The National Junior College Athletic Association has made the decision to postpone the 2020 Division I and Division II men's and women's National Tournaments.

The DI men's tournament was slated to start next week in Hutchinson, Kansas. However, schools had already implemented out-of-state travel restrictions and there were teams being swapped for one another.

Monroe College had both teams in the tournaments.

The women's tournament affects Butler Community College and their women's program. They were scheduled to play Salt Lake CC in the first round of the National Tournament on Tuesday, March 17.

Both the men's and women's Division I tournaments had three teams from Kansas competing in the tournaments. Division II had one team from Kansas heading to Michigan to compete.

Official statement from the NJCAA:

“Originally scheduled to begin the week of March 16, the four upcoming national championship events – DI men, DI women, DII men, and DII women will aim for a tentative start date of Monday, April 20.

The DIII men's and women's national championships, currently underway, will cancel all consolation games and will move semifinal and championship games to Friday, March 13.

Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO expressed his sentiments regarding the situation. "Due to the concerns surrounding the safety and security of our student-athletes and those involved with Division I and Division II NJCAA championships, we are postponing the tournaments and maintaining a fluid mentality to see these tournaments take place with a tentative start date.

We have two main objectives in this situation - first and foremost is to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, college personnel, and fans. Second is to make sure our student-athletes receive the national championship experience that they have worked so hard for."

Start dates for each of the respective tournaments are tentative and the NJCAA will continue to follow all state and local mandates, restrictions, and regulations as it impacts its member institutions and national championship events.“