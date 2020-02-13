The Lady Thunderbirds of Skyline High School played their normally scheduled two games last week and added a makeup game on Saturday, despite the fact that team members were battling the flu as well.

On Tuesday, February 4, SHS took on the Lady Cougars of Central Christian. The Lady T-birds struggled to score throughout the game, losing 19-46.

Friday’s home game was bustling with homecoming celebrations, and the Lady Thunderbirds welcomed the Norwich Lady Eagles to town. Norwich came out strong and defeated SHS by 20. Final score Skyline 28, NHS 48.

On Saturday the Lady T-birds traveled to Argonia High School for a makeup game that was postponed due to weather a few weeks ago. The Lady Red Raiders took an early lead, but Skyline didn’t give up. Ultimately the early deficit was too much for SHS to overcome, falling 41-53 to Argonia.

“Like a lot of other teams this time of year, we got hit pretty hard with sickness this past week; hopefully we get everybody back this week as we get ready to play two very tough teams in Cunningham and Pretty Prairie,” said coach Morgan Ballard. “I thought our JV girls that filled in for our varsity girls did a great job. They competed, got experience, and hopefully learned a few things that will help us in sub state if we have to call on them again.

“I was proud of the way we fought back in Argonia, we closed the score down to 2 points late in the fourth quarter after being down double digits. Argonia hit a couple of tough threes and made their free throws down the stretch, so you gotta give them credit for closing out the game.”

Ballard said he was proud of his team’s effort during a daunting week.

The Lady T-birds are back in action when they make the short drive to Cunningham on February 11.

They will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a home contest against Pretty Prairie.