Washburn Rural placed four girls in the finals during Friday’s first day of the inaugural wrestling regional at Paola, while Topeka West added one finalist.

Rural’s Jaiden Taggart kept her undefeated season alive at 109 pounds, advancing to the finals with a pin and two decisions, including a 5-0 win over Fort Scott’s Nicole Montojo in the semifinals. Taggart (27-0) will take on another undefeated wrestler in the finals in Independence’s Alexis Allen (26-0).

Taggart will be joined in the finals by teammates Rebekah Smith, Jaliah Johnson and Dajia Anderson.

Johnson reached the 191 finals with two pins and a decision, pinning top-seeded Alicia Martin of Olathe North in the semifinals. Johnson (18-5) will face Atchison County’s Tannah Forbes (6-4), who pinned her way to the finals.

Anderson (25-1), meanwhile, pinned all three of her opponents to reach the 235 finals where she will take on Olathe West’s Makayla Rivera (17-0).

Smith (24-2) had two pins and technical fall win on her way to the 170 finals and will face Olathe South’s Abriel Lisk (16-5).

West’s Brianna Randles pinned her way to the 130 finals, three of the four coming in 40 seconds or less. Randles (24-1) will take on top-seeded Madyson Gray (30-0) of Free State in the finals.

Several area wrestlers also made the finals at Paola.

Ottawa’s Darby Weidl won a 6-5 decision over Rural’s Hailey Robinett in the 155 semifinals to make the finals where she will face Fort Scott’s Alexis Rusk (4-0).

Burlington’s E’owynn Codney (24-2) pinned all three opponents to reach the 116 finals where she will face Paola’s Kailyn Younger (24-12).

At the west regional at McPherson five area wrestlers made the finals.

Junction City’s Elisa Robinson and Emporia’s Trinity Ervin will face each other in the 191 title match. Robinson (26-0) and Ervin (16-8) each pinned both of their opponets on Friday.

Onaga’s Morgan Mayginnes (9-0) pinned all three opponents to reach the 155 finals where she will take on Wichita South’s Marissa Murray (22-0). Marysville’s Elise Rose (14-0) will take on fellow unbeaten Maritza Jimenez (28-0) of Hoisington in the 123 finals. Concordia’s Kassidy Leiszler (16-3) will take on Great Bend’s Breckynn Elliott (33-4) in the 101 finals.