SUB-STATE RESULTS MONDAY


CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS


Boys


At Beloit


Beloit 74, Russsell 37


Norton 55, Minneapolis 49


Hoisington 66, Concordia 24


TMP-Marian 42, Phillipsburg 38


At Burlington


Burlington 87, West Franklin 32


Osage City 60, Humboldt 55


Osawatomie 67, Anderson County 59


Wellsville 61, Prairie View 30


At Cheney


Cheney 72, Douglass 41


Chaparral 70, Eureka 64


Wichita Collegiate 60, Kingman 28


Caney Valley 68, Wichita Trinity 64


At Cimarron


Lakin 75, Goodland 55


Holcomb 74, Scott City 51


Hugoton 74, Cimarron 55


Colby 71, SW Heights 59


At Galena


Galena 57, Neodesha 29


Columbus 60, Riverton 52


Frontenac 78, Fredonia 51


Baxter Springs 71, Cherryvale 57


At Halstead


Hesston 53, Halstead 26


Larned 70, Southeast-Saline 45


Haven 63, Smoky Valley 41


Lyons 68, Council Grove 43


At Hiawatha


Marysville 63, KC Ward 25


Hiawatha 52, Pleasant Ridge 41


Maur Hill 55, Atchison County 17


Nemaha Central 44, Sabetha 39


At Royal Valley


Royal Valley 69, Silver Lake 41


Perry-Lecompton 56, Jefferson West 53


Rock Creek 69, Santa Fe Trail 44


St. Marys 71, Riley County 57


Girls


At Burlington


Wellsville 80, Prairie View 32


At Galena


Galena 61, Neodesha 32


At Halstead


Haven 37, Smoky Valley 26


CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS


Boys


At Horton


Jefferson North 44, Rossville 39


Girls


At Elkhart


Spearville 76, Leoti 22


Stanton County 51, Sublette 20


Elkhart 50, Pratt-Skyline 29


Syracuse 38, Medicine Lodge 34 OT


At Ellis


WaKeeney 56, Hill City 19


Republic County 47, Smith Center 31


Oakley 42, Plainville 39


Ellis 59, Hoxie 45


At Herington


Chase County 54, Marion 25


Hillsboro 30, Herington 28


Bennington 51, Ell-Saline 34


Sacred Heart 55, Canton-Galva 51


At Horton


Valley Heights 77, McLouth 10


Horton 44, Oskaloosa 42


Jackson Heights 55, Riverside 20


Jefferson North 43, Rossville 34


At Inman


Sterling 56, Remington 27


Ellinwood 56, Moundridge 54


Inman 45, Ellsworth 40


Hutchinson Trinity 44, Sedgwick 24


At Lyndon


Wabaunsee 83, KC Christian 21


Mission Valley 53, Lyndon 46


Northern Heights 53, Central Heights 29


Maranatha 45, Olathe Heritage 40


At Sedan


West Elk 55, Cedar Vale-Dexter 21


Sedan 54, Conway Springs 53


Garden Plain 49, Bluestem 18


Wichita Independent 43, Belle Plaine 36


At Yates Center


Uniontown 58, Jayhawk-Linn 47


Colgan 50, Southeast-Cherokee 23


Erie 61, Northeast-Arma 53


Pleasanton 34, Yates Center 30