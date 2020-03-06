Skyline FFA hosting fundraising event

There have been many exciting basketball games in the Thunderdome at Skyline. But none have been as unique as the one that’s going to be played on March 10.

That night, brave basketball players will climb aboard donkeys at 7 p.m. for an exciting game of Donkey Ball, said Skyline student and FFA member Sophie Bricker.

Skyline students and staff along with Pratt Community College students will take part in the three game competition. A championship game will follow two preliminary games. Each game will have four quarters that are six minutes long.

“Our members are really excited. We’re making it a competition. Who ever raises the most money will get to ride one of the donkeys in the game,” Bricker said. “I hope I get to ride. The staff are excited to do it.”

The community, as well as other schools, is invited to attend the event. Advanced tickets are $7 and $10 at the door. Preschoolers are free.

At half time, there will be free donkey rides for children 12 and under. A concessions stand will be available with drinks, candy, popcorn and beef jerky sticks.

Each team will have four players on the court at one time. There will be four teams with from 8 to 12 members.

The game is full court. Players can ride or lead their donkey but they must be on the donkey to score or to steal the ball and they don’t have to dribble.

The donkeys wear special rubber boots to protect the floor and provide traction for the donkeys, Bricker said.

There will be an hour long meeting before the competition starts then players will hop on their donkeys and test their athletic skills. There is no practice session, riders just hop on and go. Participants have to be 16 or older and weigh under 225 pounds.

The Donkey Ballgame is an FAA fundraiser to cover expenses for a trip to Washington D.C. from July 21-26. Several local businesses are sponsoring the game including BTI, Integreen and PCC. Sponsorships are still being accepted. To help sponsor the event, contact Anita DeWeese at 620-770-0173. The Skyline FFA chapter has about 60 members.

Skyline FFA had been looking for fundraising ideas and had reached out to other FFA chapters for ideas. When they found Donkey Ball, the chapter decided that would be the way to go.

“This is the first time we’ve used this for a fundraiser,” Bricker said.

Other fund FFA raising events include the Blue and Gold sausage sale, selling beef jerky sticks, a labor auction and sometimes they cater events.

Dairyland Donkey owns the donkeys and is based in Wisconsin. Each donkey has a name but sponsors can choose the name of their donkey.

Company names will be announced when the donkeys go into the game, Bricker said.