After an 11-day break in between games, Skyline’s Lady Thunderbird basketball team made the long journey to Elkhart to take on Elkhart High School to keep their season alive.

The Lady Wildcats, who hosted the Sub-State Tournament, came out ready to play on Monday, March 2 and put the T-birds on alert as they were outscored 5-12 in the first quarter. By the time half time came around, Skyline was down by double digits, 11-26.

The third quarter witnessed the closest quarter of the game, but the Lady Thunderbirds still could not outscore the Lady Wildcats, and the lead grew to 17, 19-36.

When the final buzzer rang, it signified the end of the season for the Lady T-birds as they fell to Elkhart by a final score of 29-50.

The Lady Thunderbirds finished the 2019-20 season 3-17, but showed a lot of heart through injuries, illness, and a rigorous schedule, according to their coach Morgan Ballard.

“If you only look at wins and losses our season doesn't appear to have been very productive, but I would disagree with that,” Ballard said. “We put a lot of youth on the court and competed against a lot of very good basketball teams this season. We were really playing some pretty good ball right before the 54 Classic, but unfortunately, we struggled with keeping players healthy from that point through the rest of the season.

“On the plus side, we got several girls varsity experience that they otherwise may not have gotten; girls that could certainly play a varsity role next year. I really believe we have a chance to do a 180 on our league and finish in the top half next season if we want it bad enough.

We know what it will take to accomplish that and I'm looking forward to our returners Kady Anschutz, Presli Harts, Baylee Lauffer, Sophie Bricker, Kenleigh Nation, T'Lane Tobin, Kyrian Keeling, and Molly Meiklejohn taking on that challenge and proving that we belong towards the top.

We are going to need a few girls to separate themselves from the pack and really lead us to the change we are looking for; I'm excited to see who will be willing to step up to the challenge,” Ballard said.