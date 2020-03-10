LIBERAL VS. OLATHE SOUTH

LIBERAL

Coach: Carter Kruger

Record: 22-0

Ranking: No. 1 West

How they got here: beat Junction City 58-23; beat Manhattan 53-33

Titles (most recent): 1 (1976)

State appearance: 13th

State record: 10-12

Points Per Game: 52.3

Points Allowed Per Game: 31.3

OLATHE SOUTH

Coach: Michael Allen

Record: 15-7

Ranking: No. 7 East

How they got here: beat SM East 38-21; beat Blue Valley North 50-40

Titles (most recent): 1 (2010)

State appearance: 19th

State record: 18-20

Points Per Game: 46.4

Points Allowed Per Game: 36.4

DERBY VS. SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST

DERBY

Coach: Jodie Karsak

Record: 20-2

Ranking: No. 4 West

How they got here: beat Wichita West 74-33; beat Dodge City 43-24

Titles (most recent): 1 (2018)

State appearance: 20th

State record: 13-20

Points Per Game: 58.8

Points Allowed Per Game: 30.7

SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST

Coach: Tyler Stewart

Record: 18-4

Ranking: No. 1 East

How they got here: beat Mill Valley 45-21; beat Olathe Northwest 48-27

Titles: 0

State appearance: 13th

State record: 8-14

Points Per Game: 50.5

Points Allowed Per Game: 30.3

TOPEKA VS. OLATHE NORTH

TOPEKA

Coach: Hannah Alexander

Record: 22-0

Ranking: No. 2 West

How they got here: beat Wichita North 94-25; beat Hutch 74-40

Titles (most recent): 2 (1982)

State appearance: 8th

State record: 10-6

Points Per Game: 59.1

Points Allowed Per Game: 32.0

OLATHE NORTH

Coach: Alonzo Williams

Record: 16-6

Ranking: No. 6 Eest

How they got here: beat JC Harmon 79-12; beat Olathe West 71-51

Titles: 0

State appearance: 10th

State record: 2-9

Points Per Game: 52.0

Points Allowed Per Game: 38.3

WICHITA HEIGHTS VS. OLATHE EAST

WICHITA HEIGHTS

Coach: Ken Palmer

Record: 21-1

Ranking: No. 3 West

How they got here: beat Lawrence 61-16; beat Washburn Rural 41-30

Titles (most recent): 7 (2012)

State appearance: 21st

State record: 40-16

Points Per Game: 56.0

Points Allowed Per Game: 39.2

OLATHE EAST

Coach: Brian Martin

Record: 17-5

Ranking: No. 4 East

How they got here: beat Blue Valley West 38-27; beat SM West 35-32

Titles: 0

State appearance: 9th

State record: 6-8

Points Per Game: 53.4

Points Allowed Per Game: 37.6

FULL SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 11

No. 1 Liberal (22-0) vs. No. 8 Olathe South (15-7), 3 p.m.

No. 4 Derby (20-2) vs. No. 5 Shawnee Mission Northwest (18-4), 4:45 p.m.

No. 2 Topeka (22-0) vs. No. 7 Olathe North (16-6), 6:30 p.m.

No. 3 Wichita Heights (21-1) vs. No. 6 Olathe East (17-5), 8:15 p.m.

Friday, March 13

Liberal-Olathe South winner vs. Derby-SM Northwest winner, 3 p.m.

Topeka-Olathe North winner vs. Wichita Heights-Olathe East winner, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Third Place Game, 12 p.m.

Championship Game, 4 p.m.