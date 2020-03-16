Bethel College junior Abby Schmidt became the first Thresher women’s basketball player to be named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-American team.

Schmidt was named to the second team for the 2019-20 season.

Schmidt led the nation (NAIA Division II) in field goal percentage (.636), total blocks (98) and total rebounds (421). She is ranked second in rebounds per game (14.0), blocks per game (3.3) and defensive rebounds per game (9.6). She is ninth in offensive rebounds per game (4.4) and 49th in total scoring (469).

Schmidt holds the single-season school records in total rebounds (421) and blocked shots (98). She holds the school career record in rebounds (1,044) and blocked shots (224). She is the first Bethel player to reach both 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 points in a career.

Her single-season mark in rebounds is also a conference record.

Schmidt is a two-time KCAC defensive player of the year, a three-time All-KCAC selection and a KCAC Scholar-Athlete.

Schmidt holds a 3.98 grade-point-average as a business administration major with a minor in sport management.

Golfer Connor Mickens was named to the team last year, the first overall Bethel athlete named to the team. He also was a first-team selection.