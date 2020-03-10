Charles Chaney ChuckChaneyBCTG

Tuesday

Mar 10, 2020 at 2:45 PM


LIBERAL VS. OLATHE SOUTH


LIBERAL


Coach: Carter Kruger


Record: 22-0


Ranking: No. 1 West


How they got here: beat Junction City 58-23; beat Manhattan 53-33


Titles (most recent): 1 (1976)


State appearance: 13th


State record: 10-12


Points Per Game: 52.3


Points Allowed Per Game: 31.3


OLATHE SOUTH


Coach: Michael Allen


Record: 15-7


Ranking: No. 7 East


How they got here: beat SM East 38-21; beat Blue Valley North 50-40


Titles (most recent): 1 (2010)


State appearance: 19th


State record: 18-20


Points Per Game: 46.4


Points Allowed Per Game: 36.4


DERBY VS. SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST


DERBY


Coach: Jodie Karsak


Record: 20-2


Ranking: No. 4 West


How they got here: beat Wichita West 74-33; beat Dodge City 43-24


Titles (most recent): 1 (2018)


State appearance: 20th


State record: 13-20


Points Per Game: 58.8


Points Allowed Per Game: 30.7


SHAWNEE MISSION NORTHWEST


Coach: Tyler Stewart


Record: 18-4


Ranking: No. 1 East


How they got here: beat Mill Valley 45-21; beat Olathe Northwest 48-27


Titles: 0


State appearance: 13th


State record: 8-14


Points Per Game: 50.5


Points Allowed Per Game: 30.3


TOPEKA VS. OLATHE NORTH


TOPEKA


Coach: Hannah Alexander


Record: 22-0


Ranking: No. 2 West


How they got here: beat Wichita North 94-25; beat Hutch 74-40


Titles (most recent): 2 (1982)


State appearance: 8th


State record: 10-6


Points Per Game: 59.1


Points Allowed Per Game: 32.0


OLATHE NORTH


Coach: Alonzo Williams


Record: 16-6


Ranking: No. 6 Eest


How they got here: beat JC Harmon 79-12; beat Olathe West 71-51


Titles: 0


State appearance: 10th


State record: 2-9


Points Per Game: 52.0


Points Allowed Per Game: 38.3


WICHITA HEIGHTS VS. OLATHE EAST


WICHITA HEIGHTS


Coach: Ken Palmer


Record: 21-1


Ranking: No. 3 West


How they got here: beat Lawrence 61-16; beat Washburn Rural 41-30


Titles (most recent): 7 (2012)


State appearance: 21st


State record: 40-16


Points Per Game: 56.0


Points Allowed Per Game: 39.2


OLATHE EAST


Coach: Brian Martin


Record: 17-5


Ranking: No. 4 East


How they got here: beat Blue Valley West 38-27; beat SM West 35-32


Titles: 0


State appearance: 9th


State record: 6-8


Points Per Game: 53.4


Points Allowed Per Game: 37.6


FULL SCHEDULE


Wednesday, March 11


No. 1 Liberal (22-0) vs. No. 8 Olathe South (15-7), 3 p.m.


No. 4 Derby (20-2) vs. No. 5 Shawnee Mission Northwest (18-4), 4:45 p.m.


No. 2 Topeka (22-0) vs. No. 7 Olathe North (16-6), 6:30 p.m.


No. 3 Wichita Heights (21-1) vs. No. 6 Olathe East (17-5), 8:15 p.m.


Friday, March 13


Liberal-Olathe South winner vs. Derby-SM Northwest winner, 3 p.m.


Topeka-Olathe North winner vs. Wichita Heights-Olathe East winner, 6:30 p.m.


Saturday, March 14


Third Place Game, 12 p.m.


Championship Game, 4 p.m.