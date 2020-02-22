PREP GIRLS

Heart of America

Moundridge 40, Sedgwick 17

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat girls used a strong defensive effort to stop the Sedgwick Cardinals 40-17 Friday in HOAL play in Moundridge.

The Wildcats led 26-4 at the half.

Kate Eichelberger scored 17 points for Moundridge.

Emma Rogers scored six points for Sedgwick.

Moundridge is 10-10, 5-4 in HOAL play, and takes the week off awaiting Class 2A sub-state play.

Sedgwick is 5-13, 1-6 in HOAL play. The Cardinals host Remington Tuesday.

SEDGWICK (5-13, 1-6 HOAL) — Rogers 0 (2) 0-0 2, 6; Atwill 0 0-0 0, 0; Scarlett 0 0-0 0, 0; McGinn 1 0-6 3, 2; Zerger 0 (1) 2-2 0, 5; Lacey 0 2-2 1, 2; Croxton 0 2-2 1, 2; Werner 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 1 (3) 6-12 7, 17.

MOUNDRIDGE (10-10, 5-4 HOAL) — Er.Durst 0 (1) 2-6 2, 5; Al.Durst 0 0-0 0, 0; Em.Durst 1 0-0 1, 2; Ki.Elmore 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Stucky 2 0-0 1, 4; Kaufman 0 (2) 2-2 1, 8; Au.Durst 0 0-0 1, 0; Logue 0 1-2 0, 1; Ke.Elmore 0 0-0 2, 0; Eichelberger 8 1-1 2, 17; Schmidt 0 0-0 0, 0; Blough 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 11 (4) 6-11 10, 40.

Sedgwick;2;2;3;10;—17

Moundridge;15;11;6;8;—40

Non league

Berean Ac. 60, Goessel 13

ELBING — The Berean Academy girls made its final tune-up for regional play with a 60-13 win over Goessel Friday in non-league play in Elbing.

Berean led 19-2 after the first quarter and 35-4 at the half.

Erin Mullins and Courtney Slabach each scored 11 points for 13-7 Berean Academy.

Elizabeth Schmucker and Porclein Unruh each scored five points for 3-17 Goessel.

Goessel opens Class 1A regional play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Elyria Christian. Berean Academy gets a first-round bye in regional play and hosts the winner between Flinthills and Peabody-Burns Friday.

GOESSEL (3-17) — Spurlin 0 0-0 0, 0; Graber 1 0-0 2, 2; Flaming 0 0-0 0, 0; Schmucker 1 (1) 0-0 4, 5; Unruh 2 1-4 3, 5; Guhr 0 0-0 0, 0; Herrel 0 1-6 3, 1; Boden 0 0-0 0, 0; Alderfer 0 0-0 4, 0; McCombs 0 0-2 0, 0; Zogleman 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 4 (1) 2-12 16, 13.

BEREAN ACADEMY (13-7) — Bro.Wiebe 2 0-0 0, 4; Neal 1 0-0 0, 2; Timkin 0 1-2 0, 1; Veer 1 0-0 0, 2; Koontz 0 2-3 2, 2; L.Mullins 1 2-2 2, 4; Bri.Wiebe 2 (1) 0-0 0, 7; M.Wiebe 2 2-4 1, 6; E.Mullins 4 3-4 2, 11; Wine 3 4-5 2, 10; Slabach 3 5-5 2, 11; Smith 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 19 (1) 19-25 12, 60.

Goessel;2;2;4;5;—13

Berean Ac.;19;16;22;3;—60

PREP BOYS

Heart of America

Moundridge 42, Sedgwick 32

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat boys held off rival Sedgwick 42-32 Friday in HOAL play in Moundridge.

Moundridge led 22-12 at the half.

Landon Kaufman led Moundridge with 12 points. Dan Kaufman and Brady Helms each scored 10 points.

"Adjusted well to the physicality of the game and took care of the ball late when Sedgwick made a run," Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. "Battled a little foul trouble but our bench came through. Didn't score a lot but took care of the ball and played solid defense. Playing our best basketball right now and we can still get better."

Lance Hoffsommer scored 11 points for Sedgwick.

Moundridge is 9-10, 5-3 in HOAL play, and hosts Inman Monday in a make-up game.

Sedgwick is 9-9, 4-3 in league play, and hosts Remington Tuesday.

SEDGWICK (9-9, 4-3 HOAL) — Crumrine 0 0-0 3, 0; Stucky 0 0-0 3, 0; Lacey 2 3-4 3, 7; Schroeder 2 0-0 3, 4; Hoffsommer 1 (3) 0-0 3, 11; Shepherd 2 2-4 1, 6; Tillman 1 2-2 0, 4; Culp 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 8 (3) 7-10 15, 32.

MOUNDRIDGE (9-10, 4-3 HOAL) — Wedel 0 0-0 1, 0; Schrag 0 0-0 0, 0; L.Kaufman 2 (2) 2-4 2, 12; Unruh 1 0-0 2, 2; Schlosser 2 1-1 2, 5; D.Kaufman 3 4-5 1, 10; Helms 5 0-3 4, 10; Churchill 0 (1) 0-0 1, 3; TOTALS 13 (3) 7-12 14, 42.

Sedgwick;7;5;6;14;—32

Moundridge;12;10;11;9;—42

Non league

Berean Ac. 55, Goessel 32

ELBING — The Berean Academy Warrior boys capped off an undefeated regular season with a 55-32 win over Goessel Friday in Elbing.

Berean led 6-4 after the first quarter, but made a 20-10 run in the second quarter.

Zach Dugger scored 12 points for 20-0 Berean. Jake Landis added 10.

Dylan Lindeman scored 18 points for Goessel, 14-6.

Berean hosts the winner between Flinthills and Peabody-Burns Thursday in Class 1A regional semifinal play.

Goessel hosts the winner between Elyria Christian and Solomon Thursday.

GOESSEL (14-6) — Funk 0 0-0 0, 0; Zogleman 2 2-3 1, 6; Schmidt 0 0-0 0, 0; Hiebert 0 0-0 1, 0; Hagewood 2 0-0 0, 4; Wiens 0 0-0 2, 0; Lindeman 4 (1) 7-8 1, 18; Wuest 2 0-0 1, 4; Duerksen 0 0-1 0, 0; Gaeddert 0 0-0 0, 0; Stutzman 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 10 (1) 9-12 6, 32.

BEREAN ACADEMY (20-0) — Tucker 0 0-0 0, 0; Landis 2 (2) 0-0 0, 10; Grimwood 0 0-0 0, 0; Wiebe 3 (1) 0-0 3, 9; Hoover 1 1-2 2, 3; Koontz 2 (1) 0-0 3, 7; Dugger 5 2-2 3, 12; Timken 0 0-0 2, 0; Dove 0 0-0 0, 0; Snook 3 0-0 3, 6; Kukula 0 0-0 0, 0; Thiessen 4 0-0 0, 8; Templin 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 20 (4) 3-4 16, 55.

Goessel;4;10;5;13;—32

Berean Ac.;6;20;13;16;—55