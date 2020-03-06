PREP BOYS

Class 1A

Sub-States

Marysville

BSJ-TC 70, Goessel 63 OT

MARYSVILLE – The Goessel High School boys basketball team fell to Beloit St. John’s-Tipton Catholic Tuesday in the Class 1A sub-state semifinals at Marysville High School.

Goessel led 29-25 at the half and 46-39 after three quarters, but St. John’s tied the game with a 19-12 fourth quarter and won the overtime 12-5.

Luke Bates and Dalton Schmitt scored 17 points each for St. John’s-Tipton Catholic. Brady Palen scored 16 points. Braden Dameron scored 12.

Dylan Lindeman scored 20 points for Goessel, which ends the season 16-8. Caiden Duerksen scored 13 points. Jacob Hagewood scored 11.

Goessel loses just three seniors.

St. John’s-Tipton Catholic is 20-5 and plays Frankfort at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Marysville.

GOESSEL (16-8) — Funk 0 0-0 1, 0; Zogleman 4 0-0 5, 8; Schmidt 3 2-5 3, 8; Hagewood 2 (1) 4-7 4, 1; Wiens 0 0-0 2, 0; Lindeman 8 4-4 5, 20; Wuest 0 3-4 4, 3; Duerksen 5 3-4 3, 13; TOTALS 22 (1) 16-24 27, 63.

BELOIT ST. JOHN’S-TIPTON CATHOLIC (20-5) — Dameron 2 (2) 2-4 4, 12; Eitzman 0 0-0 0, 0; Palen 5 6-10 3, 16; Bl.Perez 0 0-0 3, 0; Br.Perez 0 0-0 1, 0; Bates 3 (2) 5-5 4, 17; Rosebaugn 2 1-5 2, 5; Bates 0 (1) 0-0 2, 3; Schmitt 7 3-4 4, 17; TOTALS 19 (5) 17-28 23, 70.

Goessel;13;16;17;12;5;—;63

St. J-TC;11;14;14;19;12;—;70

El Dorado

Berean Ac. 56, Norwich 28

EL DORADO — The Berean Academy boys basketball team knocked off Norwich 56-28 Thursday in the Class 1A sub-state semifinals at the Butler Community College Power Plant in El Dorado.

Berean led 19-7 after the first quarter, 36-14 at the half and 44-21 after three quarters.

Chase Wiebe scored 14 points for 23-0 Berean, Zachary Koontz and Austin Thiessen each scored 12 points.

Blake Allender scored 12 points for Norwich. Chance Hilger added 10. Norwich ends the season 13-11.

Berean is 23-0 and plays St. Paul at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the finals.

NORWICH (13-10) — Rosenhagen 0 0-0 2, 0; Denning 0 0-0 0, 0; Smith 0 0-0 0, 0; Allender 0 (4) 0-3 2, 12; Westlake 0 0-0 0, 0; McIntire 0 2-2 0, 2; L.Hilger 1 0-0 4, 2; C.Hilger 4 2-2 1, 10; Hibbs 0 0-0 0, 0; Gosch 0 0-0 1, 0; Poe 1 0-2 1, 2; TOTALS 6 (4) 4-9 11, 28.

BEREAN ACADEMY (23-0) — Busenitz 0 0-0 0, 0; Landis 1 (1) 0-0 1, 5; Wiebe 4 (2) 0-0 1, 14; Hoover 2 0-1 1, 4; Koontz 1 (3) 1-2 1, 12; Dugger 3 0-0 2, 6; Timken 0 (1) 0-0 0, 0; Dove 0 0-0 0, 0; Snook 0 0-0 3, 0; Kukula 0 0-0 0, 0; Thiessen 4 2-3 1, 12; Templin 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 15 (7) 3-6 10, 56.

Norwich;7;7;7;7;—;28

Berean Ac.;19;17;8;12;—;56