GYPSUM — Southeast of Saline's boys jumped on Ellsworth with a big first quarter and held the Bearcats off the rest of the way Tuesday night for a 61-52 North Central Activities Association victory at the Southeast gym.

The Trojans, who improved to 12-6 with a 6-4 league record, led 18-7 after the opening quarter, and after Ellsworth cut it to 26-19 at halftime, pushed it back to 11 points again heading to the fourth. Jaxson Gebhardt and Eli Harris led five Southeast players in double figures with 14 points each, while Eli Sawyers added 11 and Bryant Banks and Seth Eklund 10 each. Sawyers also had eight rebounds, with Gebhardt and Banks contributing four assists each.

Braden Schulte's 22 points led all scorers for Ellsworth (6-12, 4-7), with Avery Haxton scoring 11.

SE Saline girls 55, Ellsworth 48

Southeast of Saline pulled away in the fourth quarter to break open a close game and claim the NCAA victory.

The Trojans, who improved to 13-5 overall, 7-3 in the NCAA, led just 38-37 after three quarters, but outscored Ellsworth (4-13, 1-10), 17-11 over the final period. Karsyn Schlesener had eight of her 14 points in the period, while Alaina Yianakopulos knocked down her third 3-pointer of the game.

Yianakopulos led Southeast with 15 points, with Meredith Tillberg and Avery Caselman adding eight each. Jaide Talbott led all scorers with 21 points for Ellsworth, while Makenzie Stroede had nine.

Moundridge girls 54, Ell-Saline 39

At Moundridge, Ell-Saline kept pace with Moundridge for a half, but the Wildcats took over after intermission for the 15-point victory.

It was the regular-season finale for Ell-Saline (3-17, 2-7 Heart of America League), which led 13-10 after one quarter and trailed just 26-24 at halftime. That's when Moundridge (8-11, 4-4) went to work, outscoring the Cardinals 28-15 the rest of the way.

Erin Durst had 16 points, while Kourtney Kaufman and Kate Eichelberger added 15 each for Moundridge. Brynna Rowley scored 16 points, including two 3-pointers, with Raleigh Kramer contributing six for Ell-Saline.

Moundridge boys 77, Ell-Saline 22

At Moundridge, host Moundridge rolled to a 36-3 first-quarter lead and never looked back against winless Ell-Saline.

The Wildcats, who improved to 8-10 overall and 4-3 in the Heart of America League, stretched the lead to 58-11 at halftime and 70-16 after three quarters. Brady Helms and Jon Schlosser each had 17 points, with Corbin Unruh adding 16 to lead Moundridge.

Rowan Loder and Trevor Peterson each had six points for Ell-Saline, which fell to 0-20 and 0-9.