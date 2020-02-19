EL DORADO — It was a tale of two different sides of the El Dorado boys. Winfield edged out the Wildcats, 65-62 on Tuesday night despite a the Wildcats having a strong second half on offense.

El Dorado falls to 5-13 this season with two more games remaining.

Everything was going in for Winfield. The Vikings knocked 11 three-pointers in the game. Four came in the first quarter.

The first half was so frustrating for Head Coach Jordon Regehr after trailing 30-24, that he broke his clipboard in the locker room, which was the wake-up call the Wildcats needed to turn the game around in the second half.

“It's like we were sleep-walking," Regehr said. "I'm not sure what the problem was. It was a total team thing, not just one or two guys."

El Dorado came in the third quarter on a rampage with a 14-2 run, capturing its first lead of the night. After a scoreless first half, both Jake Johnson and Jayden Sundgren were on the board and reached double figures that help El Dorado captured their first lead of the night,

"There were no adjustments that I felt we needed to make basketball wise," Regehr said. "It was just in our heads that we needed to play with more fire like everyone saw their in the beginning of the third quarter."

Winfield fought back by knocking a pair of treys to make a three-point game, 46-43. The final three minutes of play in the third, it became a three-point-shooting contest from both ends exchanging buckets. Aidan Harper, who was Winfield's top performer with 17 points, knocked one from the top the key at the buzzer. Winfield was only down 51-49 by the end of the third.

El Dorado was able hold on to their lead and even led as high as eight points in the fourth. However, it wouldn't last too long. Winfield crawled right back led by Jacob George's three triples, which tied the game with less than five minutes left.

The Vikings recaptured the lead to make it a two-possession game, 63-59 with 1:49 left. The final minute of play was settled at the free-throw line.

With 20.2 seconds left, Winfield fouled Garrett Meyer, which put him at the line. With an opportunity the tie the game, Meyer missed both his free throws. El Dorado was able to rebound the ball afterward. Zach Wittenberg was wide open for a three and for the win, but missed, which closed the deal for the Vikings.

Five Wildcats finished in double figures. Wittenberg, Meyer and Jeremiah Kemboi each tied with 12 points, while Sundgren picked up 11 and Johnson with 10.

The Wildcats have little time to recuperate with two more games left remaining. Bidding for a higher seed in the Class 4A sub-state bracket, El Dorado must take on Augusta at home on Friday, and then conclude its season at Buhler next week.

"We have to learn from it," Regehr said. "We can be a pretty darn good team if we play for 32 minutes with passion and energy and all we can do is pick our heads up and try to get better tomorrow."

Winfield -- 20; 10; 19; 16 -- 65

El Dorado -- 10; 14; 17; 21 -- 62

Winfield: Harper 17, George 15, Towles 8, Venable 6, Yingling 5, Hall Jr. 4, Foust 3, Crandall 3, Boucher 2.

El Dorado: Wittenberg 12, Kemboi 12, Meyer 12, Sundgren 11, Johnson 10, Fowler 3, Berkstresser 2.