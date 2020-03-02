THE BEST OF KANSAS PREPS STATE GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL RANKINGS
GIRLS SUPER 10
Team ... record
1. Topeka High (1) ... 20-0
2. Miege (2) ... 18-2
3. Liberal (3)... 20-0
4. Wichita Heights (4) ... 19-1
5. McPherson (6) ... 19-1
6. Central Plains (7) ... 23-0
7. Andover Central (8) ... 19-1
8. Aquinas (5) ... 16-4
9. KC Piper (9) ... 18-2
10. Blue Valley North (NR) ... 16-4
6A GIRLS
Team ... record
1. Topeka High (1) ... 20-0
2. Liberal (2) ... 20-0
3. Wichita Heights (3) ... 19-1
5. Derby (5) ... 18-2
5. Blue Valley North (NR) ... 16-4
Others — Dodge City 16-4, Olathe East 15-5, Olathe North 14-6, Olathe West 15-5, SM Northwest 16-4, SM West 15-5, Washburn Rural 15-5.
5A GIRLS
Team ... record
1. McPherson (2) ... 19-1
2. Andover Central (3) ... 19-1
3. Aquinas (1) ... 16-4
4. Seaman (4) ... 17-3
5. Maize (5) ... 14-6
Others — Basehor-Linwood 14-6, Carroll 16-4, DeSoto 14-6, Lansing 14-6, Maize South 16-4, Salina Central 15-5.
4A GIRLS
Team ... record
1. Miege (1) ... 18-2
2. KC Piper (2) ... 18-2
3. Nickerson (3) ... 18-2
4. Eudora (4) ... 18-2
5. Circle (5) ... 17-3
Others — Andale 15-5, Baldwin 15-5, Chapman 16-4, Clay Center 14-6, Labette County 16-4, Wamego 16-4.
3A GIRLS
Team ... record
1. Nemaha Central (1) ... 20-0
2. Riley County (2) ... 20-0
3. Haven (3) ... 17-3
4. Frontenac (4) ... 18-2
5. Cheney (NR) ... 17-3
Others — Colby 17-3, Eureka 18-2, Galena 15-5, Halstead 17-3, Hugoton 15-5, KC Ward 16-4, Phillipsburg 17-3, Sabetha 17-3, Scott City 17-3, Southeast-Saline 15-5, Wellsville 16-4.
2A GIRLS
Team ... record
1. Spearville (1) ... 20-0
2. Sterling (2) ... 18-2
3. WaKeeney (4) ... 19-1
4. Valley Heights (5) ... 18-2
5. West Elk (3) ... 19-1
Others — Chase County 18-2, Elkhart 16-4, Garden Plain 15-5, Hoxie 15-5, Jackson Heights 18-2, Jefferson North 18-2, Oakley 15-5, Syracuse 15-5, Wabaunsee 17-3.
1A GIRLS
Team ... record
1. Central Plains (1) ... 23-0
2. Olpe (2) ... 23-0
3. Cunningham (3) ... 23-0
4. Rural Vista (4) ... 23-0
5. Hanover (5) ... 21-1
Others — Argonia 18-5, Beloit-St. John’s 18-5, Clifton-Clyde 18-5, Golden Plains 23-0, Hutch Central Christian 19-4, Norwich 20-3, Otis-Bison 21-1, South Gray 20-2, St. Paul 19-4, Thunder Ridge 21-0.