The United Kansas Conference announced its boy’s basketball all-league team Monday following the conclusion of the season and 13 athletes from Leavenworth, Lansing, and Basehor-Linwood were honored.

Basehor-Linwood senior Cory Davila was named the league’s player of the year and head coach Mike McBride was named the coach of the year.

Davila was one of three Bobcats named to the first team as he was joined by sophomores Jordan Brown and Trevor McBride. Senior Connor Younger rounded out the Bobcats’ honors making the second team.

Lansing junior Jake Jackson made the first team, junior Malik Benson was named to the second team and junior Peyton Basler was an honorable mention.

Leavenworth had three of its seniors earn recognition with Kenyon Myers leading the way on the first team. Alan Robinson Jr. and JoVaughn Darthard earn honorable mentions. Sophomore Jaikwaun Darthard also picked up an honorable mention recognition.