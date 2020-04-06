Eric Patterson Jr. isn’t used to having time to kill.

Not only did Patterson participate in basketball and track and field for Seaman, but he was also a member of various instrumental music groups as well as a participant in forensics and theater.

With the end of his senior year wiped out by the coronavirus, Patterson misses those hectic times.

"To say the least, it’s been a 100%, 360-(degree) flip,’’ Patterson said. "A few weeks ago I never had any time to sit down and now I have too much time to sit down.

"It’s kind of like, ’Alright, what do I do now?’ I had always been either involved with sports or with a band or practicing for an event and I never had all this time, so it’s kind of like I’m just trying to find out what to do.’’

Patterson had a hectic spring planned in all of his pursuits before everything was put on hold in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a junior, Patterson placed fourth in the state track meet in the Class 5A 200-meter dash and he earned a second state medal with a sixth-place finish in the 100.

A three-time All-City pick, Patterson was aiming for even higher heights as a senior and member of an extremely talented group of city sprinters that included state champ Davion Gardenhire of Shawnee Heights and state placers Jaylen Carter of Washburn Rural and Donyel Evans of Topeka High.

"Donyel and I have been running together ever since sixth grade, and then in high school we started running against each other and it’s so much fun,’’ Patterson said. "I was ready to do it all again this year.’’

Patterson said he also has formed a strong bond with sprinters like Gardenhire and Carter through their frequent battles.

"We’ve all been super close, too, just because when you find people that are around you that want the same goals and have the same interests, you’re automatically drawn to them,’’ he said.

"It’s always been neck and neck with all of us, but it’s been a lot of fun.’’

Patterson, who is headed to Washburn on a track and music scholarship, has been doing what he can to stay in shape.

"I try to get out at least three days a week and go out in the morning and run about two miles and come back,’’ he said. "That’s really the most we can do because there’s no gyms open or anything like that.’’

In addition to track, Patterson had been set to try for a third straight state championship in forensics and had qualified to attend the International Thespian Festival on the campus of the University of Indiana in Bloomington before those events were canceled.

Patterson admitted it’s been a challenge to remain upbeat mentally through all the down time.

"Definitely, just because one day it’s like you have everything in the palm of your hand and the next day it’s like someone just took it from you,’’ Patterson said.

"I was ready for three big seasons this year in terms of forensics, acting and track, and then in the blink of eye it was all gone.’’

Now, Patterson is trying to turn his focus on getting ready for his future at Washburn.

In addition to continuing his sprint career, Patterson, who plays the saxophone (his favorite), piano and drums, will also continue to pursue his love for music at WU.

In fact, if there’s a silver lining to the current situation, it’s that Patterson has had plenty of time to tune up his musical skills as he prepares for auditions at Washburn.

"I’ve been practicing music like crazy," he said, "because that’s about all I can do.’’