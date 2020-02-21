The Pratt High School Lady Greenbacks had an exciting win on Friday Feb. 14 in their homecoming game against the Smoky Valley Vikings.

“We for sure didn’t have our best game, but we battled hard and knew we wanted to come out on top,” junior Rachel Rasmussen said.

The Lady Greenbacks started the game well, but midway through the first quarter, they started to let the Vikings close the gap.

“We should’ve been up by a lot more at the end of the game,” senior and Homecoming Queen Danielle Staats said. “Despite that we continued to fight and push through. I love my team for that.”

The game was neck-and-neck, and was tied up until the very last second, when Staats shot and scored on the buzzer, winning the game for the Greenbacks.

“Scoring the game winning shot was the best feeling ever,” Staats said. “It was so crazy and it took me a while to realize that it actually happened.”

Staats led the way scoring with 28 points, and Rasmussen thought Staats had a great game.

“She was always looking to score with every drive,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen thinks the team has a way of coming back in close games.

“There is just a special connection our team has with each other, we play really well with each other which helps in close game scenarios,” Rasmussen explained. “We learned from this game that we should never give up if we are down several points, we have come back from bigger deficits.”

Rasmussen said she thinks the team will be practicing shots this week since their offense tends to spark defense.

The Lady Greenbacks traveled to Halstead to compete against the Dragons on Tuesday, Feb. 18, and play at home against Haven on Friday, Feb. 21.