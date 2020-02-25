The Pratt High School boys wrestling team finished regional competition last week in Wellington as the second place team, but more importantly, they qualified seven wrestlers for this coming weekend’s state tournament in Salina.

Devon Weber led the Greenbacks with a first-place finish in the 113 pound division. Koda Dipman was 2nd at 132 pounds, Dylan Cox 2nd at 138 pounds, Hunter Huber 2nd at 195 pounds, Kaiser Pelland 3rd at 126 pounds, Iziah Cook 3rd at 182 pounds, and Hogan Thompson 4th at 152 pounds.

Despite the accomplishment of taking second as a team, the Pratt wrestlers are hungry to take first at state. Senior Iziah Cook said Pratt’s goal was to get first place at regionals and beat Andale. They came close to first place, but were unable to beat Andale and finished the two-day tournament with second place.

Cook said he thought nerves got to some of the wrestlers, making it more difficult to perform at their full potential. He thought some Greenbacks who deserved to make it to state didn’t qualify for that reason.

"I’m sad that we all didn’t make it, but glad that we’re sending seven," Cook said.

The seven qualifiers will compete at state on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28 and 29 in Salina.

The Greenbacks are sending a total of nine wrestlers to the 4A State Wrestling Tournaments in Salina this coming weekend.

Jadyn Thompson and Livia Swift will represent the Greenback Girls Team while Devon Weber, Kaiser Pelland, Koda Dipman, Dylan Cox, Hogan Thompson, Iziah Cook and Hunter Huber will wrestle for the Boys Team.

A state send off for both wrestling teams will be Wednesday at 3:20 p.m. in the PHS Commons area. Supporters are encouraged to wear Green in support of the teams. Head Coach Tate Thompson will introduce the state-bound wrestlers as they get ready to head off to Salina.