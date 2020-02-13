Back-to-back basketball games for the Pratt High boys were challenging for the Greenbacks as they played two days last week in games that ended in two losses against Hays and Lyons.

Pratt played in Haven on Thursday, Feb. 6, and fell 33-46.

This was a make-up game from January, since it was moved due to slick roads and bad weather conditions.

Pratt hosted the Lyons Lions on Friday, Feb. 7, falling 37-56.

No coaches comments or stats were available for this article.

The Greenbacks will play at home this Friday, Feb. 14 against the Smoky Valley Vikings for their homecoming game.