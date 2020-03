The Class 4A State Tournament schedule at Salina’s Tony Events Center.

While Kansas City Piper (boys) Bishop Meige (girls) will have a shot at defending their title, teams like Augusta and Parsons on the boys, and Nickerson and Piper on the girls side will have something to say about it as well.

Check out the brackets for each below:

Class 4A Boys Bracket

Thursday, March 12

No. 1 Parsons (21-1) vs. No. 8 Rose Hill (12-10), 3 p.m.

No. 4 Augusta (18-4) vs. No. 5 Ottawa (16-6), 4:45 p.m.

No. 2 Kansas City Piper (21-1) vs. No. 7 Buhler (15-7), 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Bishop Meige (18-4) vs. No. 6 Andale (16-6), 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Parsons-Rose Hill winner vs. Augusta-Ottawa winner, 4:45 p.m.

KC Piper-Buhler winner vs. Bishop Meige-Andale winner, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Third Place Game, 2 p.m.

Championship Game, 6:15 p.m.

Class 4A Girls bracket

Wednesday, March 11

No. 2 Eudora (20-2) vs. No. 7 Clay Center (16-6), 3 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas City Piper (20-2) vs. No. 6 Baldwin (17-5), 4:45 p.m.

No. 1 Nickerson (20-2) vs. No. 8 Buhler (14-8), 6:15 p.m.

No. 4 Bishop Meige (20-2) vs. No. 5 Chapman (18-4), 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Eudora-Clay Center winner vs. KC Piper-Baldwin winner, 3 p.m.

Nickerson-Buhler winner vs. Bishop Meige-Chapman winner, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Third Place Game, 12 p.m.

Championship Game, 4 p.m.