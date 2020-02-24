Hays High’s Gavin Nutting and Davontai Robinson will represent the Indians in the Class 5A boys state wrestling tournament, earning their spots this past weekend in the regional tournament at Valley Center.

Nutting (32-9) took fourth at 220 pounds, winning his first two matches before losing in the semifinals.

Robinson (24-10) took fifth place at 182 pounds, going 4-2 in the tournament.

The Class 5A tournament opens Friday at Hartman Arena in Park City.

Robinson will face Topeka-Seaman’s Blake Smith in the first round, while Nutting will meet Seaman’s Ezra Shove.