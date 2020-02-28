Livia Swift of Pratt High School made Greenback history on Thursday as the first girls state wrestling champion from Pratt. She defeated Mulvane wrestler Kammie Schanz at Tony's Pizza Events Center in Salina on Thursday for the state title in the finals of the 2020 Inaugural Kansas Girls State Wrestling Tournament. Pratt wrestler Jadyn Thompson finished fifth for her first state appearance, and the Pratt Girls Wrestling team tied with Nickerson for 4th overall out of 80 teams. Pratt and Nickerson each had two state qualifiers and both ended with scores of 41 points.

Swift, a Greenback sophomore, came from behind in the three-period match against Schanz, making a two-point move with just 15 seconds left on the clock. She held on to win 3-2 for the championship title.

"I didn't know if I was going to get it," Swift said. "I really wanted to. I wasn't sure, but I have been in situations like that before, and it's kind of one of my things that I do, and kind of come back just sometimes at the last moment, kind of clutch moves a little bit. But it was crazy. It was nice."

To get to the finals, Swift, who was ranked number 1 in her state bracket after winning her regional last weekend, had a bye the first round. She pinned her first opponent in the second round, in the first period of that match. Another first period pin by Swift sent her straight into the finals for the championship title, where she met Schanz and battled it out to the finish.

Pratt's other girls state qualifier, Thompson, took fifth at 109 lbs. after pinning her first opponent, the number #1 state rank in her weight class in the second period. Thompson pinned her second opponent in the third period. She then lost a tough match to a Wellington opponent 0-12 in the semi-finals, which put her in the consolation bracket.

In the consolation bracket Thompson lost a match to a wrestler from Abilene, 1-2, which dropped her to the 5th/6th place match in finals. Since her opponent from Hays had already wrestled five matches for the day, that wrestler had to forfeit the match to Thompson, according to tournament rules.

Girls wrestling numbers have increased exponentially from last year as last winter, Kansas had 376 girls out for wrestling. This season, the numbers grew to nearly 1,000 at regionals. All classes of girls wrestled in the KSHAA state event in Salina. Pratt had five girls competing in regional competition this year.

* Editor's note: Connor Nicholl from CatchItKansas contributed to this story.