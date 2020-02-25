HUTCHINSON — The Hutchinson and Newton boys went blow for blow Monday night inside the Salthawks Activities Center, but in the end Newton came away with a 63-59 win.

Neither team led by more than seven as the energy level was fast and furious the whole 32 minutes. Newton loves to play quick and get out in transition, and the Salthawks were happy to oblige.

Every time Newton wanted to pull away, Hutchinson responded with a clutch bucket. And every time the Salthawks looked primed to take control, the Railers answered with dagger buckets.

“It was a great game and really fun to be a part of,” Hutchinson coach Ted Webster said. “In the end, we got the looks we wanted to. They just didn’t fall. We gave up a couple looks in the corner, and Newton buried them.”

The two teams faced off in Newton on Feb. 7 with the Railers winning convincingly, 77-45. Hutchinson was never in the game in the first meeting, but was in it from start to finish the second time around.

“You have to give a lot of credit to Hutchinson,” Newton coach Andy Preston said. “They did a really good job of handling our pressure.”

Jaxon Brackeen opened the game with back-to-back buckets to give Newton a 4-0 lead, and when Hutchinson tied the game at four, Newton’s Alex Krogmeier responded with a 3.

Hutchinson senior Weston Kraus, who led all scorers with 27 points, answered back with a 3, and from there the tone of the game was set.

Kraus had an offensive rebound and put back with five seconds left in the first quarter to cut the Newton lead to one point entering the second.

“We wanted to play through Weston, and he did a great job. He did what we asked him to do,” Webster said.

Freshman Garrett Robertson gave Hutchinson its first lead with a 3-pointer 30 seconds into the second quarter. Hutchinson took a four-point lead late in the half when Kraus slammed home a two-handed dunk, but Krogmeier connected on two layups in the final minute to tie the game at halftime, 32-32.

Newton led by as many as five in the third, but a Jake Huhs layup with two seconds left cut the Hutchinson deficit to 49-46 entering the fourth.

Huhs fouled out early in the fourth. Both teams reached the double bonus in each half.

Newton amassed its largest lead of the game at 53-46 with 6:35 left. Hutchinson chipped away with a 3 from Treyton Peterson. Robertson’s second and final 3 of the game at the 2:46 mark made it a one-point game.

“[Robertson] is going to be a player. Hutchinson is going to be proud of him by the time he graduates as a senior,” Webster said.

Hutchinson went without a field goal until Peterson connected on a layup with 13 seconds left in the game. Newton’s Kolyn Sauceda made one of two free throws with 3.7 seconds left to push the lead from three to four and make it a two-possession game.

Along with Kraus’ 27, Hutchinson received 18 from Peterson.

Newton was led by Brackeen’s 19 points and Krogmeier’s 12. The Railers, now 8-11, return home Tuesday to conclude the regular season against Salina Central.

Despite a record slightly below .500, Newton sits in 16th place out of 18 teams in 5A Sub-State West.

“We’re in post-season mode right now. We know if we don’t win, our season is probably over,” Preston said. “Our six seniors know it could be the last time they every play. Our seniors are the heart and soul of this program and have hearts of lions with how hard they play.”

Hutchinson concludes the regular season with league games at Derby on Tuesday and Campus on Friday.