Fleshman 4 6-8 14, G. Harmison 9 7-7 25, Uphoff 7 (1) 0-0 15, Schroeder 0 0-1 0
Concordia — Arnold 1 0-0 2, Ca. Carlgren 4 (1) 3-3 12, Williams 0 0-2 0, Atwood 1 (1) 0-0 3, Owen 2 (1) 0-1 5, Rosenbaum 1 2-2 4, Hobrock 1 1-2 3, Ch. Carlgren 5 (3) 0-0 13.
RIVERSIDE 50, NEMAHA CENTRAL 40
Nemaha Central;6;10;9;15;—;40
Riverside;5;18;16;11;—;50
Nemaha Central — Kramer 1 0-2 2, Lutz 1 (1) 0-0 3, K. Beck 2 2-2 6, M. Beck 2 (2) 0-0 6, Hammes 1 0-0 2, Ahlquist 2 0-0 4, Leonard 5 (3) 1-2 14, Uphaus 1 (1) 0-0 3.
Riverside — Davies 6 4-4 16, Byrd 1 2-4 4, Edwards 3 0-3 6, Webb 3 2-2 8, Chalfant 1 4-4 6, Davis 1 0-0 2, Stillman 3 2-7 8.
ROCK CREEK 54, MARYSVILLE 37
Marysville;8;12;8;9;—;37
Rock Creek;12;13;12;17;—;54
Marysville — Pieschl 3 (1) 0-0 7, Rader 4 (2) 0-0 10, Kirkland 1 0-0 2, Nietfeld 1 (1) 1-2 4, White 1 0-0 2, Denner 2 0-0 4, Schroeder 2 0-0 4, M. Holle 2 0-0 4.
Rock Creek — Zenger 9 2-4 20, Whaley 4 3-4 11, Plummer 2 (1) 0-0 5, Churchman 4 1-2 9, Vinduska 4 1-2 9.
ROYAL VALLEY 48, JEFFERSON WEST 35
Jefferson West;5;12;10;8;—;35
Royal Valley;14;10;8;16;—;48
Jefferson West — Neuenswander 0 4-4 4, Anderson 0 2-2 2, Cruz 2 (2) 5-9 11, Clements 2 2-4 6, Brading 1 2-2 4, Broxterman 1 0-0 2, Athon 3 0-0 6.
Royal Valley — Canady 1 3-4 5, Thomas 4 (1) 1-1 10, Wahwassuck 4 (1) 2-5 11, Neuner 1 1-3 3, Klotz 6 0-1 12, Miller 1 1-2 3, Spoonhunter 2 0-0 4.
RURAL VISTA 31, HERINGTON 30
Rural Vista;7;9;5;10;—;31
Herington;14;3;0;13;—;30
Rural Vista — Worrell 2 3-7 7, Stilwell 1 (1) 2-2 5, Campuzano 4 2-4 10, Brito 3 (1) 2-6 9.
Herington — LaRosa 0 1-2 1, Weber 0 1-2 1, Anschutz 3 (2) 2-5 10, Foust 1 (1) 0-0 3, Rutschman 5 (1) 0-3 11, Alexander 2 0-0 4.
SABETHA 49, HIAWATHA 40
Hiawatha;4;9;8;19;—;40
Sabetha;8;16;9;16;—;49
Hiawatha — J. Bryan 0 2-2 2, Lierz 1 3-6 5, Brockhoff 8 (1) 4-8 21, Meyer 4 0-2 8, Coffelt 2 0-0 4.
Sabetha — Argabright 6 (1) 0-1 13, Grimm 5 0-0 10, Garber 5 (2) 1-3 13, Schmelzle 4 0-1 8.
ST. MARYS 72, CENTRALIA 51
Centralia;11;9;13;18;—;51
St. Marys;25;15;20;12;—;72
Centralia — Becker 1 0-0 2, Bowers 3 0-0 6, Quigley 1 0-0 2, Arnold 6 (1) 1-1 14, K. Haverkamp 5 (2) 1-2 13, Osterhaus 4 1-2 9, I. Haverkamp 1 (1) 0-0 3, Heinen 1 0-0 2.
St. Marys — J. Hurla 3 (3) 0-0 9, Moylan 5 (5) 0-0 15, C. Hurla 3 (1) 0-0 7, Murray 4 (3) 0-0 11, Ewing 4 4-4 12, Schoemann 4 1-2 9, Holz 2 (1) 0-0 5, Criqui 2 0-0 4.
TROY 68, WETMORE 36
Troy;19;12;24;13;—;68
Wetmore;12;11;4;9;—;36
Troy — Benitz 1 1-2 3, Hartman 2 0-0 4, Anderson 3 (1) 4-6 11, Norris 8 5-5 21, Neuman 4 2-2 10, Smith 6 (1) 5-8 18.
Wetmore — Strathman 2 1-1 5, Hackler 2 2-2 6, Bloom 3 4-6 10, Carls 0 2-2 2, McQueen 1 2-2 4, Henry 4 1-2 9
VALLEY HEIGHTS 50, LINN 49
Valley Heights;11;17;17;5;—;50
Linn;15;8;12;14;—;49
Valley Heights — Beardsley 7 2-4 16, T. Claycamp 1 (1) 0-0 3, O’Toole 1 (1) 0-0 3, Haines 1 0-0 2, Wagner 7 (1) 3-5 18, Yungeberg 0 2-4 2, K. Claycamp 3 0-0 6.
Linn — Bargman 6 (5) 2-2 19, York 5 (1) 7-11 18, Beier 3 (2) 1-4 9, Cardenas 1 1-2 3.
WABAUNSEE 56, MISSION VALLEY 50
Mission Valley;14;8;7;21;—;50
Wabaunsee;19;11;8;18;—;56
Mission Valley — Daw. Logan 4 (4) 2-2 11, Benortham 2 2-2 6, McGinley 1 1-2 3, Deters 2 (1) 1-2 6, Blythe 9 (1) 3-3 22, Marcotte 1 0-0 2.
Wabaunsee — Schultz 0 1-3 1, Lohmyer 7 (1) 1-1 16, Frank 6 (2) 3-3 17, Meseke 1 0-4 2, Oliver 5 2-5 12, Schutter 1 3-6 5, JOhnson 0 1-2 1, Flach 1 0-0 2.
WAMEGO 58, CHAPMAN 45
Wamego;15;9;17;17;—;58
Chapman;8;11;11;15;—;45
Wamego — Baker 4 (3) 0-0 11, Sackrider 3 (1) 5-6 12, Vetter 4 (2) 3-5 13, Eichem 1 0-0 2, Watson 2 (1) 0-0 5, Asaris 0 2-2 2, Hecht 3 (1) 6-6 13.
Chapman — Vercher 2 0-0 4, Adams 2 2-2 6, Erickson 1 0-0 2, Ch. Liebau 1 0-0 2, Jenkins 3 0-3 6, N. Riegel 8 (1) 6-9 23, Stroud 1 0-0 2.
WAVERLY 38, CENTRAL HEIGHTS 36
Waverly;13;5;7;13;—;38
Central Heights;9;6;10;11;—;36
Waverly — Patterson 1 0-0 2, Pyle 2 0-0 4, Lacey 4 8-9 16, Decker 3 0-0 6, Foster 4 (2) 0-2 10.
Central Heights — Crawford 3 (3) 0-1 9, Cannady 4 (1) 0-0 9, Bowker 2 (1) 0-0 5, Burson 1 0-0 2, Bones 1 (1) 0-0 3, Coffman 4 0-0 8.