Riding high off a sub-state championship win in 1A high school boys basketball, the St. John-Hudson team experienced heartbreak when their season ended unexpectedly when KSHSAA canceled the rest of the tournament. A first-round state win over the Frankfort Wildcats 59-38 wasn’t enough to put the Tigers in a championship game.

Due to the novel coronavius disease spreading around the country, officials governing the Kansas State High School Activities Association decided not to take any chances after the first round was over and canceled all boys and girls basketball games in the state. Other states took the same measures.

Still, during that first round, the 23-3 Tigers showed what they were made off, easily, defeating the 20-6 Frankfort Wildcats.

In the first quarter, St. John’s Marshall Woolf made the first basket, tanner Halling made an old fashioned 3-point, which was followed by baskets by Woolf and Uriel Calleros. With 3:25 minutes left in the first quarter, the Tigers led 9-2.

Elijah Delp made a basket underneath, and Woolf nailed a 3-pointer to put the Tigers up 14-4 after one stanza.

In the second quarter, Halling made the first basket, followed by a Delp shot. Calleros made a 3-pointer. After a timeout by Frankford, the Tigers were leading 21-4.

Joel Ortiz and Delp both made a basket. Calleros went 2-2 from the line. Trey Fisher then made a basket.

The score at the half was in the Tigers favor, 31-9.

Halling made the first basket of the second half, followed by a timeout by St. John. With 6:33 minutes on the clock, the Tigers led 33-9.

Ortiz made a basket, and Calleros made St. John’s second old-fashioned-three, and Halling made another basket. With one minute on the clock, the Tigers led 40-16.

The Wildcats make the next three points, and the score going into the final quarter, was 40-19.

St. John’s Fish made the first basket of the last quarter, followed by another timeout by the Tigers with 6:56 on the clock. The Tigers were ahead 42-21.

Halling led another scoring blitz as he made a basket, and Ortiz went 2-2 from the line.

Halling made another basket, followed by Ortiz, first making a basket then converting another old-fashioned-three. The score with 3:39 minutes left, the Tigers lead 53-26.

Fisher went 2-2 from the line, then made another free throw.

After a Frankfort timeout, Edwin Feranadez made his first state basket, followed by a free throw.

The Tigers defeated the Wildcats 59-38.

“I am thankful for all of our team and the work they’ve put into it” said St. John basketball coach Clint Kinnamon. “It is always years in the making, not just what they do from mid-November through early March. Those players and managers are all going to be successful later in life. That makes me smile knowing that maybe Coach Hilton and I have maybe helped them to be successful as people.”

“This global pandemic may end up having lasting marks on history, unfortunately the timing of it caught us up as well.”